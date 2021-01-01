Bit of a nostalgic day for me today.



The only NFL game I ever attended was on Thanksgiving Day 2012.



It was the famous NY Jets / Patriots game at the MetLife.



0-0 at end of Q1

35-3 at end of Q2 to the Patriots

35-12 at end of Q3 [Patriots were still laughing about Q2 , I think]

49-19 Q4



One of the maddest stats from the day was that the Jets had more possession than the Patriots. in Q2 it was something like 12mins to 3min in favour of the Jets, but they still shipped 5 touchdowns!



Gloriously mad evening of sport that I'll never forget. And I got to see Brady play too.



Happy Buttfumble Day everyone.