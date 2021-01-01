« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1745 1746 1747 1748 1749 [1750]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2568009 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69960 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm
Yea I figured. It interesting it a peacock exclusive in the US.
I would just think it Noah normal voice

I thought this was a 'normal' nbc game and chiefs/dolphins is peacock exclusive over there.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69961 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
Jeez another busted coverage by the Browns and Stroud somehow doesnt make them pay.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,930
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69962 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm »
Not a surprise that this is so good offensively given that these are the best 2 QBs in football.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69963 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm »
the browns have been much hyped defensively and they're getting smashed here.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69964 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm
I thought this was a 'normal' nbc game and chiefs/dolphins is peacock exclusive over there.
That correct. That why i asked about the KC/Mia game being on sky with it being peacock exclusive in the us
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69965 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm »
Not the first time the Browns much vaunted defense hasnt showed up away from home.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69966 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm »
Yeah really surprised with the Browns D. I had them winning this game on that basis, I thought when it comes to playoff football defenses etc...   so far, so wrong.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69967 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm »
the inevitable flacco pick gets run back all the way. the texans are running away with this right now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69968 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm »
the inevitable flacco second pick gets run back all the way as well.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69969 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm »
Flacco gone back to the norm.

I thought he was going to be the fairy tale like Werner was at the Cardinals. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69970 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Hopefully the next games not a blowout like this  :lmao
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,930
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69971 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm »
Flacco turns into a non-elite QB and this one is over.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Ground Control
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69972 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm »
Only 2 Superbowl winning QBs left in the playoffs. So long, Joe.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69973 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Logged

Offline marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69974 on: Today at 12:13:29 am »
They said on Sky it is going to -20 degrees at Arrowhead for Chiefs game and the windchill will make it feel like -34!!!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,596
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69975 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Check Flacco's bank account. That was embarrassing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69976 on: Today at 01:14:45 am »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 12:13:29 am
They said on Sky it is going to -20 degrees at Arrowhead for Chiefs game and the windchill will make it feel like -34!!!
Dolphins will struggle in those temps I reckon
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69977 on: Today at 01:15:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:28 am
Check Flacco's bank account. That was embarrassing.
he just forgot he was no longer a Raven
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69978 on: Today at 01:18:56 am »
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69979 on: Today at 01:22:51 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:18:56 am
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there
yeah that was impressive
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69980 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
3 and out for the fins
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69981 on: Today at 01:26:54 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:18:56 am
Chiefs looked good on their first drive there

I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69982 on: Today at 01:27:52 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:26:54 am
I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!

If I was a chiefs season ticket holder I'd be on my sofa at home for this one.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69983 on: Today at 01:28:10 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:26:54 am
I hope Im wrong, but this looks like its only going one way. Miami look all around blunt. Weak defense, got nowhere on their first drive.

I also couldnt imagine being sat in the stands watching this. Hard pass on that!
your buns would stick to the seat!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69984 on: Today at 01:36:23 am »
This drive looks better from Miami


Edit: Me and my big mouth
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:25 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69985 on: Today at 01:40:13 am »
If Chiefs get ahead here could be out of sight quickly, albeit with Hill its always likely he can break away.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69986 on: Today at 01:50:26 am »
Good challenge this, thought he had it when I first saw it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69987 on: Today at 01:59:28 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:40:13 am
If Chiefs get ahead here could be out of sight quickly, albeit with Hill its always likely he can break away.

Just like that for Hill.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69988 on: Today at 02:02:14 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:59:28 am
Just like that for Hill.
if they can hang in there you never know...
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69989 on: Today at 02:06:42 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:02:14 am
if they can hang in there you never know...

If Bills get through steelers Im not sure who Id prefer. Overall Dolphins are lesser team, but just hate idea of risking Hill and that running game popping off for silly yards
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1745 1746 1747 1748 1749 [1750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 