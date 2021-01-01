« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69400 on: Today at 09:14:51 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:59:33 am
The knives will be well and truly out for Tomlin. It doesn't take much among some people as it is.
I know, I know, I've whinged on here about it before and I'm probably in a minority of one here, but his arse should have been out the door years ago. It's just the Steelers being prisoners of their own mythology about not firing people etc.

He's not gone anywhere with his team for years, they don't dish out trophies for consecutive regular season win-loss records.

He's the de facto guy there, took over with Big Ben and a monster LeBeau defense and managed 1 superbowl win. More damming is he knew Big Ben's career was coming to a close and made no contingency plans on who follows him. As such he's kept the Steelers just good enough to miss out on top drafts but bad enough not to challenge Pats/Chiefs/Ravens/Broncos in that time.

For those who say if Tomlin leaves he can walk into any job in the NFL I say good for him, that might be good for all parties, he may actually make it work elsewhere, but he has way, way, way too much power in Pittsburgh and has been completely out of ideas for some time.

<sigh> There, it's out of my system....    This latest TipTopKop Tomlin rant was brought to you by AllState insurance   ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69401 on: Today at 09:22:16 am
Even when we are crap we always manage to own Shittsburgh Steelers!!! So good to see that ownage continuing, even though that has now definitely cost us the No.1 draft pick and 95% certainty of getting Caleb Williams in.

So a conflicted victory!
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69402 on: Today at 09:25:54 am
Tomlin, Canada, whoever, the Steelers (as with so many teams) don't have the answer at QB. Trubisky isn't it, never had been, never will be, rudolph is arse and pickett has shown enough now to prove he's a mid-high backup at best.

Until they solve that it's mediocrity at best.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69403 on: Today at 09:26:59 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:14:51 am
I know, I know, I've whinged on here about it before and I'm probably in a minority of one here, but his arse should have been out the door years ago. It's just the Steelers being prisoners of their own mythology about not firing people etc.

He's not gone anywhere with his team for years, they don't dish out trophies for consecutive regular season win-loss records.

He's the de facto guy there, took over with Big Ben and a monster LeBeau defense and managed 1 superbowl win. More damming is he knew Big Ben's career was coming to a close and made no contingency plans on who follows him. As such he's kept the Steelers just good enough to miss out on top drafts but bad enough not to challenge Pats/Chiefs/Ravens/Broncos in that time.

For those who say if Tomlin leaves he can walk into any job in the NFL I say good for him, that might be good for all parties, he may actually make it work elsewhere, but he has way, way, way too much power in Pittsburgh and has been completely out of ideas for some time.

<sigh> There, it's out of my system....    This latest TipTopKop Tomlin rant was brought to you by AllState insurance   ;D

In all seriousness I do think the Steelers are a QB away from really competing in the AFC and having the capabilities of a deep play off run. You are completely right on a lack of a plan after Big Ben but I wouldn't say that's all on Tomlin.

It wouldn't shock me to see the Steelers trade up to get one of the QBs in the draft next year. Otherwise who is out there?
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69404 on: Today at 09:30:51 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:59:33 am
The knives will be well and truly out for Tomlin. It doesn't take much among some people as it is.
They dont fire coaches. Players love playing for him. The Qb plan and Offensive plan since having Big Ben retire has been bad though
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69405 on: Today at 09:36:08 am
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
One of my mates is a Raiders fan, another is a Niners fan and I'm a Cowboys fan. The late 80s / early 90s were halcyon days for fans of those three teams. Loved the three NFC Championship games between the Niners and the Cowboys in the early 90s (think we won 2, and you won 1).

Still can't believe that neither Dallas or San Fran have won the Superbowl since. Think that will change this year though, Niners looking the favourites for sure.

Loved those days, playing Statis Pro Football and Paydirt and listening to a crackly Armed Forces Radio Network where the signal would fade just when something exciting was happening (Jack Buck and Hank Stram commentating).

Great times, can't believe it was around 30 years ago!!

Yeah those championship games were amazing. If memory serves I think all three games hinged on a significant turnover in the second half. Back then the NFC championship game was seen as the Superbowl game because the AFC was so poor. That Superbowl that the 9ers won, I seem to remember them showing very little of the actual game in the 4th quarter, such was the dominant score.

From a sports perspective, it would be nice to have a superbowl run that goes through both Dallas and the Eagles. Maybe finishing up with the Ravens or Dolphins.

EDIT: In my original post I said I's seen the 9ers win 1 of 2 Superbowls I'd seen them in. I am of course an idiot. It's 1 out of 3. Last two losses being Ravens and KC
Last Edit: Today at 09:40:59 am by Romford_Red
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69406 on: Today at 09:40:04 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:59:33 am
The knives will be well and truly out for Tomlin. It doesn't take much among some people as it is.

I'm not so sure. I remember hearing a commentator say that in his 17 years as PIT HC, he has never had a losing record.
That has to be worth something.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69407 on: Today at 09:41:26 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:36:08 am
Yeah those championship games were amazing. If memory serves I think all three games hinged on a significant turnover in the second half. Back then the NFC championship game was seen as the Superbowl game because the AFC was so poor.
Back then CBS did NFC games, and those NFC Summerall/Madden "Pots and Pans" intros were something else. Loved them.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69408 on: Today at 09:45:01 am
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Loved those days, playing Statis Pro Football and Paydirt and listening to a crackly Armed Forces Radio Network where the signal would fade just when something exciting was happening (Jack Buck and Hank Stram commentating).

Great times, can't believe it was around 30 years ago!!
Best part about the AFRN were the 'commercials' in between (more public announcements rather than selling products), it was giving advice on how to get yourself more organized, or to speak to your commanding officer if you had issues   ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69409 on: Today at 09:48:56 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:45:01 am
Best part about the AFRN were the 'commercials' in between (more public announcements rather than selling products), it was giving advice on how to get yourself more organized, or to speak to your commanding officer if you had issues   ;D

Arrggghhh don't talk to me about the US commercials. This time of year I frequently have 'Beeeeeee Kaayyyyy, have it your way' stuck in my head. Bastards ;D
I do think I have a busted up old iphone in a drawer somewhere though and would like a brand new model with iPad and apple watch for free.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69410 on: Today at 09:58:01 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:40:04 am
I'm not so sure. I remember hearing a commentator say that in his 17 years as PIT HC, he has never had a losing record.
That has to be worth something.

Not among that section of the fan base.



And on that bk note, you rule.
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #69411 on: Today at 10:13:33 am
Steelers are primed to finish 9-8 another mediocre winning season for MR no losing seasons.
