The NFL Thread

classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2023, 02:36:03 am
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2023, 06:14:22 am
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.

Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:13:29 am
Dallas not exactly running away with this, thought they'd be doing more being at home but credit to Detroit keeping it at 3-7 and moving the ball, with about 7 left in the 2nd Quarter.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:15:40 am
if the lions are going to go mono-white so often they need some stripes on the legs to match the lid and the arms.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:19:00 am
detroit seem to be handing off/throwing almost every big play to their rookie RB and TE, to not much success
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:45:52 am
Ah all the Cowboy legends are being wheeled out right now... 

Anyway, Detroit has missed some opportunities, wonder if it'll come back to haunt them in the 2nd half.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:13:07 am
This is gutsy....
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:14:09 am
Great stuff from Detroit to get the TD with 23 secs left, and now going for 2 for the probable win.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:22:20 am
Mad end to the game.

Detroit went for the win with the 2pt conversion, but a very controversial illegal touching penalty cancelled their TD, a Dallas penalty followed and then on the next play Goff for some reason decide to pass short of the goal line and they get tackled short. So Dallas wins 20-19.

Detroit left too many points on the table throughout the game, shouldn't have come to this. That said, the illegal touching call looked dubious at the end.

Who knows what will happen in the playoffs, but both teams showed some weaknesses I guess.
