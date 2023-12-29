« previous next »
The NFL Thread

December 29, 2023, 02:36:03 am
classycarra:
oh man that's a horrible looking concusion for Moore after a nice catch and performance so far. seeing those uncontrolled jerked arm and neck movements is scary
December 29, 2023, 06:14:22 am
Vegeta:
Browns might be the 2nd best team in The AFC it's setting up for a Joe Flacco against The Ravens AFC Championship game.
Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
Statto Red:
Great documentary on prime video on Barry Sanders, which focuses on his career, & goes to partly explain his early retirement, seems like he got pissed off playing on shit Lions teams.
Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
TipTopKop:
It was well known at the time that Sanders had had enough of going nowhere with the Lions. Hell of a player.

Speaking of Detroit, there's actually a good game on tonight with them playing the Cowboys.
Today at 02:13:29 am
TipTopKop:
Dallas not exactly running away with this, thought they'd be doing more being at home but credit to Detroit keeping it at 3-7 and moving the ball, with about 7 left in the 2nd Quarter.
Today at 02:15:40 am
voodoo ray:
if the lions are going to go mono-white so often they need some stripes on the legs to match the lid and the arms.
Today at 02:19:00 am
classycarra:
detroit seem to be handing off/throwing almost every big play to their rookie RB and TE, to not much success
Today at 02:45:52 am
TipTopKop:
Ah all the Cowboy legends are being wheeled out right now... 

Anyway, Detroit has missed some opportunities, wonder if it'll come back to haunt them in the 2nd half.
