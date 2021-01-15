« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69240 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:43:53 am
How the fuck did he make a 59 yard kick outdoors in the driving rain? Eagles are just blessed to get to OT.

Only one team in this league he makes that against, cursed ha
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69241 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
Not sure the time out to ice the kicker was such a good idea in those circumstances, might have been better to just let him kick it
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69242 on: Today at 12:49:46 am »
Shocking non call on 2nd down, luckily made no difference
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69243 on: Today at 12:50:09 am »
how bad have the refs been (to help eagles on key downs). they don't seem able to spot shirts getting ripped in front of them
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69244 on: Today at 12:52:13 am »
Another great run from Allen 👏👏
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69245 on: Today at 12:58:05 am »
Should have won it there and then!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69246 on: Today at 12:59:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:58:05 am
Should have won it there and then!

They will lose now.


Buffalo defense is shot
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69247 on: Today at 01:04:59 am »
Never getting that call with these officials but think it's probably the right call
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69248 on: Today at 01:05:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:59:27 am
They will lose now.


Buffalo defense is shot
agreed on both counts
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69249 on: Today at 01:06:20 am »
good teams find a way to win.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69250 on: Today at 01:07:06 am »
A good game but you have to feel it was one that got away from the Bills
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69251 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
Is this McDermotts last in Buffalo? Hes taken over play calling for defense and they still continue to capitulate when it matters. Im just not sure there is anything left for him to bring to the table at this point.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69252 on: Today at 01:08:15 am »
Josh Allen goes 0 - 6 in overtime games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69253 on: Today at 01:08:43 am »
500+ yards of offense, 2-1 time of possession, and still lose
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69254 on: Today at 01:09:57 am »
Eagles win again despite the awful calls from the coaching side.

Honestly man for man I think this is the best team in the NFL. The tactics not so much but enough quality in there to drag to a win in any case.

Shocking to me that people think Hurts is overrated

There's a bit of a feeling of classic Liverpool sides in this eagles team - however hard they make it on themselves, however the stacked odds, they seem to find a way to win, and more importantly, everyone believes they will win (players, fans, and opposition). It goes a long way to winning when everyone in the game thinks you are going to end up doing jt
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69255 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Huge win for the eagles. We need that first seed to get back to the super bowl. It's just the first or second step but we are doing it against the top teams from last year.

A couple more wins should do it. Ideally the wins come in and we can rest lads.
