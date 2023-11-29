The NFL keep putting terrible games on in Prime time when they have the ability to flex the games out now, I'm surprised San Francisco against Philadelphia isn't on SNF or MNF.
This year's lack of flexing does seem odd
Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.
The patriots are so bad that they've managed to get mahomes flexed out of prime time.
Cowboys scrape a win vs the Seahawks. Metcalf is still a beast & the Cowboys are still soft to the running game.Plus 250+ yards of penalties or something similar?
I saw that stat too, but it's for the season not just one game!
Was it not for both teams in the game at that point?
texans might be interesting this season but there's a lot of people dressed as empty seats there from the looks of it.
6-0!!
How much did people pay for tickets for that game, even then they were ripped off.
The 3-2 game between the Jets and Pats will be amazing.https://twitter.com/mysportsupdate/status/1731384587010408906Ari Meirov@MySportsUpdateThe #Jets defense has more safeties in the first quarter this season than the #Jets offense has touchdowns, per the FOX broadcast.That's bonkers.
Anyonegot a good site to stream Eagles v 49ers?Absolutely sick of paying for GamePass only to not be able to watch the 9ers.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Commanders humiliated 45-15 at home by the Dolphins, Commanders on a 4 game losing streak, Rivera must be in the hot seat, Commanders have the bye next week so good time to clean house.
Looking ominous this game already, 49ers need to start moving the ball, the only positive so far is Philly haven't got in the end zone
I can't believe Eagles was dogs in this game 49ers are flat track bullies with a below average quarterback, meanwhile Eagles have the most clutch QB in the league and have gone through a tough schedule of late by simply picking up wins.
Doesnt matter much given Phillies moved the ball but only have 6 points. Needs to change obviously but nothing that cant change in 3 plays.
