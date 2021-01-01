« previous next »
« Reply #69640 on: Yesterday at 01:32:19 am »
Very puzzling call
« Reply #69641 on: Yesterday at 01:37:34 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 01:30:07 am
HAHAHAHHA HOW IS THAT A SAFETY when the ref trips him hahahahahahah fucking funniest thing ive ever seen in an nfl game !
haha was mad that. ref can probably be thankful it was so early in the game so it feels less meaningful.

know you can't make up the rules, but surely the refs just give intentional grounding but pretend Lamar made it out of the end zone so no safety
« Reply #69642 on: Yesterday at 01:40:00 am »
Unbelievable the money Purdy is on an he's pretty much favourite for MVP.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #69643 on: Yesterday at 01:40:04 am »
"shit happens"
« Reply #69644 on: Yesterday at 02:40:12 am »
Thankfully this has lived up to the billing as we come out of the 2 minute warning.

Pretty close, cagey and just what you'd expect from the 2 top teams.
« Reply #69645 on: Yesterday at 02:48:45 am »
both defences playing very well, not alot in it. whats purdy had 3 turnovers? and its still a 1 score game? be very surprised if this isnt the super bowl .
« Reply #69646 on: Yesterday at 02:50:06 am »
It feels like only key injuries will prevent this from being a Superbowl.

Lamar Jackson made some amazing runs there to get a 1st down. Both teams are really good.
« Reply #69647 on: Yesterday at 02:52:15 am »
yeah its so clearly 2 very good teams heading off. my brain tells the quarterback with the biggest game winning ability should tip the scales, so lamar should come out on top... 

after watching the clusturfuck that was the chiefs its nice to see 2 good teams playing to a high level.
« Reply #69648 on: Yesterday at 03:18:06 am »
What is happening right now.... wow.

Ravens are taking over this game in a very impressive way.
« Reply #69649 on: Yesterday at 03:21:20 am »
this is what happens when you cant move and the defence is elite. lamar can make things happen, purdy cant. 
« Reply #69650 on: Yesterday at 03:39:01 am »
Ravens are what people thought the Eagles wer're I just can't see anybody beating that team to the Super Bowl this season.

Lamar owns the NFC, The Chiefs are broken and The Bengals are riddle with injuries.
« Reply #69651 on: Yesterday at 04:34:27 am »
..and there it is, Ravens win and not just that but really a statement win in SF. Very impressive.
« Reply #69652 on: Yesterday at 07:35:00 am »
What happened to Purdy? Was he injured or benched? Some of the interceptions were unlucky but one or two were bad. If you can put him under pressure he starts making much worse calls.
« Reply #69653 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:35:00 am
What happened to Purdy? Was he injured or benched? Some of the interceptions were unlucky but one or two were bad. If you can put him under pressure he starts making much worse calls.

Purdy sustained a stinger injury in his shoulder after being sacked twice in 3 plays during Q4.  It's not usually a serious injury but have to wait & see diagnosis.  More worrying injury for the 49ers is to all Pro LT Trent Williams. Their offensive line is stretched.
« Reply #69654 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 am »
I didn't see the 2nd half but it sounds like purdy just three it to blokes in white and not then in red.
« Reply #69655 on: Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
I didn't see the 2nd half but it sounds like purdy just three it to blokes in white and not then in red.

The first INT was on Purdy, the others were all tipped I think. Should he have made the throws is for a better reader of the game than me.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

« Reply #69656 on: Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm »
The issues with KC are the WRs can't catch a cold, & Eric Bieniemy was replaced as OC by Matt Nagy.
« Reply #69657 on: Yesterday at 05:08:56 pm »
yeah what happened to all those owners / pundits who said Bieniemy wouldnt get a Head coach because he doesnt call the plays?

He leaves and KCs offence falls to shit? did he call the plays or didnt he?!
« Reply #69658 on: Yesterday at 05:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 05:08:56 pm
yeah what happened to all those owners / pundits who said Bieniemy wouldnt get a Head coach because he doesnt call the plays?

He leaves and KCs offence falls to shit? did he call the plays or didnt he?!

as I said before, I think the way that the chiefs have struggled on offense this season will do his reputation quite a lot of good.

though on the other hand, the commies haven't exactly set the world alight.
« Reply #69659 on: Yesterday at 07:37:44 pm »
With SF already suffering in the O Line dept, Trent Williams going off with a groin injury made things worse.

Purdy just couldn't seem to cope with the pressure well enough.
« Reply #69660 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Interesting stuff about the decision to activate Rodgers when they made it clear he wasn't going to play, Per ESPN:

"I assumed I was going to go on IR," said Rodgers, who announced Dec. 19 that his 2023 comeback bid was over. "I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.

"I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation."
« Reply #69661 on: Today at 12:27:25 pm »
Because of the CFB playoff semi finals, MNF is being played on Saturday instead, it's Lions @ Cowboys.
