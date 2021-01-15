However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? sigh.....
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.35]