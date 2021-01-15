I might have gone overboard with the ads bit. Haven't seen full ads, but I've seen them be really slow to cut to another game. Most of the time followed by Hanson saying "Well, they tried to sneak in an ad on us" or something like that.Have to say, I have a rather strange history with Redzone. At first, I couldn't bear watching it. It was just too much switching and too many things to consider. Playing fantasy really helped with that, because you kind of start looking for your players and the games they're in, so Redzone is great to follow everything that's going on and you get used to the switching. However, if you're in too many fantasy leagues you kind of lose track of what players you have and the games just become a big blur again, so I didn't really watch a lot of Redzone this year. Hope to increase my NFL watching in the playoffs though...