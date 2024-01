Yeah I thought it was classless by the Saints to be fair.



Dennis Allen calling a victory formation having blown out Atlanta, then tricking them into a TD and for what?



I don't mind if a team wants to play hard until the end etc, but when you do a victory formation you're sort of reaching an understanding that the game is up, so the other team don't rush in and accidentally injure one of your players, then Allen goes and runs a TD off of that (score was already 41-17 at that point).