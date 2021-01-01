« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2514420 times)

Online DangerScouse

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69480 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 11:13:48 am
I think Dallas can win out, the Buffalo game is the key one, win that and there's a real chance.

I don't think Miami have beaten a team with a winning record yet, although it is away from home.

Should be too strong for the Lions at home and the Skins should be a win.

3 of our last 4 away is the big downside, that Arizona loss could come back to haunt us too
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:36:07 pm
The Cowboys before yday hadn't won a single game either against a team with a winning record.  They'd only played the Eagles (narrow loss) and the 49ers (massive loss), mind - but yday was their first win.

Dolphins have played Brocos (massive blow out win), Bills (big loss), Eagles (mid-sized loss), Chiefs (narrow loss).

Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record since week 2 of last season
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69481 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 08:57:58 am
If both teams win out, the Eagles will take the division, but that won't happen because there's no way Dallas are winning out, but it's always good to crush the Eagles. Just a pity they couldn't get that final score in Philly earlier in the season.

Very happy for the D keeping it to essentially 2 FG on Defense. And recovering all 3 fumbles.

NFC look like it's settling. Should be :

1 49ers
2 Eagles
3 Lions
4 NFC South
5 Cowboys
6 & 7 How ever NFC North & South & the Rams shakes out.



I still think Eagles are favourite for NFC East and No1 seed.

Think Cowboys have a hard schedule to go 4-0.

49ers have Ravens and Rams who, on paper, are tougher match ups then any of Eagles remaining games. I expect 49ers and Cowboys to lose at least 1 of remaking 4 games and Philly to win out.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69482 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:39:31 pm
Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.

Dak doesn't do consistently well with pressure. Not the type you get from the opposing D, the type when he NEEDS to do something. He's a lot better playing from ahead. When he throws an INT, he can easily then just disintegrate.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69483 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:36:07 pm
The Cowboys before yday hadn't won a single game either against a team with a winning record.  They'd only played the Eagles (narrow loss) and the 49ers (massive loss), mind - but yday was their first win.

Dolphins have played Brocos (massive blow out win), Bills (big loss), Eagles (mid-sized loss), Chiefs (narrow loss).
that's not true though, the Seahawks were 6-5 when Dallas beat them last weekend
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69484 on: Today at 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:39:31 pm
Crunch will be in the playoffs, last 2 years the Cowboys have lost to the Niners, both times the Cowboys had possession to score the winning TD with less than a minute left, Prescott then choked with head scratching final plays, i don't trust Prescott when it comes to the playoffs.
I'm the same, flaky Dak is only a stones throw away. He does make some odd throws into tight coverage. That said, since the 49ers defeat he's looked pretty good, better than I've seen him play since his rookie season.
