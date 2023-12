Just caught up with the Dallas - Philly game, thought Philly would bounce back after the Niners game last week but Dallas played a pretty good game, second half was a bit disappointing but no offensive touchdowns against the Eagles is outstanding, I'd have preferred a few TDs rather than FGs in the second half but a 20 point win is a excellent.



We need to win out to secure the East and hope the Niners slip up. Tough end to the season though, Eagles have a schedule where they should win out, aside maybe for next week but two wins against decent teams the last two games.