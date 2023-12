Some credit needs to be given to the Raider defense.



This team doesn't do much right, but Patrick Graham has built a solid unit while most of the cap money went to the other side of the ball.



One of the few bright spots for this team, and if they have any clue, they would retain his services next season (whoever gets the HC gig) and throw more money at his side of the ball.



The OC Hardegree needs to be let go and a new QB needs to come in.