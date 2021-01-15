think you'll win the division, Giants twice and Cardinals means that's three certain wins which gets you to 13, big game next week, not sure who has the tiebreaker if Dallas manage to win but our games look tougher on paper than yours
read on twitter earlier that if Dallas win, they'll take the lead as they'll have a better divisional record. 4-1 to 3-1. with eagles having giants twice and dallas having commanders week 18, i imagine they both end up with a 5-1 divisonal record if dallas do win next week.
after that its best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
afc east teams: eagles 3-1, cowboys 2-0
nfc west teams: eagles 1-1 , cowboys 2-2
so both teams are 4-2 with two common games each to play (outside of the divisional games)
eagles - seahawks and cards
cowboys - phins and bills