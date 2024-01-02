Yeah as much as I enjoy my one man Tomlin-critic club, I will admit having winning seasons shows he's kept the team competitive for a very long time.
Unfortunately, to me they've been rudderless for sometime, and if I was a fan I'd long have asked where is Tomlin taking them? They have no real QB, the days of relying on a physical Lebeau defence are long gone... I look at their rivals and how Harbaugh has successfully managed a transition between Flacco and Jackson, and has had his team actually win something.
It just feels like the Steelers are prisoners of their own mythology and tradition sometimes. A change of direction in the NFL won't get you relegated if things go wrong, you can just reboot again in 3 or 4 years if things don't work out.
They haven't been anywhere near meaningful competitiveness for years, there's no CL or 'Europe' as a reward for finishing close to the top, it's just constant winning records and either not making the playoffs or bounced out altogether and we start fresh next year.
Tomlin may go elsewhere and find real success again, this isn't to say he's personally rubbish, but I think the Steelers experience should have ended years ago, at least when Ben retired.