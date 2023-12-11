« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on December 11, 2023, 11:13:48 am
I think Dallas can win out, the Buffalo game is the key one, win that and there's a real chance.

I don't think Miami have beaten a team with a winning record yet, although it is away from home.

Should be too strong for the Lions at home and the Skins should be a win.

3 of our last 4 away is the big downside, that Arizona loss could come back to haunt us too
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 11, 2023, 05:36:07 pm
The Cowboys before yday hadn't won a single game either against a team with a winning record.  They'd only played the Eagles (narrow loss) and the 49ers (massive loss), mind - but yday was their first win.

Dolphins have played Brocos (massive blow out win), Bills (big loss), Eagles (mid-sized loss), Chiefs (narrow loss).

Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record since week 2 of last season
Quote from: Zimagic on December 11, 2023, 08:57:58 am
If both teams win out, the Eagles will take the division, but that won't happen because there's no way Dallas are winning out, but it's always good to crush the Eagles. Just a pity they couldn't get that final score in Philly earlier in the season.

Very happy for the D keeping it to essentially 2 FG on Defense. And recovering all 3 fumbles.

NFC look like it's settling. Should be :

1 49ers
2 Eagles
3 Lions
4 NFC South
5 Cowboys
6 & 7 How ever NFC North & South & the Rams shakes out.



I still think Eagles are favourite for NFC East and No1 seed.

Think Cowboys have a hard schedule to go 4-0.

49ers have Ravens and Rams who, on paper, are tougher match ups then any of Eagles remaining games. I expect 49ers and Cowboys to lose at least 1 of remaking 4 games and Philly to win out.
Quote from: Statto Red on December 11, 2023, 03:39:31 pm
Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.

Dak doesn't do consistently well with pressure. Not the type you get from the opposing D, the type when he NEEDS to do something. He's a lot better playing from ahead. When he throws an INT, he can easily then just disintegrate.
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 11, 2023, 05:36:07 pm
The Cowboys before yday hadn't won a single game either against a team with a winning record.  They'd only played the Eagles (narrow loss) and the 49ers (massive loss), mind - but yday was their first win.

Dolphins have played Brocos (massive blow out win), Bills (big loss), Eagles (mid-sized loss), Chiefs (narrow loss).
that's not true though, the Seahawks were 6-5 when Dallas beat them last weekend
Quote from: Statto Red on December 11, 2023, 03:39:31 pm
Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.
I'm the same, flaky Dak is only a stones throw away. He does make some odd throws into tight coverage. That said, since the 49ers defeat he's looked pretty good, better than I've seen him play since his rookie season.
You don't win Super Bowls with average defences and Dolphins whilst having an explosive offense, have a mediocre (and that's me being generous) defense. That isn't a combination that wins Super Bowls.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:46:46 am
You don't win Super Bowls with average defences and Dolphins whilst having an explosive offense, have a mediocre (and that's me being generous) defense. That isn't a combination that wins Super Bowls.
KC has won two super Bowls with Defense that rated around 15.
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 11, 2023, 05:51:31 pm
if the cowboys could only play at home I think they'd win out, to the point that if they can get the #1 seed I think they will actually manage to get to the nfc championship game, if not the super bowl, for the first time in almost 30 years.

on the road? I'm not so sure.

Well, the last 2 years the Cowboys have lost 2 home playoff games though Prescott choking when he had possession in the final seconds of both playoff games to get the game winning TD, why i don't trust him in the playoffs.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:46:46 am
You don't win Super Bowls with average defences and Dolphins whilst having an explosive offense, have a mediocre (and that's me being generous) defense. That isn't a combination that wins Super Bowls.


Watched the highlights this morning, crazy ending. The Titans couldn't have gift wrapped the game any better and Miami still threw it away.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:33:45 am
Well, the last 2 years the Cowboys have lost 2 home playoff games though Prescott choking when he had possession in the final seconds of both playoff games to get the game winning TD, why i don't trust him in the playoffs.

All true, but I'm not sure this team would be in that position
Saturday NFL games for the rest of the season, now that CFB is in their bowl season, Saturdays games.
Vikings @ Bengals 6pm
Steelers @ Colts 9.30pm
Broncos @ Lions 1.15am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm
Saturday NFL games for the rest of the season, now that CFB is in their bowl season, Saturdays games.
Vikings @ Bengals 6pm
Steelers @ Colts 9.30pm
Broncos @ Lions 1.15am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cbZTfrhcamA?si=0wuRqGHxUgwd9m58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cbZTfrhcamA?si=0wuRqGHxUgwd9m58</a>
I do like the Giants throwback jerseys which they were wearing on MNF, i prefer those jerseys to their regular blue jerseys.
This Tommy Devito story is awesome plus give me the camera shots showing his family/agent any day of the week compared to seeing Taylor Swift 1000x during Chiefs games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irEGGOKiLVk
Nfl owners voting on the possibility of a minimum 8 overseas games from 2025 onwards with everyone playing at least 1 home game overseas every 4 years.

I'll be amazed if the vote doesn't pass.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:38:03 am
I do like the Giants throwback jerseys which they were wearing on MNF, i prefer those jerseys to their regular blue jerseys.
Definitely. Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Simms...   those were some good times for that franchise.
NFL today set to announce a game in Brazil for next season, and possibly the Bernabeu in Madrid for 2025.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:05:04 am
Nfl owners voting on the possibility of a minimum 8 overseas games from 2025 onwards with everyone playing at least 1 home game overseas every 4 years.

I'll be amazed if the vote doesn't pass.

Steelers been making quite a show/effort in Dublin this season, so there's one for 2025...

Miami @ Hawks/Rams in Sao Paulo apparently....
Quote from: Bryanods off during the Kings Speech on Today at 03:56:20 pm
Steelers been making quite a show/effort in Dublin this season, so there's one for 2025...



indeed. and I'd be up for that
Quote from: Bryanods off during the Kings Speech on Today at 03:56:20 pm
Steelers been making quite a show/effort in Dublin this season, so there's one for 2025...

Miami @ Hawks/Rams in Sao Paulo apparently....

Dan Rooney was US ambassador to Ireland not long ago too, so not surprised the Steelers are making an effort to have a game in Dublin, The Aviva is too small for an NFL game, so wouldn't surprise me if the game was at Croke.
sao paolo confirmed. madrid was also mentioned so that might be 2025.

the 8 games overseas thing also got passed.
Big Ben throwing shade towards Tomlin on his podcast, says maybe the Steeler tradition might be done  :o
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:25:01 pm
sao paolo confirmed. madrid was also mentioned so that might be 2025.

the 8 games overseas thing also got passed.

With so many games, perhaps the Jags could fuck off somewhere else for a change next season.
