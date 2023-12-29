Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
Topic: The NFL Thread
classycarra
The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,512
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69680 on:
December 29, 2023, 02:36:03 am
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
Logged
Vegeta
Main Stander
Posts: 74
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69681 on:
December 29, 2023, 06:14:22 am
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Logged
Statto Red
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,768
Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69682 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:46 pm »
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
Logged
#Sausages
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,403
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69683 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:55 pm »
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.
Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
Logged
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,403
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69684 on:
Today
at 02:13:29 am »
Dallas not exactly running away with this, thought they'd be doing more being at home but credit to Detroit keeping it at 3-7 and moving the ball, with about 7 left in the 2nd Quarter.
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,615
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69685 on:
Today
at 02:15:40 am »
if the lions are going to go mono-white so often they need some stripes on the legs to match the lid and the arms.
Logged
classycarra
The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,512
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69686 on:
Today
at 02:19:00 am »
detroit seem to be handing off/throwing almost every big play to their rookie RB and TE, to not much success
Logged
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,403
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #69687 on:
Today
at 02:45:52 am »
Ah all the Cowboy legends are being wheeled out right now...
Anyway, Detroit has missed some opportunities, wonder if it'll come back to haunt them in the 2nd half.
Logged
