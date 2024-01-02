« previous next »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on January  2, 2024, 12:34:35 am
Massive decision for Poles. I'd be tempted to stick with the current setup and Fields (maybe replacing Getsy), and continue to build around him, potentially drafting Marvin Harrison, plus OL and DL reinforcements.They still have good cap space as well.

Trade back to 3rd to nab MHJ, that should net another second probably, go OL with their own 1st and then DL with a 2nd and then they could readily go BPA for the rest of the draft.

Fields may never be enough, but the picture should be clearer after next season and they can tell if they want to exercise the option season and/or give him an extension, but Getsy is the obvious question mark as he's shown himself to be shite most of the time.
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  1, 2024, 08:58:28 pm
At the moment I guess it's still looking like a Niners v Ravens superbowl, but anything can happen any week.

One injury to a key position could alter the whole course of things.

I don't think Ravens make the SB. My dark horse is the Bills
Quote from: redwillow on January  2, 2024, 10:21:41 am
I don't think Ravens make the SB. My dark horse is the Bills

Kinda mental situation, win and 2nd seed couple home games and likely 2nd favs to win AFC - lose and couple other favs win and they are out completely! Granted they will know that beforehand which is a bit weird of NFL.

I have a LOT of bills antepost bets which would ease the pain as Miami fan.
Quote from: Skeeve on January  2, 2024, 10:01:02 am
Trade back to 3rd to nab MHJ, that should net another second probably, go OL with their own 1st and then DL with a 2nd and then they could readily go BPA for the rest of the draft.

Fields may never be enough, but the picture should be clearer after next season and they can tell if they want to exercise the option season and/or give him an extension, but Getsy is the obvious question mark as he's shown himself to be shite most of the time.
Problem is, if they give Fields next season and he doesn't continue to improve, they've potentially missed their opportunity to nab a top QB prospect. The first pick doesn't come around very often. I don't follow college football enough to know much about Williams or May, but there seems to be a lot of flip flopping amongst analysts. Just feels like the Bears have spent most of the time in a state of flux and it hasn't worked well at all, so better to build with a level of continuity, especially with things on an upward trajectory. Of course, going into Green Bay and getting battered will see everybody wanting to throw the apples out along with the apple cart once more.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on January  2, 2024, 01:42:31 pm
Problem is, if they give Fields next season and he doesn't continue to improve, they've potentially missed their opportunity to nab a top QB prospect. The first pick doesn't come around very often. I don't follow college football enough to know much about Williams or May, but there seems to be a lot of flip flopping amongst analysts. Just feels like the Bears have spent most of the time in a state of flux and it hasn't worked well at all, so better to build with a level of continuity, especially with things on an upward trajectory. Of course, going into Green Bay and getting battered will see everybody wanting to throw the apples out along with the apple cart once more.

Lets say that the Bears will use the 1st pick on a top QB prospect next spring. What can they get in return if they trade Fields?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  2, 2024, 01:45:23 pm
Lets say that the Bears will use the 1st pick on a top QB prospect next spring. What can they get in return if they trade Fields?
Probably a second round pick?
Bears should be smart and get some pieces for Fields i.e. in the O-line and at WR.

P.s. Not saying this to leave us clear for Caleb  ;D Alas I think we beat the Jets next week so its a redundant question as that'll set us back behind the Arizona, though they too have a winnable game against Seattle.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  2, 2024, 01:45:23 pm
Lets say that the Bears will use the 1st pick on a top QB prospect next spring. What can they get in return if they trade Fields?

A second or third. They're in a nice predicament to be in. Trading down a spot or two could still land them someone like Harrison Jr and add more picks in the process.
I've a great idea!!

Bears should trade Fields to Washington and swap positions in the draft, Bears then pick Harrison and leave us clear for Caleb and Bears pick Drake  ;D
Fields is a decent QB, haas talent, but the Bears are a dysfunctional organisation, wouldn't be surprised if the Bears clean house again next week.
The QB carousel in the off season will be interesting.

Quote from: TipTopKop on January  1, 2024, 08:58:28 pm
At the moment I guess it's still looking like a Niners v Ravens superbowl, but anything can happen any week.

One injury to a key position could alter the whole course of things.
Hopefully not 49ers are clueless against AFC North teams as a Niners fan I'd be dreading to play against those Ravens again they made us look mediocre and we we're at home.
The Ravens do look incredibly strong right now. My dark horse is the Rams. Stafford is having a great season.
Jets waived Dalvin Cook so he could join a contender. Could he contribute to a team? If so, which potential contenders should go for him?
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  2, 2024, 11:48:44 pm
Jets waived Dalvin Cook so he could join a contender. Could he contribute to a team? If so, which potential contenders should go for him?
not sure he's got any juice left.

CMC just got injured and is missing at least one week. Maybe he could go and help Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason (and allow CMC some rest before the playoffs). But not convinced he's up to much
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January  2, 2024, 02:15:21 pm
I've a great idea!!

Bears should trade Fields to Washington and swap positions in the draft, Bears then pick Harrison and leave us clear for Caleb and Bears pick Drake  ;D
As in swap the 2nd for the 10th pick? I don't think that is a bad shout but getting a rookie QB is so valuable.

I like Fields but Bears need to get rid and to get in a rookie QB. Even if Fields is somewhat of a success, they need to pay him next year.
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  2, 2024, 11:48:44 pm
Jets waived Dalvin Cook so he could join a contender. Could he contribute to a team? If so, which potential contenders should go for him?
Cook went unclaimed on waivers Thursday, and he's just been signed to the Ravens practice squad. I guess he's joining them for their playoff run.
Quote from: TipTopKop on January  5, 2024, 12:42:31 am
Cook went unclaimed on waivers Thursday, and he's just been signed to the Ravens practice squad. I guess he's joining them for their playoff run.

His numbers are bad, he's statistically the worst or second worst ball carrier in the league this season.
Re Fields and the Bears and, as per normal, this is coming from a very low knowledge base but that never stops me sharing my opinion normally so here goes... Bears absolutely shouldn't trade Fields away and go for whichever QB they want. In reality, no QB is a guaranteed hit which means they'd be taking a punt on another QB when they already have a serviceable one right now, who may well improve next year. Obviously if they knew they were getting Mahomes v2.0 then they'd definitely make use of their no. 1 overall pick. But they don't. And they almost certainly won't.

Also, and importantly, Fields hasn't been the problem this year. If they can parlay their number 1 pick into a really good set of draft picks they could put a lot more talent on the field which would help a lot. Plus I don't think Fields will be that expensive next year, at least I think I heard that on the ATN podcast.

Quote from: Dull Tools on January  3, 2024, 11:54:37 am
As in swap the 2nd for the 10th pick? I don't think that is a bad shout but getting a rookie QB is so valuable.

I like Fields but Bears need to get rid and to get in a rookie QB. Even if Fields is somewhat of a success, they need to pay him next year.

Rookie QBs are valuable if they turn out well. But there aren't any guarantees. At all. Just look at the history of no. 1 overall QBs. It's not exactly a sure hit.
Steelers need to beat the Ravens on Saturday and then hope for the best. Dolphins beating the Bills looks the best chance.

The Ravens are resting Lamar and Beckham, plus they have several slight injuries that you'd assume will all sit out.
7-7 at HT between Steelers/Ravens.

The big one though is later on, Texans/Colts.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
7-7 at HT between Steelers/Ravens.

The big one though is later on, Texans/Colts.

could possibly have been 13-7 without the fumbling in FG range.
Wow, that's an impressive 75 Yd TD from Stroud to Collins, Texans lead 7-3 with 5 or so minutes gone so far.
The Steelers are such an infuriating team, finish the season 10-7, become only the second NFL team to post 20 consecutive seasons with a winning percentage of .500 & above, that having sleepwalked through most of the season, the Steelers need snookers to make the playoffs [need either, Texans & Colts tie, or 2 of Texans/Colts/Jags to lose], but most likely go one & done if they do make the playoffs.
The Steelers (along with a few other teams like the Raiders) have been in that death zone for quite a few seasons, where they're too good for a full rebuild with top drafts, yet not good enough to really make a significant impact.
Not a great half from the Colts. Weve only managed to win once when trailing at HT all season as well.
So the Texans win this one 23-19 and go into the playoffs. Stroud continues to impress.

Apparently the injury Watt suffered in the earlier game was a left knee MCL sprain.
Steelers could quite easily have had 11 or even 12 wins but I'm not sure anyone, least of a lot of the fan base, would really consider them a good team.
Yeah as much as I enjoy my one man Tomlin-critic club, I will admit having winning seasons shows he's kept the team competitive for a very long time.

Unfortunately, to me they've been rudderless for sometime, and if I was a fan I'd long have asked where is Tomlin taking them? They have no real QB, the days of relying on a physical Lebeau defence are long gone... I look at their rivals and how Harbaugh has successfully managed a transition between Flacco and Jackson, and has had his team actually win something.

It just feels like the Steelers are prisoners of their own mythology and tradition sometimes. A change of direction in the NFL won't get you relegated if things go wrong, you can just reboot again in 3 or 4 years if things don't work out.

They haven't been anywhere near meaningful competitiveness for years, there's no CL or 'Europe' as a reward for finishing close to the top, it's just constant winning records and either not making the playoffs or bounced out altogether and we start fresh next year.

Tomlin may go elsewhere and find real success again, this isn't to say he's personally rubbish, but I think the Steelers experience should have ended years ago, at least when Ben retired.
I can't see Tomlin going anywhere else, feel like he has a job at the Steelers for life, but the last couple of months has seen pundits seriously questioning Tomlin's approach to coaching games & the direction the Steelers are heading in, to me it feels like the Steelers are still relying too much on defence, & running game, as the passing game has gone to shit, although the offence improved a bit since Matt Canada's firing.

Li8ke i said, it feels like the Steelers are sleepwalking through the seasons right now, since the Steelers last super bowl appearance [super bowl 45], the Steelers have won only 3 playoff games, last of which in 2016.
Steelers should trade for Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:53:50 pm
Yeah as much as I enjoy my one man Tomlin-critic club, I will admit having winning seasons shows he's kept the team competitive for a very long time.

Unfortunately, to me they've been rudderless for sometime, and if I was a fan I'd long have asked where is Tomlin taking them? They have no real QB, the days of relying on a physical Lebeau defence are long gone... I look at their rivals and how Harbaugh has successfully managed a transition between Flacco and Jackson, and has had his team actually win something.

It just feels like the Steelers are prisoners of their own mythology and tradition sometimes. A change of direction in the NFL won't get you relegated if things go wrong, you can just reboot again in 3 or 4 years if things don't work out.

They haven't been anywhere near meaningful competitiveness for years, there's no CL or 'Europe' as a reward for finishing close to the top, it's just constant winning records and either not making the playoffs or bounced out altogether and we start fresh next year.

Tomlin may go elsewhere and find real success again, this isn't to say he's personally rubbish, but I think the Steelers experience should have ended years ago, at least when Ben retired.

The funny thing with the Steelers is that they don't really need a "franchise" QB, just the right one, like the 49rs found it in Purdy ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:59:35 pm
The funny thing with the Steelers is that they don't really need a "franchise" QB, just the right one, like the 49rs found it in Purdy ...

that only works if you have a kyle shanahan.
