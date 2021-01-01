Massive decision for Poles. I'd be tempted to stick with the current setup and Fields (maybe replacing Getsy), and continue to build around him, potentially drafting Marvin Harrison, plus OL and DL reinforcements.They still have good cap space as well.



Trade back to 3rd to nab MHJ, that should net another second probably, go OL with their own 1st and then DL with a 2nd and then they could readily go BPA for the rest of the draft.Fields may never be enough, but the picture should be clearer after next season and they can tell if they want to exercise the option season and/or give him an extension, but Getsy is the obvious question mark as he's shown himself to be shite most of the time.