Mad end to the game.



Detroit went for the win with the 2pt conversion, but a very controversial illegal touching penalty cancelled their TD, a Dallas penalty followed and then on the next play Goff for some reason decide to pass short of the goal line and they get tackled short. So Dallas wins 20-19.



Detroit left too many points on the table throughout the game, shouldn't have come to this. That said, the illegal touching call looked dubious at the end.



Who knows what will happen in the playoffs, but both teams showed some weaknesses I guess.