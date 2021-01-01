Purdy, so far, is miles better than what Garopollo was at 49ers.
Every QB needs talent around them. Purdy has unbelievable skill position players and scheme on his side. But hes the thing thats elevating this offense currently.
Based on his play in the NFL so far, I think its hard to say that there are a lot more than 10 better QBs. Comment above saying hes closer to Top 25 than Top 10 means there are 17 better QBs than Purdy. Id like to know who.
For me the following are ahead of Purdy:
Mahomes
Tua
Hebert
Burrow
Allen
Jackson
Hurts
Stafford
Rodgers
You could argue Purdy is next in the same type of bracket as Prescott, Cousins, Goff, Lawrence, Geno Smith, CJ Stroud.
I think Purdy is better than most of those QBs. Even if not hed be 17th. Not sure there are any other QBs who are better.
He is 100% better than Rodgers for the simple fact of Rodgers being badly injured (and quite possibly retiring)! This season he has been better at passing than Hurts as last night showed (19-10 record, 66.5% completion for 7.4 Y/A, Rating of 93.
, Stafford (16-9 record, 60.7% completion for 7.3 Y/A, rating of 87.3), Jackson (13-5 record, 68.3% completion for 7.8 Y/A, Rating of 98.4), Burrow (15-+5 record, 66.8% completion at 6.3 Y/A, Rating of 91). Of the others, you could make an argument for Dak and CJ Stroud being better than those 4 (in Dak's case, we've seen him have hot and cold seasons before, but this is by far his best since his debut season in '16; CJ Stroud has definitely been very good, but he should be being a #2 pick and they are 7-5 with a very easy schedule so far). Cousins/Goff/Lawrence/Geno Smith haven't been in the same zip code as Purdy performancewise.
And its not like he is the only QB with a decent set of offensive weapons - Tua has Hill in the middle of the GOAT season by a WR, Burrow has Chase, Dak has Lamb, Hurts has AJ Brown, etc.