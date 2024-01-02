As in swap the 2nd for the 10th pick? I don't think that is a bad shout but getting a rookie QB is so valuable.



I like Fields but Bears need to get rid and to get in a rookie QB. Even if Fields is somewhat of a success, they need to pay him next year.



Re Fields and the Bears and, as per normal, this is coming from a very low knowledge base but that never stops me sharing my opinion normally so here goes... Bears absolutely shouldn't trade Fields away and go for whichever QB they want. In reality, no QB is a guaranteed hit which means they'd be taking a punt on another QB when they already have a serviceable one right now, who may well improve next year. Obviously if they knew they were getting Mahomes v2.0 then they'd definitely make use of their no. 1 overall pick. But they don't. And they almost certainly won't.Also, and importantly, Fields hasn't been the problem this year. If they can parlay their number 1 pick into a really good set of draft picks they could put a lot more talent on the field which would help a lot. Plus I don't think Fields will be that expensive next year, at least I think I heard that on the ATN podcast.Rookie QBs are valuable if they turn out well. But there aren't any guarantees. At all. Just look at the history of no. 1 overall QBs. It's not exactly a sure hit.