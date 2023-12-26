With the Browns dominating this so far and looking comfortable, it's funny, both these teams lost their starting QB's and understandably questions hovered over both franchises.



Yet while the Browns went with an experienced old hand (no guarantee it would work out), but gave their season a try anyway, the Jets however stubbornly insisted on sticking with a clearly awful QB, Saleh made every excuse loss after loss how it's about the whole team, not just Wilson, it was almost as if Wilson had some hex on him, just couldn't bring himself to pull the plug and steer the ship.



It's always tough losing your starting QB, especially one as hyped as Rodgers, but Saleh has to shoulder a lot of the blame for how much worse this season has gone.