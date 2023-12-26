« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1737 1738 1739 1740 1741 [1742] 1743   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2534329 times)

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69640 on: December 26, 2023, 01:32:19 am »
Very puzzling call
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69641 on: December 26, 2023, 01:37:34 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on December 26, 2023, 01:30:07 am
HAHAHAHHA HOW IS THAT A SAFETY when the ref trips him hahahahahahah fucking funniest thing ive ever seen in an nfl game !
haha was mad that. ref can probably be thankful it was so early in the game so it feels less meaningful.

know you can't make up the rules, but surely the refs just give intentional grounding but pretend Lamar made it out of the end zone so no safety
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69642 on: December 26, 2023, 01:40:00 am »
Unbelievable the money Purdy is on an he's pretty much favourite for MVP.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69643 on: December 26, 2023, 01:40:04 am »
"shit happens"
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69644 on: December 26, 2023, 02:40:12 am »
Thankfully this has lived up to the billing as we come out of the 2 minute warning.

Pretty close, cagey and just what you'd expect from the 2 top teams.
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69645 on: December 26, 2023, 02:48:45 am »
both defences playing very well, not alot in it. whats purdy had 3 turnovers? and its still a 1 score game? be very surprised if this isnt the super bowl .
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69646 on: December 26, 2023, 02:50:06 am »
It feels like only key injuries will prevent this from being a Superbowl.

Lamar Jackson made some amazing runs there to get a 1st down. Both teams are really good.
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69647 on: December 26, 2023, 02:52:15 am »
yeah its so clearly 2 very good teams heading off. my brain tells the quarterback with the biggest game winning ability should tip the scales, so lamar should come out on top... 

after watching the clusturfuck that was the chiefs its nice to see 2 good teams playing to a high level.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69648 on: December 26, 2023, 03:18:06 am »
What is happening right now.... wow.

Ravens are taking over this game in a very impressive way.
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69649 on: December 26, 2023, 03:21:20 am »
this is what happens when you cant move and the defence is elite. lamar can make things happen, purdy cant. 
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69650 on: December 26, 2023, 03:39:01 am »
Ravens are what people thought the Eagles wer're I just can't see anybody beating that team to the Super Bowl this season.

Lamar owns the NFC, The Chiefs are broken and The Bengals are riddle with injuries.
« Last Edit: December 26, 2023, 03:58:53 am by Vegeta »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69651 on: December 26, 2023, 04:34:27 am »
..and there it is, Ravens win and not just that but really a statement win in SF. Very impressive.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69652 on: December 26, 2023, 07:35:00 am »
What happened to Purdy? Was he injured or benched? Some of the interceptions were unlucky but one or two were bad. If you can put him under pressure he starts making much worse calls.
Logged

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69653 on: December 26, 2023, 11:01:52 am »
Quote from: Knight on December 26, 2023, 07:35:00 am
What happened to Purdy? Was he injured or benched? Some of the interceptions were unlucky but one or two were bad. If you can put him under pressure he starts making much worse calls.

Purdy sustained a stinger injury in his shoulder after being sacked twice in 3 plays during Q4.  It's not usually a serious injury but have to wait & see diagnosis.  More worrying injury for the 49ers is to all Pro LT Trent Williams. Their offensive line is stretched.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69654 on: December 26, 2023, 11:20:19 am »
I didn't see the 2nd half but it sounds like purdy just three it to blokes in white and not then in red.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69655 on: December 26, 2023, 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 26, 2023, 11:20:19 am
I didn't see the 2nd half but it sounds like purdy just three it to blokes in white and not then in red.

The first INT was on Purdy, the others were all tipped I think. Should he have made the throws is for a better reader of the game than me.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,753
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69656 on: December 26, 2023, 04:15:11 pm »
The issues with KC are the WRs can't catch a cold, & Eric Bieniemy was replaced as OC by Matt Nagy.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69657 on: December 26, 2023, 05:08:56 pm »
yeah what happened to all those owners / pundits who said Bieniemy wouldnt get a Head coach because he doesnt call the plays?

He leaves and KCs offence falls to shit? did he call the plays or didnt he?!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69658 on: December 26, 2023, 05:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on December 26, 2023, 05:08:56 pm
yeah what happened to all those owners / pundits who said Bieniemy wouldnt get a Head coach because he doesnt call the plays?

He leaves and KCs offence falls to shit? did he call the plays or didnt he?!

as I said before, I think the way that the chiefs have struggled on offense this season will do his reputation quite a lot of good.

though on the other hand, the commies haven't exactly set the world alight.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69659 on: December 26, 2023, 07:37:44 pm »
With SF already suffering in the O Line dept, Trent Williams going off with a groin injury made things worse.

Purdy just couldn't seem to cope with the pressure well enough.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69660 on: December 26, 2023, 10:28:45 pm »
Interesting stuff about the decision to activate Rodgers when they made it clear he wasn't going to play, Per ESPN:

"I assumed I was going to go on IR," said Rodgers, who announced Dec. 19 that his 2023 comeback bid was over. "I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.

"I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation."
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,753
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69661 on: December 27, 2023, 12:27:25 pm »
Because of the CFB playoff semi finals, MNF is being played on Saturday instead, it's Lions @ Cowboys.
Logged
#Sausages

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69662 on: December 27, 2023, 09:00:18 pm »
Are the Broncos moving on from Wilson? They've announced he's to be benched for the remaining 2 games in the regular season.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69663 on: December 27, 2023, 09:07:56 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 27, 2023, 09:00:18 pm
Are the Broncos moving on from Wilson? They've announced he's to be benched for the remaining 2 games in the regular season.
NFL's official gossip merchant says its to do with an injury guarantee in his contract

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1740056684825899444
Quote
Russell Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March.

Denver’s move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger. And Denver does this at a time when Wilson is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer, with 26 touchdown passes  and eight INTs.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69664 on: December 27, 2023, 09:09:20 pm »
The only reason they'd do this is if a decision had been made to at least probably get rid.

That trade has really not worked out.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69665 on: December 27, 2023, 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 27, 2023, 09:09:20 pm
The only reason they'd do this is if a decision had been made to at least probably get rid.

That trade has really not worked out.
wouldn't it just be to keep their options open (for trading him or keeping him)? rather than spending $40 million on him to be injured (if he got the serious injury that would make that payout activate), while also making him unappealing to potential trading partners
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69666 on: December 27, 2023, 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 27, 2023, 09:17:08 pm
wouldn't it just be to keep their options open (for trading him or keeping him)? rather than spending $40 million on him to be injured (if he got the serious injury that would make that payout activate), while also making him unappealing to potential trading partners

Hence the 'probably'

Also, if you're Wilson, do you even want to stay now?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69667 on: December 27, 2023, 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 27, 2023, 09:22:03 pm
Hence the 'probably'

Also, if you're Wilson, do you even want to stay now?
wasn't disagreeing with you, just continuing on your point.

it'll depend entirely on wilson's view on playing the last two games won't it and whether he was part of discussions. some people on that twittr thread seemed to be suggesting the Bronco's are 'robbing him', but the only way he's 'losing' money here is if he does his ACL/cchilles in the the last two games and is still injured in March - which seems like something he'd be keen to avoid. if he's desperate to play, i'm sure he and the broncos could make a contract amendment this week that tillts the balance so it's more worth the broncos risking him - not at all likly though!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69668 on: Yesterday at 12:43:40 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 27, 2023, 09:22:03 pm
Hence the 'probably'

Also, if you're Wilson, do you even want to stay now?
haha, well you were right. sounds like he's getting cut in March anyway
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69669 on: Yesterday at 12:21:43 pm »
I don't wish injury on anyone, but the part of me that likes chaos would find amusement if stidham lasted about 2 plays or something and they had to put wilson back in. As he apparently is still listed as #2
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69670 on: Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm »
Mike Macdonald is my assistant coach of the year I'll be stunned if he doesn't get a head coaching job offer in the off season.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69671 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm »
I'm sure someone with the stats will show otherwise, but it really feels like the Jets are always on some special night game or another, despite their misfortunes.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69672 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm
I'm sure someone with the stats will show otherwise, but it really feels like the Jets are always on some special night game or another, despite their misfortunes.

Like last year's broncos they got quite a few of these games before anyone realised they were going to be crap
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69673 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
Indeed. I guess I'll focus my interest on how the Browns will handle tonight's game; see if they can grab some momentum as the season end approaches.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,609
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69674 on: Today at 12:04:29 am »
Cooper's out so that takes away more of whatever little interest this game had. I've got the day off tomorrow but I can't be arsed really to watch any of this.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69675 on: Today at 12:12:02 am »
Ah well, you see Ray I enjoy the luxury of having no meaningful life at this time of year especially, hence I'll fire that sucker up in the background while I play some FIFA, Fortnite or a retro arcade game   ;D
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Ground Control
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69676 on: Today at 01:51:29 am »
I think there was a part of Sean Payton that was a little relieved the Broncos lost to the Pats, which dropped Denver's playoff chances to almost 0. Imagine having to explain why you're sitting a starting QB in the playoffs. According to a bunch of sports guys on Twitter, the Broncos had told Wilson over a month ago that if he didn't nullify the injury clause that they would sit him for the last 2 games. I give Wilson all the credit in the world for still going out there and playing, and I don't fault him at all for not backing out of the contract both parties agreed to in the first place.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69677 on: Today at 01:55:43 am »
Christ the Jets are awful. I know that's obvious, but there's no other way to put it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69678 on: Today at 01:56:21 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:51:29 am
I think there was a part of Sean Payton that was a little relieved the Broncos lost to the Pats, which dropped Denver's playoff chances to almost 0. Imagine having to explain why you're sitting a starting QB in the playoffs. According to a bunch of sports guys on Twitter, the Broncos had told Wilson over a month ago that if he didn't nullify the injury clause that they would sit him for the last 2 games. I give Wilson all the credit in the world for still going out there and playing, and I don't fault him at all for not backing out of the contract both parties agreed to in the first place.
yeah wilson comes out of this very well. got to imagine that if he does get cut, he'll be (relatively) hot property again (without the draft pick trade expense this time)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69679 on: Today at 02:32:21 am »
With the Browns dominating this so far and looking comfortable, it's funny, both these teams lost their starting QB's and understandably questions hovered over both franchises.

Yet while the Browns went with an experienced old hand (no guarantee it would work out), but gave their season a try anyway, the Jets however stubbornly insisted on sticking with a clearly awful QB, Saleh made every excuse loss after loss how it's about the whole team, not just Wilson, it was almost as if Wilson had some hex on him, just couldn't bring himself to pull the plug and steer the ship.

It's always tough losing your starting QB, especially one as hyped as Rodgers, but Saleh has to shoulder a lot of the blame for how much worse this season has gone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1737 1738 1739 1740 1741 [1742] 1743   Go Up
« previous next »
 