Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69320 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »
49ers seem to have gotten their shit together towards the end here
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69321 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm »
I don't know enough about the minutiae of the game to know what, but the 9ers have definitely got something working in the 2nd quarter.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69322 on: Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm »
punch it in, CMC!  8 points up, 38s left with no TOs for the eagles, and we receive second half. And nearly an Int there. 5s of game clock down though for no gain
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69323 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
I don't know enough about the minutiae of the game to know what, but the 9ers have definitely got something working in the 2nd quarter.
yep 2nd quarter total contrast of the 1st
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69324 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Hopefully the Niners win the game, makes the playoff picture a bit more interesting in the East and the NFC as a whole
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69325 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Eagles are only 5-0 when trailing at half time though.
Offline MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69326 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
Wouldn't be the eagles if they went into half time up.

Don't have a good feeling about this one but a few adjustments may help.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69327 on: Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm »
They've absolutely fixed that offense
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69328 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm »
Is it even possible for an offence to be as good as the 49ers with such a bad o-like? Who was saying theirs is rubbish? Doesnt seem much of an issue to me.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69329 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
Is it even possible for an offence to be as good as the 49ers with such a bad o-like? Who was saying theirs is rubbish? Doesnt seem much of an issue to me.

Before Williams got injured, our OLine was ranked between 23-25 in all stats. You only have to look at the multiple plays tonight where Hurts is under zerobpressure in the pocket (but often randomly scrambles which actually increases the pressure) Vs purdy who usuall has 2-3s max before being hit
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69330 on: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm »
lots of reasons to punish greenlaw here

just been ejected and he still doesn't seem to want to accept it
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69331 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm »
All going off. Quite amusing.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69332 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
lots of reasons to punish greenlaw here

just been ejected and he still doesn't seem to want to accept it

It's against the rules but also the dumbest and smallest reason ever. He literally flicked their assistants nose gently. Would not be anything if done on a player (heck, wouldn't even be a foul given in proper football, or netball, or gymnastics). But is based on the rules 100% an exclusion
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69333 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
It's against the rules but also the dumbest and smallest reason ever. He literally flicked their assistants nose gently. Would not be anything if done on a player (heck, wouldn't even be a foul given in proper football, or netball, or gymnastics). But is based on the rules 100% an exclusion
was a flag before that though too, I thought, for effectively dump tackling him while out of bounds/after forward progress was called
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69334 on: Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm »
Fun game this now. I like it when games get a bit of needle in them.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69335 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Shanahan is a cheat code. Just when the Eagles think they're back in it, he unleashes a mad Deebo or CMac play and suddenly the holes open up in the Eagles defense.
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69336 on: Today at 12:00:46 am »
Awesome this, Niners could now get number one seed having stuffed both Dallas and Philly
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69337 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
It's been coming all season tbf, the Eagles haven't been very good, just reliant on great players doing individual magic. The coaching staff in both offense and defense are frankly fucking terrible. Brian Johnson in particular looks like he couldn't call for a takeout.

We don't get near the Superbowl this year on the back of those coaches, may not even win the division over Dallas. Wouldn't be shocked at all by a first round exit in the play offs - every game we've had we've looked like we could lose

Despite the display today I don't think 49ers go the whole way, my bet would be on another Kansas Superbowl this year.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69338 on: Today at 12:03:28 am »
At least hurts is back anyway
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69339 on: Today at 12:05:59 am »
Purdy started 0//4.  since then 18/22 with 3 TDs and 268 yards with a passer rating of 157 since then. Even including them its a rating of 141. Hardly a "below average" QB
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69340 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:05:59 am
Purdy started 0//4.  since then 18/22 with 3 TDs and 268 yards with a passer rating of 157 since then. Even including them its a rating of 141. Hardly a "below average" QB
better than porn for you?
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69341 on: Today at 12:16:58 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:01:37 am
It's been coming all season tbf, the Eagles haven't been very good, just reliant on great players doing individual magic. The coaching staff in both offense and defense are frankly fucking terrible. Brian Johnson in particular looks like he couldn't call for a takeout.

We don't get near the Superbowl this year on the back of those coaches, may not even win the division over Dallas. Wouldn't be shocked at all by a first round exit in the play offs - every game we've had we've looked like we could lose

Despite the display today I don't think 49ers go the whole way, my bet would be on another Kansas Superbowl this year.
think you'll win the division, Giants twice and Cardinals means that's three certain wins which gets you to 13, big game next week, not sure who has the tiebreaker if Dallas manage to win but our games look tougher on paper than yours
Offline Chakan Stevens

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69342 on: Today at 12:27:18 am »
Swift got hammered into next week. Yeesh
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69343 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 12:27:18 am
Swift got hammered into next week. Yeesh

I felt that on my sofa however many thousand miles away. A good clean legal hit.
Offline Rob K robbed all the kids prezzys

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69344 on: Today at 01:22:57 am »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 12:16:58 am
think you'll win the division, Giants twice and Cardinals means that's three certain wins which gets you to 13, big game next week, not sure who has the tiebreaker if Dallas manage to win but our games look tougher on paper than yours

read on twitter earlier that if Dallas win, they'll take the lead as they'll have a better divisional record. 4-1 to 3-1. with eagles having giants twice and dallas having commanders week 18, i imagine they both end up with a 5-1 divisonal record if dallas do win next week.

after that its best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.

afc east teams: eagles 3-1, cowboys 2-0
nfc west teams: eagles 1-1 , cowboys 2-2

so both teams are 4-2 with two common games each to play (outside of the divisional games)

eagles - seahawks and cards
cowboys - phins and bills
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69345 on: Today at 04:00:59 am »
Mahomes giving off Fabinho vibes. Looks a shadow of himself this season.
