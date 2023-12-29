« previous next »
The NFL Thread

classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2023, 02:36:03 am
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2023, 06:14:22 am
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.

Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:13:29 am
Dallas not exactly running away with this, thought they'd be doing more being at home but credit to Detroit keeping it at 3-7 and moving the ball, with about 7 left in the 2nd Quarter.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:15:40 am
if the lions are going to go mono-white so often they need some stripes on the legs to match the lid and the arms.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:19:00 am
detroit seem to be handing off/throwing almost every big play to their rookie RB and TE, to not much success
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:45:52 am
Ah all the Cowboy legends are being wheeled out right now... 

Anyway, Detroit has missed some opportunities, wonder if it'll come back to haunt them in the 2nd half.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:13:07 am
This is gutsy....
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:14:09 am
Great stuff from Detroit to get the TD with 23 secs left, and now going for 2 for the probable win.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:22:20 am
Mad end to the game.

Detroit went for the win with the 2pt conversion, but a very controversial illegal touching penalty cancelled their TD, a Dallas penalty followed and then on the next play Goff for some reason decide to pass short of the goal line and they get tackled short. So Dallas wins 20-19.

Detroit left too many points on the table throughout the game, shouldn't have come to this. That said, the illegal touching call looked dubious at the end.

Who knows what will happen in the playoffs, but both teams showed some weaknesses I guess.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:08:15 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:22:20 am
Mad end to the game.

Detroit went for the win with the 2pt conversion, but a very controversial illegal touching penalty cancelled their TD, a Dallas penalty followed and then on the next play Goff for some reason decide to pass short of the goal line and they get tackled short. So Dallas wins 20-19.

Detroit left too many points on the table throughout the game, shouldn't have come to this. That said, the illegal touching call looked dubious at the end.

Who knows what will happen in the playoffs, but both teams showed some weaknesses I guess.
It pretty bad to for the ref to get the wrong guy eligible for it this happened to dallas vs philly earlier this year.
Same ref crew with Philly/Mia game where Philly got 0 flag and the kc/gb where they missed a very obv PI at the end.
lamonti

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:42:42 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:22:20 am
Mad end to the game.

Detroit went for the win with the 2pt conversion, but a very controversial illegal touching penalty cancelled their TD, a Dallas penalty followed and then on the next play Goff for some reason decide to pass short of the goal line and they get tackled short. So Dallas wins 20-19.

Detroit left too many points on the table throughout the game, shouldn't have come to this. That said, the illegal touching call looked dubious at the end.

Who knows what will happen in the playoffs, but both teams showed some weaknesses I guess.

Was that last call at the end to wipe out the 2-point conversion correct? These technicalities are beyond me.

I will say that Lions @ Cowboys has two incredible sets of uniforms out there.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:46:38 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:42:42 am
Was that last call at the end to wipe out the 2-point conversion correct? These technicalities are beyond me.

I will say that Lions @ Cowboys has two incredible sets of uniforms out there.
Seems the ref was incorrect based on the video and the rules. He reported eligible and the refs thought it was somebody else. also if #70 reported eligible also wont have matter since #68 did.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:22:33 am
Boy the officials really fucked the Lions last night. When even Troy Aikman is calling them out over something that benefits the Cowboys then you know you've screwed up. Might cost the Lions a 2nd round home game.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:04:38 pm
Opening kickoff return for TD for the Pars in Buffalo
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:12:27 pm
impressive scripted first drive from miami. well and truly gashed the ravens for 4 minutes and a TD.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:44:01 pm
Fucking New England offence...
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:45:51 pm
justin fields might actually be playing well (again?)
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:08:23 pm
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:12:44 pm
Run Zappe Run!!!
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:19:25 pm
Ravens are looking good :)
elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:33:26 pm
whats the game to watch folks?
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:41:01 pm
I'm on it now buddy ;D very good so far
coolbyrne

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:33:13 pm
Arizona's upset over the Eagles ensures the 49ers get home field advantage.

And that Rams/Giants game was crazy.
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:35:11 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 09:33:13 pm
Arizona's upset over the Eagles ensures the 49ers get home field advantage.

And that Rams/Giants game was crazy.

Eagles are not good right now.
