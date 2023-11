People talk about Irsay having substance abuse issues and being a weirdo, but he's taken it to a new level.First, there's this: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38957988/jim-irsay-cites-status-white-billionaire-2014-arrest Irsay discussed the circumstances of his arrest as part of a wide-ranging interview with HBO Sports. The longtime Colts owner pleaded guilty in September 2014 to one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.When asked why he pleaded guilty, Irsay responded: "Just to get it over with.""I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire," Irsay said during the interview, which aired Tuesday night. "If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not."Now he tweets about First Take after they criticized him.1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued,because there was NO Alcohol,No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in ,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street,All the time and pass it on,making the world better❤️