The NFL Thread

Quote from: Jookie
Feels unlikely but is coming back from 15 points down with 18 minutes to go inconceivable?  Particularly when you are the better team

I think the Lions big issue is their cornerbacks. Injuries in that position seem like they are hurting them.

Looks very unlikely now.

Is the amount of consistent pressure on the QB, the O-Line fault, Goffs or just good play by Packers defence?
Good game, that. Didn't expect three touchdowns on the first drives.

I'm kinda new to the NFL. Two matches that I can watch on a Thursday is great! Happy Thanksgiving indeed.
the bet365 superboost of Goff 200+ yards and 1+TD at evens was nice of them today
Quote from: dalarr
Good game, that. Didn't expect three touchdowns on the first drives.

I'm kinda new to the NFL. Two matches that I can watch on a Thursday is great! Happy Thanksgiving indeed.

I quite enjoyed the Packers-Lions game too. Happy with the result too. Need Lions to drop off to hopefully help 49ers get 2nd or 3rd seed. Thats a long way off and tonights game at Seahawks is massive in NFC West.

Before that though, Cowboys and  Commanders to look forward to. Though more specifically Dolly Parton half time show.
