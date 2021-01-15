It's been coming all season tbf, the Eagles haven't been very good, just reliant on great players doing individual magic. The coaching staff in both offense and defense are frankly fucking terrible. Brian Johnson in particular looks like he couldn't call for a takeout.



We don't get near the Superbowl this year on the back of those coaches, may not even win the division over Dallas. Wouldn't be shocked at all by a first round exit in the play offs - every game we've had we've looked like we could lose



Despite the display today I don't think 49ers go the whole way, my bet would be on another Kansas Superbowl this year.