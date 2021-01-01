« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2494683 times)

Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69160 on: Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
Feels unlikely but is coming back from 15 points down with 18 minutes to go inconceivable?  Particularly when you are the better team

I think the Lions big issue is their cornerbacks. Injuries in that position seem like they are hurting them.

Looks very unlikely now.

Is the amount of consistent pressure on the QB, the O-Line fault, Goffs or just good play by Packers defence?
Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69161 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm »
Good game, that. Didn't expect three touchdowns on the first drives.

I'm kinda new to the NFL. Two matches that I can watch on a Thursday is great! Happy Thanksgiving indeed.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69162 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm »
the bet365 superboost of Goff 200+ yards and 1+TD at evens was nice of them today
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69163 on: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm
Good game, that. Didn't expect three touchdowns on the first drives.

I'm kinda new to the NFL. Two matches that I can watch on a Thursday is great! Happy Thanksgiving indeed.

I quite enjoyed the Packers-Lions game too. Happy with the result too. Need Lions to drop off to hopefully help 49ers get 2nd or 3rd seed. Thats a long way off and tonights game at Seahawks is massive in NFC West.

Before that though, Cowboys and  Commanders to look forward to. Though more specifically Dolly Parton half time show.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69164 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm
I quite enjoyed the Packers-Lions game too. Happy with the result too. Need Lions to drop off to hopefully help 49ers get 2nd or 3rd seed. Thats a long way off and tonights game at Seahawks is massive in NFC West.

Before that though, Cowboys and  Commanders to look forward to. Though more specifically Dolly Parton half time show.

49ers will get 2/3 easily I reckon.
Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69165 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm

Before that though, Cowboys and  Commanders to look forward to. Though more specifically Dolly Parton half time show.

Trying to get a stream for this, if anyone can help (I'm not in the UK)
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69166 on: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm
Trying to get a stream for this, if anyone can help (I'm not in the UK)
not watching on streams, but you'll find a good shortlist of options to check through here https://reddit1.nflbite.com
Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69167 on: Yesterday at 09:51:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
not watching on streams, but you'll find a good shortlist of options to check through here https://reddit1.nflbite.com

Cheers!
Offline newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69168 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Skins going to get demolished on world tv. 

Hopefully Harris has a hell of a coach lined up. These past 30 years have been tough.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69169 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm »
I've seen it all now, 77 year old Dolly Parton dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader!
Online Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69170 on: Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm
I've seen it all now, 77 year old Dolly Parton dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader!

I mean, 77 and still going, gotta hand it to her. Very smart woman by all accounts.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69171 on: Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
I mean, 77 and still going, gotta hand it to her. Very smart woman by all accounts.
oh absolutely, plastic surgery for sure but she looks fantastic
Online Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69172 on: Yesterday at 11:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm
oh absolutely, plastic surgery for sure but she looks fantastic

Oh yeah definitely!

Does look great though. National treasure indeed.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69173 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
she sounds like a decent human being does dolly. good on her.
Offline newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69174 on: Today at 12:32:10 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
Skins going to get demolished on world tv. 

Hopefully Harris has a hell of a coach lined up. These past 30 years have been tough.
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69175 on: Today at 12:33:55 am »
History made, Bland setting record for pick sixes in a season.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69176 on: Today at 12:35:05 am »
decent game to get the 5th in.
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69177 on: Today at 12:44:17 am »
absolutely nauseating coverage from romo et al tonight!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69178 on: Today at 12:44:24 am »
Enjoyed that
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69179 on: Today at 12:45:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:44:17 am
absolutely nauseating coverage from romo et al tonight!
I'm a Dallas fan but don't like Romo commentating on Cowboy games
Online Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69180 on: Today at 01:03:03 am »
49ers Seahawks should be a good game.
Online Only Me

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69181 on: Today at 01:32:51 am »
Bit of a nostalgic day for me today.

The only NFL game I ever attended was on Thanksgiving Day 2012.

It was the famous NY Jets / Patriots game at the MetLife.

0-0 at end of Q1
35-3 at end of Q2 to the Patriots
35-12 at end of Q3 [Patriots were still laughing about Q2 , I think]
49-19 Q4

One of the maddest stats from the day was that the Jets had more possession than the Patriots. in Q2 it was something like 12mins to 3min in favour of the Jets, but they still shipped 5 touchdowns!

Gloriously mad evening of sport that I'll never forget. And I got to see Brady play too.

Happy Buttfumble Day everyone.
