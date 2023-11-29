« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1728 1729 1730 1731 1732 [1733]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2502415 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69280 on: November 29, 2023, 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 10:54:30 am
The NFL keep putting terrible games on in Prime time when they have the ability to flex the games out now, I'm surprised San Francisco against Philadelphia isn't on SNF or MNF.

This year's lack of flexing does seem odd
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69281 on: November 29, 2023, 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 29, 2023, 12:27:42 pm
This year's lack of flexing does seem odd
Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.

As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,651
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69282 on: November 29, 2023, 03:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 10:54:30 am
The NFL keep putting terrible games on in Prime time when they have the ability to flex the games out now, I'm surprised San Francisco against Philadelphia isn't on SNF or MNF.

Wouldn't surprise me if that was one of the games that Fox protected from flexing, Fox & CBS can protect one game a week from being flexed to SNF & MNF.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69283 on: Today at 01:59:28 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on November 29, 2023, 01:16:04 pm
Extremely odd just look at this past week we had Vikings Bears in a mind-numbingly boring affair on MNF, when they could of easily flexed that game out and given us CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going H2H in a thriller for the AFC South division lead.

As a UK based fan it's good for me sleep-wise that the good games are on earlier but for me nothing beats watching a quality game in prime time because the atmosphere in the stadiums are always electric for those games.
There only a certain amount they can flex they would rather save it for later in the year
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69284 on: Today at 06:06:01 am »
The patriots are so bad that they've managed to get mahomes flexed out of prime time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1728 1729 1730 1731 1732 [1733]   Go Up
« previous next »
 