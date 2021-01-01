If both teams win out, the Eagles will take the division, but that won't happen because there's no way Dallas are winning out, but it's always good to crush the Eagles. Just a pity they couldn't get that final score in Philly earlier in the season.
Very happy for the D keeping it to essentially 2 FG on Defense. And recovering all 3 fumbles.
NFC look like it's settling. Should be :
1 49ers
2 Eagles
3 Lions
4 NFC South
5 Cowboys
6 & 7 How ever NFC North & South & the Rams shakes out.
I still think Eagles are favourite for NFC East and No1 seed.
Think Cowboys have a hard schedule to go 4-0.
49ers have Ravens and Rams who, on paper, are tougher match ups then any of Eagles remaining games. I expect 49ers and Cowboys to lose at least 1 of remaking 4 games and Philly to win out.