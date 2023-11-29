« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 29, 2023, 12:27:42 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 10:54:30 am
The NFL keep putting terrible games on in Prime time when they have the ability to flex the games out now, I'm surprised San Francisco against Philadelphia isn't on SNF or MNF.

This year's lack of flexing does seem odd
Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
November 29, 2023, 01:16:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 29, 2023, 12:27:42 pm
This year's lack of flexing does seem odd
Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.

As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
November 29, 2023, 03:53:26 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 10:54:30 am
The NFL keep putting terrible games on in Prime time when they have the ability to flex the games out now, I'm surprised San Francisco against Philadelphia isn't on SNF or MNF.

Wouldn't surprise me if that was one of the games that Fox protected from flexing, Fox & CBS can protect one game a week from being flexed to SNF & MNF.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 01:59:28 am
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 01:16:04 pm
Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.

As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.
There only a certain amount they can flex they would rather save it for later in the year
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 06:06:01 am
The patriots are so bad that they've managed to get mahomes flexed out of prime time.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 06:28:26 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2023, 06:06:01 am
The patriots are so bad that they've managed to get mahomes flexed out of prime time.

First ever game flexed out on MNF too, ESPN would have had to show that game regardless of form in previous years.
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 07:10:50 am
Cowboys scrape a win vs the Seahawks. Metcalf is still a beast & the Cowboys are still soft to the running game.

Plus 250+ yards of penalties or something similar?
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 07:14:23 am
It's the first team the Cowboys have beaten with a winning record going into the game, since week 2.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 08:26:52 am
Quote from: Zimagic on December  1, 2023, 07:10:50 am
Cowboys scrape a win vs the Seahawks. Metcalf is still a beast & the Cowboys are still soft to the running game.

Plus 250+ yards of penalties or something similar?

I saw that stat too, but it's for the season not just one game!
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
December 1, 2023, 09:17:51 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2023, 08:26:52 am
I saw that stat too, but it's for the season not just one game!

Was it not for both teams in the game at that point?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  1, 2023, 06:06:01 am
The patriots are so bad that they've managed to get mahomes flexed out of prime time.
   
I wonder if the local tv blackout still applies if the stadium doesn't sell out like in the good old days?!
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:33:03 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on December  1, 2023, 09:17:51 am
Was it not for both teams in the game at that point?

maybe. I was very tired yesterday morning.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:04:42 pm
texans might be interesting this season but there's a lot of people dressed as empty seats there from the looks of it.
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:48:26 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:04:42 pm
texans might be interesting this season but there's a lot of people dressed as empty seats there from the looks of it.
Noticed that as well. Strange, really. A young team playing way above expectations. Possible star rookie quarterback making insane throws. Opponent is on a five game win streak. This game should have been sold out.
jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:53:17 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:04:42 pm
texans might be interesting this season but there's a lot of people dressed as empty seats there from the looks of it.

JJ Watt called it out at a recent game. Doesn't seem to have had any effect.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:58:39 pm
It looks like a lot of them are broncos fans too.

Nobody at foxboro or metlife either but they're shite
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:14:03 pm
Chargers and Pats game is tragic.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:28:14 pm
Such a good throw there from stroud.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:46:07 pm
I don't know what the Patriots are going this season, but it's definitely not football. Kraft is going to tell Belichick to hand over GM duties at the end of the season at the very least.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:58:13 pm
Commanders humiliated 45-15 at home by the Dolphins, Commanders on a 4 game losing streak, Rivera must be in the hot seat, Commanders have the bye next week so good time to clean house.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:01:36 pm
6-0!!
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:03:50 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:01:36 pm
6-0!!

How much did people pay for tickets for that game, even then they were ripped off. :o ;D
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:04:38 pm
The 3-2 game between the Jets and Pats will be amazing.


https://twitter.com/mysportsupdate/status/1731384587010408906

Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
The #Jets defense has more safeties in the first quarter this season than the #Jets offense has touchdowns, per the FOX broadcast.

That's bonkers.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:04:39 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:03:50 pm
How much did people pay for tickets for that game, even then they were ripped off. :o ;D

All 17 people in the crowd should ask for refunds
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:05:52 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:04:38 pm
The 3-2 game between the Jets and Pats will be amazing.


https://twitter.com/mysportsupdate/status/1731384587010408906

Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
The #Jets defense has more safeties in the first quarter this season than the #Jets offense has touchdowns, per the FOX broadcast.

That's bonkers.

Pools panel say, no score draw
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:51:21 pm
Anyonegot a good site to stream Eagles v 49ers?

Absolutely sick of paying for GamePass only to not be able to watch the 9ers.
wemmick

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:58:18 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:51:21 pm
Anyonegot a good site to stream Eagles v 49ers?

Absolutely sick of paying for GamePass only to not be able to watch the 9ers.

thestreameast.to/v2/ is good for almost all American sports.
Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:59:56 pm
Looking ominous this game already, 49ers need to start moving the ball, the only positive so far is Philly haven't got in the end zone
Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:01:25 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:58:13 pm
Commanders humiliated 45-15 at home by the Dolphins, Commanders on a 4 game losing streak, Rivera must be in the hot seat, Commanders have the bye next week so good time to clean house.
Dead man walking you would think
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:03:51 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 09:59:56 pm
Looking ominous this game already, 49ers need to start moving the ball, the only positive so far is Philly haven't got in the end zone

Doesnt matter much given Phillies moved the ball but only have 6 points. Needs to change obviously but nothing that cant change in 3 plays.
Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:04:20 pm
I can't believe Eagles was dogs in this game 49ers are flat track bullies with a below average quarterback, meanwhile Eagles have the most clutch QB in the league and have gone through a tough schedule of late by simply picking up wins.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:04:22 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 09:59:56 pm
Looking ominous this game already, 49ers need to start moving the ball, the only positive so far is Philly haven't got in the end zone

The issue is our OLine is worst 5-10 in the whole league, and that's with Trent Williams actually playing (best LT into the league). When he isn't, it is worst 3. Vs an eagles who are the best OLine and DLine maybe it will be tough. Everyone always is going about our "weapons" (i.e. a top 2 RB and TE, and 2 very good WRs) but if Brock has no time to do anythi g as the OLine is getting torched every play it is going to be very difficult
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:06:46 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:04:20 pm
I can't believe Eagles was dogs in this game 49ers are flat track bullies with a below average quarterback, meanwhile Eagles have the most clutch QB in the league and have gone through a tough schedule of late by simply picking up wins.

A below average QB? What drugs are you smoking as that's the most preposterous statement ever. He is easily top 10 - but is behind a worst 3 OLines tonight which doesn't help
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:09:19 pm
I was surprised that the 9ers were favourites in this game as well, but such things can be influenced by betting as much as anything.

Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:14:10 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:03:51 pm
Doesnt matter much given Phillies moved the ball but only have 6 points. Needs to change obviously but nothing that cant change in 3 plays.
looking better on this drive
