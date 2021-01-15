« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69800 on: Today at 12:19:23 am »
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69801 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Yeah Rams/Lions is going to be very interesting to see.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69802 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:19:23 am
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69803 on: Today at 12:27:53 am »
3 really interesting looking games in the nfc anyway.

Cowboys should win because they won every home game but, it's the Cowboys.
Goff/Stafford obviously.
And how broken are the eagles?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69804 on: Today at 12:36:42 am »
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69805 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69806 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.
It's not fair!! It was only yesterday that the season started...

Gonna miss hearing "SEVEN HOURS....."  :hally
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69807 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:23:31 am
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
you would hope so but...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69808 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69809 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:45:27 am
Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.

A week's stay of execution isn't much
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69810 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
The majority of the US Sunday Night studio crew has picked the Bills for this evening's win, so let's see how it plays out.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69811 on: Today at 01:37:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

They just switch off his button on the back, put him in his plastic bag and leave him in some cupboard somewhere. No big deal that... ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69812 on: Today at 01:45:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:37:33 am
They just switch off his button on the back, put him in his plastic bag and leave him in some cupboard somewhere. No big deal that... ;)
You know I wouldn't be surprised in the least if that was the case  ;D

He's fantastic though, his enthusiasm for the show, and to be fair standing there 7 hours flipping between games, reeling stats being fed to him without skipping a beat..   he can cover the Raiders/Falcons and would still make it look like everything is on the line.

I... I... couldn't help it, I had to give a salute to my telly as he signed off   :hally
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69813 on: Today at 01:57:06 am »
He's not there for seven hours though. He takes a break once or twice and they just keep switching between matches. And they also aren't commercial free. The whole thing is fake anyway. It's not commercial free for example, as I've seen (parts of) commercials, when a game went to a time out and the guy in the control center had fallen asleep and didn't switch to another game fast enough... ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69814 on: Today at 02:08:45 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:57:06 am
He's not there for seven hours though. He takes a break once or twice and they just keep switching between matches. And they also aren't commercial free. The whole thing is fake anyway. It's not commercial free for example, as I've seen (parts of) commercials, when a game went to a time out and the guy in the control center had fallen asleep and didn't switch to another game fast enough... ;)
Blasphemy!!!!

Well no you're right, I think the 1st batch of games (6pm KO's over here) he's definitely there, but for the later KO's around 9pm there tend to be less games, so they leave it running for longer with less need to cut to other games, so he defo takes a break or two I would imagine as they often switch between the latter games without him having to explain what's happening.

Don't know about the ads though, I haven't seen any commercials, sometimes the studio is slow on the trigger as you said, and a game goes to an ad but trusty Scott will usually quickly apologise with a quip about the ad before going onto the next game.

He has advertised NFL merchandise though for the Christmas holidays or has mentioned Draft Kings, but I haven't seen full blown ads.

Dolphins just opened the scoring 7-0, it looks like Bad Josh Allen is making an appearance tonight, with too many reckless turnovers.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69815 on: Today at 02:19:39 am »
I might have gone overboard with the ads bit. Haven't seen full ads, but I've seen them be really slow to cut to another game. Most of the time followed by Hanson saying "Well, they tried to sneak in an ad on us" or something like that. ;)
Have to say, I have a rather strange history with Redzone. At first, I couldn't bear watching it. It was just too much switching and too many things to consider. Playing fantasy really helped with that, because you kind of start looking for your players and the games they're in, so Redzone is great to follow everything that's going on and you get used to the switching. However, if you're in too many fantasy leagues you kind of lose track of what players you have and the games just become a big blur again, so I didn't really watch a lot of Redzone this year. Hope to increase my NFL watching in the playoffs though...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69816 on: Today at 07:57:17 am »
Browns @ Texans and Rams @ Lions are hard to call the other games should all be home wins.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69817 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Bills last night took the lead and pulled away at the end. Looking forward to next weekend's wildcard games, Lions/Rams being particularly interesting, also Miami/KC looks good.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69818 on: Today at 09:12:12 am »
so after all that, with miami having this exciting offense and the bills in 'crisis' or whatever, the bills have still won the afc east again.

I like the look of 'super' wild card weekend though. the next 2 weeks are usually my favourite 2 weeks of the season.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69819 on: Today at 09:31:47 am »
Only really Bills/Steelers that looks like a total mismatch, every other game I can at least see a path to victory for either side. As a neutral Id really like to see the Lions win a playoff game but other than that just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69820 on: Today at 09:36:45 am »
the bills should really blow the doors off the steelers (especially if watt is out) but the steelers are pretty good at hanging around in games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69821 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Playoffs baby!! Here we go!!

49ers (1) Bye

(7) GB @ Cowboys (2)
I think the Cowboys have this at home, even with the yips and GB being a bit of a bogey team. Get a second home game if they win it, though, so it's looking kinda OK for Dallas to get to the championship game.

(6) Rams @ Lions (3)
No idea, but as a Dallas fan, I'm kinda cheering for LA so Dallas gets winner of Eagles Vs Tampa at home and the 49ers get the best remaining team.

(5) Eagles @ Tampa (4)
What the hell is happening in Philly? They were nailed on for the NFCE a couple of weeks ago and still in the conversation for the #1 seed a couple of games before that. Injuries piling up, their secondary can't cover. Can they even beat Tampa?

Lots of interesting games and permutations.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69822 on: Today at 10:51:07 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:45:27 am
Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.

As i said, This Eagles team remind me of the Steelers from a couple of years ago, when the Steelers started 10-1, lost 4 of the next 5 to finish the season on 11-5, & lost in the wildcard round.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69823 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »
Packers will beat the Cowboys.........you heard it here first!

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69824 on: Today at 02:32:53 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:30:53 pm
Packers will beat the Cowboys.........you heard it here first!


All the Cowboys fans: not even slightly surprised ugly crying.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69825 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm »
Ron Rivera has been fired, most of the Commanders staff are expected to be fired too
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69826 on: Today at 06:48:01 pm »
Falcons have fired HC Arthur Smith
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69827 on: Today at 06:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:48:01 pm
Falcons have fired HC Arthur Smith


they filed that at 12:01am.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69828 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:52:24 pm
they filed that at 12:01am.
was odd they didn't 12 months ago
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69829 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm »
as a Steeler fan since Bradshaw i was glad they snuck in. My "other" teams are the Bears because of Walter Payton and the Bills because they are close to me. So i wasn't too pleased to find the Steelers got the Bills  ;D

oh well
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69830 on: Today at 07:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:03:00 pm
as a Steeler fan since Bradshaw i was glad they snuck in. My "other" teams are the Bears because of Walter Payton and the Bills because they are close to me. So i wasn't too pleased to find the Steelers got the Bills  ;D

oh well

Walter Peyton and the 85 Bears team is why i ended up with The Patriots,the folks i knew that liked the NFL were all about them and i went with the underdog no hopers! I guess as of now Belichick is still in work?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69831 on: Today at 08:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:40:11 pm

Walter Peyton and the 85 Bears team is why i ended up with The Patriots,the folks i knew that liked the NFL were all about them and i went with the underdog no hopers! I guess as of now Belichick is still in work?

Those fuckers gave 'the Fridge" a one yard plunge and Walter never got a superbowl touchdown after carrying them for years and years. That team was a really good one but but they forgot their class in the hotel room, went all Hollywood. Been mostly shit ever since too. Karma was not amused.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69832 on: Today at 09:07:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:57:06 am
He's not there for seven hours though. He takes a break once or twice and they just keep switching between matches. And they also aren't commercial free. The whole thing is fake anyway. It's not commercial free for example, as I've seen (parts of) commercials, when a game went to a time out and the guy in the control center had fallen asleep and didn't switch to another game fast enough... ;)

This is complete bollocks.

My brother and a mate met him for an evening out in London during the international series a few years ago. Not just bumped into him,, literally invited him out and it was them him and maybe a couple of people Scott knew.

Apparently his nickname is Iron-Bladder as he's never taken so much as a piss break in ANY of those 7 hour broadcasts.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69833 on: Today at 09:22:37 pm »
Happy for Washington to finally let Rivera go, for a guy who had a lot of say in team matters I felt he's coasted without scrutiny for years while the old regime grabbed all the wrong headlines.

They should be in a good position if they make the right hires; high draft pick, cap room etc.


Wink Martindale has resigned as the G-Men defensive coordinator, I think his falling out with Dabs early in the season and then them letting go of 2 of his assistants really sealed the deal. I don't think he'll have a problem landing elsewhere, but this puts the target firmly on Dabs to deliver for next season though.

I'm interested in what everyone's picks are for the Wildcards are. My winners are:

NFC: Cowboys, Lions, Bucs.
AFC: Texans (tough to call), Chiefs, Bills.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69834 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:07:46 pm
My brother and a mate met him for an evening out in London during the international series a few years ago. Not just bumped into him,, literally invited him out and it was them him and maybe a couple of people Scott knew.
Tell me you got the great man's autograph.....  TELL ME you got the legend's autograph!!!    ;D
