The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
He's nowhere near top 10 for me. Closer to top 25 than top 10. Jimmy G got to a Super Bowl with this talent - would you consider him top 10 at the time?


Purdy, so far, is miles better than what Garopollo was at 49ers.

Every QB needs talent around them. Purdy has unbelievable skill position players and scheme on his side. But hes the thing thats elevating this offense currently.

Based on his play in the NFL so far, I think its hard to say that there are a lot more than 10 better QBs. Comment above saying hes closer to Top 25 than Top 10 means there are 17 better QBs than Purdy. Id like to know who.

For me the following are ahead of Purdy:

Mahomes
Tua
Hebert
Burrow
Allen
Jackson
Hurts
Stafford
Rodgers


You could argue Purdy is next in the same type of bracket as Prescott, Cousins, Goff, Lawrence, Geno Smith, CJ Stroud.

I think Purdy is better than most of those QBs. Even if not hed be 17th. Not sure there are any other QBs who are better.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:10:20 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
He's nowhere near top 10 for me. Closer to top 25 than top 10. Jimmy G got to a Super Bowl with this talent - would you consider him top 10 at the time?

I would have put Jimmy G around 15th spot in the 2019 season we went to the SB - and it is clear that Purdy this season is much (much) better than Jimmy G.  Stat-wise, Jimmy G had a Passer Rating of 102, enough for 8th that year and he had a 27-13 TD-Int record.  Purdy is at 116.1 this season (and 23-6).  Every other stat imaginable, Purdy beats Garropolo's stats for that season (which was his best, and 6th in the league, so not a rookie) after being drafted in the 2nd round and being Brady's backup. 

And he is doing that behind one of the worst OLines in the whole league - whereas the 2019 OLine was definitely better. 

And its not a "oh anybody could do it, their stacked" argument either.  The eagles have a way, way better OLine and at least as good a set of WRs (their TE and RB obviously aren't as good) for instance but last night showed how much more mature a passer and reader of the game Purdy is already.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:49:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm
Purdy, so far, is miles better than what Garopollo was at 49ers.

Every QB needs talent around them. Purdy has unbelievable skill position players and scheme on his side. But hes the thing thats elevating this offense currently.

Based on his play in the NFL so far, I think its hard to say that there are a lot more than 10 better QBs. Comment above saying hes closer to Top 25 than Top 10 means there are 17 better QBs than Purdy. Id like to know who.

For me the following are ahead of Purdy:

Mahomes
Tua
Hebert
Burrow
Allen
Jackson
Hurts
Stafford
Rodgers


You could argue Purdy is next in the same type of bracket as Prescott, Cousins, Goff, Lawrence, Geno Smith, CJ Stroud.

I think Purdy is better than most of those QBs. Even if not hed be 17th. Not sure there are any other QBs who are better.

He is 100% better than Rodgers for the simple fact of Rodgers being badly injured (and quite possibly retiring)!  This season he has been better at passing than Hurts as last night showed (19-10 record, 66.5% completion for 7.4 Y/A, Rating of 93.8), Stafford (16-9 record, 60.7% completion for 7.3  Y/A, rating of 87.3), Jackson (13-5 record, 68.3% completion for 7.8 Y/A, Rating of 98.4), Burrow (15-+5 record, 66.8% completion at 6.3 Y/A, Rating of 91).  Of the others, you could make an argument for Dak and CJ Stroud being better than those 4 (in Dak's case, we've seen him have hot and cold seasons before, but this is by far his best since his debut season in '16; CJ Stroud has definitely been very good, but he should be being a #2 pick and they are 7-5 with a very easy schedule so far).  Cousins/Goff/Lawrence/Geno Smith haven't been in the same zip code as Purdy performancewise.

And its not like he is the only QB with a decent set of offensive weapons - Tua has Hill in the middle of the GOAT season by a WR, Burrow has Chase, Dak has Lamb, Hurts has AJ Brown, etc. 
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:20:48 pm
Purdy currently favourite at some bookmakers for MVP.

Feels like last nights performance made a big impact on how hes viewed more widely
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:26:27 am
Lawrence went down with an ankle injury as the Jags lose. Looked bad as his ankle was stepped on.

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:01:49 am
as with every week, I didn't expect that result
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:42:29 am
Although the game was tight, I think the Jags would probably have edged it had Lawrence not been injured.

Still, they're saying it's an ankle sprain which hopefully for him doesn't mean he's done for the season.

That's the tough thing with the NFL; a physical game, pivotal on the QB's role, and basically your whole season rides on their fitness.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:47:39 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:42:29 am
Although the game was tight, I think the Jags would probably have edged it had Lawrence not been injured.

Still, they're saying it's an ankle sprain which hopefully for him doesn't mean he's done for the season.

That's the tough thing with the NFL; a physical game, pivotal on the QB's role, and basically your whole season rides on their fitness.

It's a big flaw with the game I reckon. In a team game too much rides on one player. And yet at the same time, it's also the beauty of the game because the QB position is just so hard, and one player can make such a big difference.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:49:23 am
These things usually seem to depend on whether it's a high ankle sprain or a low one. Seems a bit odd that he walked off and they didn't stick him on a cart.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:07:12 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:47:39 am
It's a big flaw with the game I reckon. In a team game too much rides on one player. And yet at the same time, it's also the beauty of the game because the QB position is just so hard, and one player can make such a big difference.
Agreed.

I've often thought of ways they can try to minimise the impact of having your season basically binned because your starting QB is done, but it's just the nature of the game being physical and the QB basically directing everything.

They have tried to make stricter rules to protect the QB, but obviously you can never plan for something like last night.

It gets tougher when you think of the NFL always trying to increase the amount of games, or spreading them about Monday, Thursday and now you have Friday games, not to mention international ones.

Don't know what is the best way to go, because you have Rodgers, Richardson, Cousins, Jones, Watson, Burrow, now Lawrence all out.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:13:04 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:07:12 am
Agreed.

I've often thought of ways they can try to minimise the impact of having your season basically binned because your starting QB is done, but it's just the nature of the game being physical and the QB basically directing everything.

They have tried to make stricter rules to protect the QB, but obviously you can never plan for something like last night.

It gets tougher when you think of the NFL always trying to increase the amount of games, or spreading them about Monday, Thursday and now you have Friday games, not to mention international ones.

Don't know what is the best way to go, because you have Rodgers, Richardson, Cousins, Jones, Watson, Burrow, now Lawrence all out.

They absolutely shouldn't be trying to increase the number of games. They'll diminish the product. Hasn't and won't stop them sadly.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:33:00 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:13:04 am
They absolutely shouldn't be trying to increase the number of games. They'll diminish the product. Hasn't and won't stop them sadly.

I'm torn on that. I mean you're absolutely right but another 'week' of games does mean more for me to watch and that in itself is a good thing.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:43:27 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:33:00 am
I'm torn on that. I mean you're absolutely right but another 'week' of games does mean more for me to watch and that in itself is a good thing.
I keep thinking of ways they could potentially expand the product, without compromising the quality...   it's hard obviously given the physical nature of the sport.

I thought maybe if they want to increase the season by say 3 or 4 games, then they create a rule where teams must scratch their starting QB for say 5 games each season. The team gets to choose which ones, but basically force them to rest and play the backups.

It's obviously no guarantee that they wouldn't get injured the moment they step back on the field, but at least they minimise the injuries due to fatigue or something.

Something else I thought maybe they could do is exclude trading QB's from the transfer deadline, so a team can basically sign up or trade QB's all the way until say the last week of the regular season, with minimal cap hit if he's a free agent or something.... I dunno, I'm trying  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:20:01 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:43:27 am
I keep thinking of ways they could potentially expand the product, without compromising the quality...   it's hard obviously given the physical nature of the sport.

I thought maybe if they want to increase the season by say 3 or 4 games, then they create a rule where teams must scratch their starting QB for say 5 games each season. The team gets to choose which ones, but basically force them to rest and play the backups.

It's obviously no guarantee that they wouldn't get injured the moment they step back on the field, but at least they minimise the injuries due to fatigue or something.

Something else I thought maybe they could do is exclude trading QB's from the transfer deadline, so a team can basically sign up or trade QB's all the way until say the last week of the regular season, with minimal cap hit if he's a free agent or something.... I dunno, I'm trying  ;D
It's not a level playing field as it is with strength of schedule and whatever and restrictions on players would make that even worse.

I think it'll go to 18 games at some point (but not for a few years at least with the cba) just to get back to an even number.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:31:02 am
Ridiculous QB attrition ... the super bowl is going to come down to who can keep their starting QB upright!!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:37:15 am
A similar thing happened about 5 years ago or so. People moaned about it then too
