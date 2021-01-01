He's nowhere near top 10 for me. Closer to top 25 than top 10. Jimmy G got to a Super Bowl with this talent - would you consider him top 10 at the time?



I would have put Jimmy G around 15th spot in the 2019 season we went to the SB - and it is clear that Purdy this season is much (much) better than Jimmy G. Stat-wise, Jimmy G had a Passer Rating of 102, enough for 8th that year and he had a 27-13 TD-Int record. Purdy is at 116.1 this season (and 23-6). Every other stat imaginable, Purdy beats Garropolo's stats for that season (which was his best, and 6th in the league, so not a rookie) after being drafted in the 2nd round and being Brady's backup.And he is doing that behind one of the worst OLines in the whole league - whereas the 2019 OLine was definitely better.And its not a "oh anybody could do it, their stacked" argument either. The eagles have a way, way better OLine and at least as good a set of WRs (their TE and RB obviously aren't as good) for instance but last night showed how much more mature a passer and reader of the game Purdy is already.