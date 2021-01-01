Yea I figured. It interesting it a peacock exclusive in the US.I would just think it Noah normal voice
I thought this was a 'normal' nbc game and chiefs/dolphins is peacock exclusive over there.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
They said on Sky it is going to -20 degrees at Arrowhead for Chiefs game and the windchill will make it feel like -34!!!
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Check Flacco's bank account. That was embarrassing.
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there
I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!
If Chiefs get ahead here could be out of sight quickly, albeit with Hill its always likely he can break away.
Just like that for Hill
.
if they can hang in there you never know...
Dolphins just barely keeping up, this could get ugly quickly in the 3rd.Still surprised a bit with the Browns defense earlier, but credit to the Texans. Stroud looks amazing.
must be bad if they've postponed the gameThere's a full travel ban from 9EST tonight so looks like it's going to be a horrendous storm
Pretty much what the Browns have been all season though. All time defensive numbers at home but they were dead last for points allowed away from home during the regular season.
Dolphins are brainless, Tua is struggling, & they're throwing the ball most plays & not going anywhere.
