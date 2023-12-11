Big Ben throwing shade towards Tomlin on his podcast, says maybe the Steeler tradition might be done



Not surprising, but Tomlin is too loyal to garbage coaches, yes Tomlin's regular season stats are insane [not had a losing season yet], but since super bowl 45, the Steelers have had only 3 playoff wins, & last of those wins was in 2016, a couple of years back the Steelers went 11-0 then lost 4 out the last 5, & were 1 & done in the playoffs. if you look at how offences have evolved particularly the last few years, in the modern NFL you need to have a dynamic offence now, but the Steelers are still stuck in the 1970s.