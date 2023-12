Saleh was clear that Rodgers is not playing, but will come off injured reserve because that will allow him to continue practicing with the team over the final weeks of the season.



Were still gonna keep him on the active, Saleh said. Weve got the roster flexibility with all the different things that have happened over the course of the last couple of weeks. Its all part of his rehab and just having him out on the football field is a plus for everybody. Its a plus for him, its a plus for his teammates so were gonna keep him on the 53.