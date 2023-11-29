This year's lack of flexing does seem odd



Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.