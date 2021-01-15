« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69800 on: Today at 12:19:23 am »
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69801 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Yeah Rams/Lions is going to be very interesting to see.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69802 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:19:23 am
Packers @ Cowboys 🤔
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69803 on: Today at 12:27:53 am »
3 really interesting looking games in the nfc anyway.

Cowboys should win because they won every home game but, it's the Cowboys.
Goff/Stafford obviously.
And how broken are the eagles?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69804 on: Today at 12:36:42 am »
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69805 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69806 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.
It's not fair!! It was only yesterday that the season started...

Gonna miss hearing "SEVEN HOURS....."  :hally
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69807 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:23:31 am
Cowboys should come through this, especially at home no?
you would hope so but...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69808 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:34 am
Haha the last RZ is always a sad time. But it's also goodbye to the shit teams.

Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69809 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:45:27 am
Dont know about that, Eagles are doing a pretty good impression of a shit team over the last month or so.

A week's stay of execution isn't much
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69810 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
The majority of the US Sunday Night studio crew has picked the Bills for this evening's win, so let's see how it plays out.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69811 on: Today at 01:37:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:36:42 am
Why am I getting emotional seeing Scott Hanson sign off for another year?? :-[   sigh.....

They just switch off his button on the back, put him in his plastic bag and leave him in some cupboard somewhere. No big deal that... ;)
