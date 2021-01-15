« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2548936 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,005
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69800 on: Today at 12:19:23 am »
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69801 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Yeah Rams/Lions is going to be very interesting to see.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69802 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:19:23 am
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69803 on: Today at 12:27:53 am »
3 really interesting looking games in the nfc anyway.

Cowboys should win because they won every home game but, it's the Cowboys.
Goff/Stafford obviously.
And how broken are the eagles?
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69804 on: Today at 12:36:42 am »
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69805 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69806 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.
It's not fair!! It was only yesterday that the season started...

Gonna miss hearing "SEVEN HOURS....."  :hally
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,005
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69807 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:23:31 am
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
you would hope so but...
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69808 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69809 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:45:27 am
Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.

A week's stay of execution isn't much
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69810 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
The majority of the US Sunday Night studio crew has picked the Bills for this evening's win, so let's see how it plays out.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69811 on: Today at 01:37:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

They just switch off his button on the back, put him in his plastic bag and leave him in some cupboard somewhere. No big deal that... ;)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69812 on: Today at 01:45:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:37:33 am
They just switch off his button on the back, put him in his plastic bag and leave him in some cupboard somewhere. No big deal that... ;)
You know I wouldn't be surprised in the least if that was the case  ;D

He's fantastic though, his enthusiasm for the show, and to be fair standing there 7 hours flipping between games, reeling stats being fed to him without skipping a beat..   he can cover the Raiders/Falcons and would still make it look like everything is on the line.

I... I... couldn't help it, I had to give a salute to my telly as he signed off   :hally
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69813 on: Today at 01:57:06 am »
He's not there for seven hours though. He takes a break once or twice and they just keep switching between matches. And they also aren't commercial free. The whole thing is fake anyway. It's not commercial free for example, as I've seen (parts of) commercials, when a game went to a time out and the guy in the control center had fallen asleep and didn't switch to another game fast enough... ;)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69814 on: Today at 02:08:45 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:57:06 am
He's not there for seven hours though. He takes a break once or twice and they just keep switching between matches. And they also aren't commercial free. The whole thing is fake anyway. It's not commercial free for example, as I've seen (parts of) commercials, when a game went to a time out and the guy in the control center had fallen asleep and didn't switch to another game fast enough... ;)
Blasphemy!!!!

Well no you're right, I think the 1st batch of games (6pm KO's over here) he's definitely there, but for the later KO's around 9pm there tend to be less games, so they leave it running for longer with less need to cut to other games, so he defo takes a break or two I would imagine as they often switch between the latter games without him having to explain what's happening.

Don't know about the ads though, I haven't seen any commercials, sometimes the studio is slow on the trigger as you said, and a game goes to an ad but trusty Scott will usually quickly apologise with a quip about the ad before going onto the next game.

He has advertised NFL merchandise though for the Christmas holidays or has mentioned Draft Kings, but I haven't seen full blown ads.

Dolphins just opened the scoring 7-0, it looks like Bad Josh Allen is making an appearance tonight, with too many reckless turnovers.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69815 on: Today at 02:19:39 am »
I might have gone overboard with the ads bit. Haven't seen full ads, but I've seen them be really slow to cut to another game. Most of the time followed by Hanson saying "Well, they tried to sneak in an ad on us" or something like that. ;)
Have to say, I have a rather strange history with Redzone. At first, I couldn't bear watching it. It was just too much switching and too many things to consider. Playing fantasy really helped with that, because you kind of start looking for your players and the games they're in, so Redzone is great to follow everything that's going on and you get used to the switching. However, if you're in too many fantasy leagues you kind of lose track of what players you have and the games just become a big blur again, so I didn't really watch a lot of Redzone this year. Hope to increase my NFL watching in the playoffs though...
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69816 on: Today at 07:57:17 am »
Browns @ Texans and Rams @ Lions are hard to call the other games should all be home wins.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,483
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69817 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Bills last night took the lead and pulled away at the end. Looking forward to next weekend's wildcard games, Lions/Rams being particularly interesting, also Miami/KC looks good.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69818 on: Today at 09:12:12 am »
so after all that, with miami having this exciting offense and the bills in 'crisis' or whatever, the bills have still won the afc east again.

I like the look of 'super' wild card weekend though. the next 2 weeks are usually my favourite 2 weeks of the season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 