Interesting stuff about the decision to activate Rodgers when they made it clear he wasn't going to play, Per ESPN
:
"I assumed I was going to go on IR," said Rodgers, who announced Dec. 19 that his 2023 comeback bid was over. "I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.
"I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation."