Eagles win again despite the awful calls from the coaching side.



Honestly man for man I think this is the best team in the NFL. The tactics not so much but enough quality in there to drag to a win in any case.



Shocking to me that people think Hurts is overrated



There's a bit of a feeling of classic Liverpool sides in this eagles team - however hard they make it on themselves, however the stacked odds, they seem to find a way to win, and more importantly, everyone believes they will win (players, fans, and opposition). It goes a long way to winning when everyone in the game thinks you are going to end up doing jt