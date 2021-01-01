« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69960 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm
Yea I figured. It interesting it a peacock exclusive in the US.
I would just think it Noah normal voice

I thought this was a 'normal' nbc game and chiefs/dolphins is peacock exclusive over there.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69961 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Jeez another busted coverage by the Browns and Stroud somehow doesnt make them pay.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69962 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm
Not a surprise that this is so good offensively given that these are the best 2 QBs in football.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69963 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
the browns have been much hyped defensively and they're getting smashed here.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69964 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm
I thought this was a 'normal' nbc game and chiefs/dolphins is peacock exclusive over there.
That correct. That why i asked about the KC/Mia game being on sky with it being peacock exclusive in the us
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69965 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Not the first time the Browns much vaunted defense hasnt showed up away from home.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69966 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm
Yeah really surprised with the Browns D. I had them winning this game on that basis, I thought when it comes to playoff football defenses etc...   so far, so wrong.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69967 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
the inevitable flacco pick gets run back all the way. the texans are running away with this right now.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69968 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm
the inevitable flacco second pick gets run back all the way as well.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69969 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
Flacco gone back to the norm.

I thought he was going to be the fairy tale like Werner was at the Cardinals. ::)
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69970 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Hopefully the next games not a blowout like this  :lmao
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69971 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm
Flacco turns into a non-elite QB and this one is over.
coolbyrne

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69972 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
Only 2 Superbowl winning QBs left in the playoffs. So long, Joe.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69973 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
marios_moustache

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69974 on: Today at 12:13:29 am
They said on Sky it is going to -20 degrees at Arrowhead for Chiefs game and the windchill will make it feel like -34!!!
Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69975 on: Today at 12:26:28 am
Check Flacco's bank account. That was embarrassing.
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69976 on: Today at 01:14:45 am
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 12:13:29 am
They said on Sky it is going to -20 degrees at Arrowhead for Chiefs game and the windchill will make it feel like -34!!!
Dolphins will struggle in those temps I reckon
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69977 on: Today at 01:15:09 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:28 am
Check Flacco's bank account. That was embarrassing.
he just forgot he was no longer a Raven
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69978 on: Today at 01:18:56 am
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69979 on: Today at 01:22:51 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:18:56 am
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there
yeah that was impressive
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69980 on: Today at 01:24:58 am
3 and out for the fins
ShrewKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69981 on: Today at 01:26:54 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:18:56 am
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there

I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69982 on: Today at 01:27:52 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:26:54 am
I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!

If I was a chiefs season ticket holder I'd be on my sofa at home for this one.
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69983 on: Today at 01:28:10 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:26:54 am
I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!
your buns would stick to the seat!
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69984 on: Today at 01:36:23 am
This drive looks better from Miami


Edit: Me and my big mouth
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69985 on: Today at 01:40:13 am
If Chiefs get ahead here could be out of sight quickly, albeit with Hill its always likely he can break away.
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69986 on: Today at 01:50:26 am
Good challenge this, thought he had it when I first saw it
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69987 on: Today at 01:59:28 am
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:40:13 am
If Chiefs get ahead here could be out of sight quickly, albeit with Hill its always likely he can break away.

Just like that for Hill.
Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69988 on: Today at 02:02:14 am
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:59:28 am
Just like that for Hill.
if they can hang in there you never know...
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69989 on: Today at 02:06:42 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:02:14 am
if they can hang in there you never know...

If Bills get through steelers Im not sure who Id prefer. Overall Dolphins are lesser team, but just hate idea of risking Hill and that running game popping off for silly yards
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69990 on: Today at 02:56:16 am
Dolphins just barely keeping up, this could get ugly quickly in the 3rd.

Still surprised a bit with the Browns defense earlier, but credit to the Texans. Stroud looks amazing.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69991 on: Today at 02:57:47 am
Chiefs game like as expected in the conditions, it's currently -21C with a wind chill of -34C, the ball is like a brick, basically put the ball in the freezer overnight, take it out & then throw it & catch it.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69992 on: Today at 03:04:17 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:56:16 am
Dolphins just barely keeping up, this could get ugly quickly in the 3rd.

Still surprised a bit with the Browns defense earlier, but credit to the Texans. Stroud looks amazing.

Pretty much what the Browns have been all season though. All time defensive numbers at home but they were dead last for points allowed away from home during the regular season.

Theyre just one of those weird statistical anomalies that crop up every now and again.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69993 on: Today at 03:12:23 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:20:31 pm
must be bad if they've postponed the game


There's a full travel ban from 9EST tonight so looks like it's going to be a horrendous storm

Upwards of 3 feet of snow and 100 km/h wind gusts.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69994 on: Today at 03:16:25 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:04:17 am
Pretty much what the Browns have been all season though. All time defensive numbers at home but they were dead last for points allowed away from home during the regular season.
Yeah I wasn't really familiar with that. It made reassess the traditional view I base my playoff predictions on (that defense in the playoffs trumps the offense), dunno if this is now the norm with the game evolving, or whether this was just the Browns defense not showing up when it mattered.

I guess the rest of these playoffs will help tell.

As for this game, credit to the Dolphins defense for restricting KC to FGs, but their offense has to start producing. KC slowly pulling away.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69995 on: Today at 03:28:13 am »
Dolphins are brainless, Tua is struggling, & they're throwing the ball most plays & not going anywhere.
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69996 on: Today at 03:35:05 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:28:13 am
Dolphins are brainless, Tua is struggling, & they're throwing the ball most plays & not going anywhere.

Having guys off beach trying rush Mahomes and leaving backups 1:1 is really not it vs mahomes.

Offense really bad stuff think had 7 straight throws after being 3rd and 3 before HT woth chance least FG go.down 3.

Really stupid stuff won't cut it playoffs.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69997 on: Today at 03:43:38 am »
Goodnight Vienna..... it's a shame I was hoping for it to be closer, but 7 points all game (so far) wasn't going to do against KC, they were going to pull away.
