The knives will be well and truly out for Tomlin. It doesn't take much among some people as it is.

I know, I know, I've whinged on here about it before and I'm probably in a minority of one here, but his arse should have been out the door years ago. It's just the Steelers being prisoners of their own mythology about not firing people etc.He's not gone anywhere with his team for years, they don't dish out trophies for consecutive regular season win-loss records.He's the de facto guy there, took over with Big Ben and a monster LeBeau defense and managed 1 superbowl win. More damming is he knew Big Ben's career was coming to a close and made no contingency plans on who follows him. As such he's kept the Steelers just good enough to miss out on top drafts but bad enough not to challenge Pats/Chiefs/Ravens/Broncos in that time.For those who say if Tomlin leaves he can walk into any job in the NFL I say good for him, that might be good for all parties, he may actually make it work elsewhere, but he has way, way, way too much power in Pittsburgh and has been completely out of ideas for some time. There, it's out of my system.... This latest TipTopKop Tomlin rant was brought to you by AllState insurance