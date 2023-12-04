« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Quote from: PatriotScouser on December  4, 2023, 01:32:08 pm
He's nowhere near top 10 for me. Closer to top 25 than top 10. Jimmy G got to a Super Bowl with this talent - would you consider him top 10 at the time?


Purdy, so far, is miles better than what Garopollo was at 49ers.

Every QB needs talent around them. Purdy has unbelievable skill position players and scheme on his side. But hes the thing thats elevating this offense currently.

Based on his play in the NFL so far, I think its hard to say that there are a lot more than 10 better QBs. Comment above saying hes closer to Top 25 than Top 10 means there are 17 better QBs than Purdy. Id like to know who.

For me the following are ahead of Purdy:

Mahomes
Tua
Hebert
Burrow
Allen
Jackson
Hurts
Stafford
Rodgers


You could argue Purdy is next in the same type of bracket as Prescott, Cousins, Goff, Lawrence, Geno Smith, CJ Stroud.

I think Purdy is better than most of those QBs. Even if not hed be 17th. Not sure there are any other QBs who are better.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on December  4, 2023, 01:32:08 pm
He's nowhere near top 10 for me. Closer to top 25 than top 10. Jimmy G got to a Super Bowl with this talent - would you consider him top 10 at the time?

I would have put Jimmy G around 15th spot in the 2019 season we went to the SB - and it is clear that Purdy this season is much (much) better than Jimmy G.  Stat-wise, Jimmy G had a Passer Rating of 102, enough for 8th that year and he had a 27-13 TD-Int record.  Purdy is at 116.1 this season (and 23-6).  Every other stat imaginable, Purdy beats Garropolo's stats for that season (which was his best, and 6th in the league, so not a rookie) after being drafted in the 2nd round and being Brady's backup. 

And he is doing that behind one of the worst OLines in the whole league - whereas the 2019 OLine was definitely better. 

And its not a "oh anybody could do it, their stacked" argument either.  The eagles have a way, way better OLine and at least as good a set of WRs (their TE and RB obviously aren't as good) for instance but last night showed how much more mature a passer and reader of the game Purdy is already.
Quote from: Jookie on December  4, 2023, 02:44:29 pm
Purdy, so far, is miles better than what Garopollo was at 49ers.

Every QB needs talent around them. Purdy has unbelievable skill position players and scheme on his side. But hes the thing thats elevating this offense currently.

Based on his play in the NFL so far, I think its hard to say that there are a lot more than 10 better QBs. Comment above saying hes closer to Top 25 than Top 10 means there are 17 better QBs than Purdy. Id like to know who.

For me the following are ahead of Purdy:

Mahomes
Tua
Hebert
Burrow
Allen
Jackson
Hurts
Stafford
Rodgers


You could argue Purdy is next in the same type of bracket as Prescott, Cousins, Goff, Lawrence, Geno Smith, CJ Stroud.

I think Purdy is better than most of those QBs. Even if not hed be 17th. Not sure there are any other QBs who are better.

He is 100% better than Rodgers for the simple fact of Rodgers being badly injured (and quite possibly retiring)!  This season he has been better at passing than Hurts as last night showed (19-10 record, 66.5% completion for 7.4 Y/A, Rating of 93.8), Stafford (16-9 record, 60.7% completion for 7.3  Y/A, rating of 87.3), Jackson (13-5 record, 68.3% completion for 7.8 Y/A, Rating of 98.4), Burrow (15-+5 record, 66.8% completion at 6.3 Y/A, Rating of 91).  Of the others, you could make an argument for Dak and CJ Stroud being better than those 4 (in Dak's case, we've seen him have hot and cold seasons before, but this is by far his best since his debut season in '16; CJ Stroud has definitely been very good, but he should be being a #2 pick and they are 7-5 with a very easy schedule so far).  Cousins/Goff/Lawrence/Geno Smith haven't been in the same zip code as Purdy performancewise.

And its not like he is the only QB with a decent set of offensive weapons - Tua has Hill in the middle of the GOAT season by a WR, Burrow has Chase, Dak has Lamb, Hurts has AJ Brown, etc. 
Purdy currently favourite at some bookmakers for MVP.

Feels like last nights performance made a big impact on how hes viewed more widely
Lawrence went down with an ankle injury as the Jags lose. Looked bad as his ankle was stepped on.

as with every week, I didn't expect that result
Although the game was tight, I think the Jags would probably have edged it had Lawrence not been injured.

Still, they're saying it's an ankle sprain which hopefully for him doesn't mean he's done for the season.

That's the tough thing with the NFL; a physical game, pivotal on the QB's role, and basically your whole season rides on their fitness.
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  5, 2023, 08:42:29 am
Although the game was tight, I think the Jags would probably have edged it had Lawrence not been injured.

Still, they're saying it's an ankle sprain which hopefully for him doesn't mean he's done for the season.

That's the tough thing with the NFL; a physical game, pivotal on the QB's role, and basically your whole season rides on their fitness.

It's a big flaw with the game I reckon. In a team game too much rides on one player. And yet at the same time, it's also the beauty of the game because the QB position is just so hard, and one player can make such a big difference.
These things usually seem to depend on whether it's a high ankle sprain or a low one. Seems a bit odd that he walked off and they didn't stick him on a cart.
Quote from: Knight on December  5, 2023, 08:47:39 am
It's a big flaw with the game I reckon. In a team game too much rides on one player. And yet at the same time, it's also the beauty of the game because the QB position is just so hard, and one player can make such a big difference.
Agreed.

I've often thought of ways they can try to minimise the impact of having your season basically binned because your starting QB is done, but it's just the nature of the game being physical and the QB basically directing everything.

They have tried to make stricter rules to protect the QB, but obviously you can never plan for something like last night.

It gets tougher when you think of the NFL always trying to increase the amount of games, or spreading them about Monday, Thursday and now you have Friday games, not to mention international ones.

Don't know what is the best way to go, because you have Rodgers, Richardson, Cousins, Jones, Watson, Burrow, now Lawrence all out.
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  5, 2023, 09:07:12 am
Agreed.

I've often thought of ways they can try to minimise the impact of having your season basically binned because your starting QB is done, but it's just the nature of the game being physical and the QB basically directing everything.

They have tried to make stricter rules to protect the QB, but obviously you can never plan for something like last night.

It gets tougher when you think of the NFL always trying to increase the amount of games, or spreading them about Monday, Thursday and now you have Friday games, not to mention international ones.

Don't know what is the best way to go, because you have Rodgers, Richardson, Cousins, Jones, Watson, Burrow, now Lawrence all out.

They absolutely shouldn't be trying to increase the number of games. They'll diminish the product. Hasn't and won't stop them sadly.
Quote from: Knight on December  5, 2023, 09:13:04 am
They absolutely shouldn't be trying to increase the number of games. They'll diminish the product. Hasn't and won't stop them sadly.

I'm torn on that. I mean you're absolutely right but another 'week' of games does mean more for me to watch and that in itself is a good thing.
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  5, 2023, 09:33:00 am
I'm torn on that. I mean you're absolutely right but another 'week' of games does mean more for me to watch and that in itself is a good thing.
I keep thinking of ways they could potentially expand the product, without compromising the quality...   it's hard obviously given the physical nature of the sport.

I thought maybe if they want to increase the season by say 3 or 4 games, then they create a rule where teams must scratch their starting QB for say 5 games each season. The team gets to choose which ones, but basically force them to rest and play the backups.

It's obviously no guarantee that they wouldn't get injured the moment they step back on the field, but at least they minimise the injuries due to fatigue or something.

Something else I thought maybe they could do is exclude trading QB's from the transfer deadline, so a team can basically sign up or trade QB's all the way until say the last week of the regular season, with minimal cap hit if he's a free agent or something.... I dunno, I'm trying  ;D
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  5, 2023, 09:43:27 am
I keep thinking of ways they could potentially expand the product, without compromising the quality...   it's hard obviously given the physical nature of the sport.

I thought maybe if they want to increase the season by say 3 or 4 games, then they create a rule where teams must scratch their starting QB for say 5 games each season. The team gets to choose which ones, but basically force them to rest and play the backups.

It's obviously no guarantee that they wouldn't get injured the moment they step back on the field, but at least they minimise the injuries due to fatigue or something.

Something else I thought maybe they could do is exclude trading QB's from the transfer deadline, so a team can basically sign up or trade QB's all the way until say the last week of the regular season, with minimal cap hit if he's a free agent or something.... I dunno, I'm trying  ;D
It's not a level playing field as it is with strength of schedule and whatever and restrictions on players would make that even worse.

I think it'll go to 18 games at some point (but not for a few years at least with the cba) just to get back to an even number.
Ridiculous QB attrition ... the super bowl is going to come down to who can keep their starting QB upright!!
A similar thing happened about 5 years ago or so. People moaned about it then too
Jake Browning was class last night but sucks that Joey B is out for the season because The Super Bowl is for the taking this season as there isn't a standout team who are ahead of everyone in the league.

Also last night game showed that Bengals should of just allowed Burrow to heal up at the start of the season instead of playing him while he was carrying an injury as Browning showed he's a competent QB.
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  5, 2023, 10:31:02 am
Ridiculous QB attrition ... the super bowl is going to come down to who can keep their starting QB upright!!

I mean, it kinda did last year, when the Eagles broke Purdy early on and the 9ers (after losing their first 2 choices earlier in the season, and their only other QB later in the same match) ended up having no QB able to throw the ball for the 2nd half
Quote from: Vegeta on December  5, 2023, 11:23:03 am
Jake Browning was class last night but sucks that Joey B is out for the season because The Super Bowl is for the taking this season as there isn't a standout team who are ahead of everyone in the league.

Also last night game showed that Bengals should of just allowed Burrow to heal up at the start of the season instead of playing him while he was carrying an injury as Browning showed he's a competent QB.

Surely the 49ers are that team?
Quote from: Oh Campione on December  5, 2023, 12:29:51 pm
Surely the 49ers are that team?
While the Niners are a great team they did have a period where they dropped 3 games in a row including a defeat against The Bengals at home by two TD's plus 49ers do tend to pick up injuries at the worst possible time.
They did get beat by the Browns, Bengals and Vikings in October but have also put up 149 combined points against Ealges, Cowboys, Jags and Seahawks this season.  I think they are clear favourites
Colts and Minshew Mania in the playoff hunt ;D
Quote from: Oh Campione on December  5, 2023, 12:45:41 pm
They did get beat by the Browns, Bengals and Vikings in October but have also put up 149 combined points against Ealges, Cowboys, Jags and Seahawks this season.  I think they are clear favourites

And of those defeats, the browns was by 2 points, after we missed an easy (85% likelihood) 41 yard FG with 9s left (so should have won it); the Vikings was a 5 point loss where Purdy was concussed late on and after that threw 2 interceptions when we were in good positions to go forward (1st was on a 1st and 10 on their 49 yard line, 2nd was at their 40 on a second down); and then the week after when he was still visibly affected by being rushed back from the concussion was the only blowout (14 points margin, so maybe not even "blowout").  Without the concussion, maybe we wouldn't have got the 2 FGs we needed, but you never know; but certainly with the easy missed FG that would have been a win if the kicker hadn't flubbed.

Miami Dolphins are expected to open the 2024-25 season by playing a game in Brazil
anyone else really want kyle shanahan to win it this year? im not a 49ers fan but feel like he has been consistantly at the top and without a quarterback at san fran for the most part. what has he had in san fran? Garoppolo, trey lance, purdy? you could argue its his / gms fault for some decisions made regarding qb trades but .. i dunno... maybe im becoming soft in my old age.
Purdy is very good imho. I think he was a very hot prospect early in his college career, talk of #1 over all, but lost form/fell by the wayside. Glad I took a flier on him in my fantasy team, like Shanahan did.
While the Niners are a great team they did have a period where they dropped 3 games in a row including a defeat against The Bengals at home by two TD's plus 49ers do tend to pick up injuries at the worst possible time.

Everyone loses games. Were the 2007 Patriots not the standout team, just because the only game they lost was the Superbowl?

9ers and Eagles are the stand out teams for me.
Dallas and Baltimore are 2nd rung (Baltimore are quietly deadly).
Miami, KC, Cincinatti and Buffalo could join that second rung if they can sort their shit out. Most won't.

As for injuries, leaving Purdy out of it, can you give me examples of injuries 'at the worst times'?
anyone else really want kyle shanahan to win it this year? im not a 49ers fan but feel like he has been consistantly at the top and without a quarterback at san fran for the most part. what has he had in san fran? Garoppolo, trey lance, purdy? you could argue its his / gms fault for some decisions made regarding qb trades but .. i dunno... maybe im becoming soft in my old age.

I'm a 9ers fan but as always in sport, I'm a fan of the sport first. I hope for a 9ers win because the team deserves it. They've been this good for 2 or 3 years now and I think from a sporting pov, they deserve something from that.
Probably won't though. I've watched my 9ers since 91. Seen them busted up by Dallas, Green Bay and Seattle (as notables) throughout the years and only seen them win 1 out of 2 Superbowls I've watched them in.
Niners are super bowl favourites providing they keep their starters healthy, Niners feel like they're on a mission with unfinished business after the NFC championship game last season, when all the Niners QBs were injured, & Purdy had to continue but couldn't throw the ball
Quote from: Romford_Red on December  6, 2023, 02:17:11 pm
I'm a 9ers fan but as always in sport, I'm a fan of the sport first. I hope for a 9ers win because the team deserves it. They've been this good for 2 or 3 years now and I think from a sporting pov, they deserve something from that.
Probably won't though. I've watched my 9ers since 91. Seen them busted up by Dallas, Green Bay and Seattle (as notables) throughout the years and only seen them win 1 out of 2 Superbowls I've watched them in.

Interesting, never thought about it like this. True of me for every sport but football I suspect.
I just don't want the 49ers or Cowboys winning number 6 just yet.....although I realise both are inevitable. I also don't want the Chiefs to win another SB either as that will cement them as a dynasty.

So I'm hoping Ravens or Eagles can pull out a win for me! But I have to agree that currently the 49ers are the best.
Lawrence apparently already out practicing, so it's good news for the Jags the sprain might not have been as bad as initially thought.

An absolute classic tonight, Pats v Steelers, with an estimated TV audience of 49 people (for the 1st half anyway).
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm

An absolute classic tonight, Pats v Steelers, with an estimated TV audience of 49 people (for the 1st half anyway).

most of the time it's a pain in the arse that I can't watch the prime time games, I mean I know some people do but I value my sleep far too much for that. but this game could end 5-3 or something.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
most of the time it's a pain in the arse that I can't watch the prime time games, I mean I know some people do but I value my sleep far too much for that. but this game could end 5-3 or something.


0-0?
Quote from: Romford_Red on December  6, 2023, 02:17:11 pm
I'm a 9ers fan but as always in sport, I'm a fan of the sport first. I hope for a 9ers win because the team deserves it. They've been this good for 2 or 3 years now and I think from a sporting pov, they deserve something from that.
Probably won't though. I've watched my 9ers since 91. Seen them busted up by Dallas, Green Bay and Seattle (as notables) throughout the years and only seen them win 1 out of 2 Superbowls I've watched them in.
One of my mates is a Raiders fan, another is a Niners fan and I'm a Cowboys fan. The late 80s / early 90s were halcyon days for fans of those three teams. Loved the three NFC Championship games between the Niners and the Cowboys in the early 90s (think we won 2, and you won 1).

Still can't believe that neither Dallas or San Fran have won the Superbowl since. Think that will change this year though, Niners looking the favourites for sure.

Loved those days, playing Statis Pro Football and Paydirt and listening to a crackly Armed Forces Radio Network where the signal would fade just when something exciting was happening (Jack Buck and Hank Stram commentating).

Great times, can't believe it was around 30 years ago!!
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
0-0?

there's bound to be at least 1 safety!
Yes, I decided to be one of those 49 fans and have this game running in the background, and I'm surprised how competent the Pats are looking.

Currently all over the Steelers 21-3 so far, they have the ball, and it's only the 2nd quarter.

Not sure if they're playing better, or if the Steelers really are that bad.
