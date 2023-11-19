The 49ers are a supremely well coached team, add in a skillset that Purdy seems to have and everything just takes off. Those 3 bad performances just look even stranger now.
Those "3 bad performances"? Let's go through them.
Game 6 away at a very good browns side. Twice purdy brought the team down for a 40, and then a 35 yard fg attempt. Both missed by a kicker who hasn't missed a kick this season. Lost by 2 points. Not really a bad game from.
him.
Then game 7. Down by less than a score against an ok vikings team. Purdy gets concussed in the third quarter, but doctors don't notice, goes onto throw 2 TDs. Again, he was concussed. Not really his fault that he had a bad day.
Onto game 8. Only 6 days after the previous, and even though he was concussed, purdy was rushed back (when he shouldn't have been). Early in the first quarter (or possibly second) gets sacked, and holding the back of his head like it hurts. Against a very decent Bengals team he then throws 2 interceptions and was bad.
Not only was he concussed for over a quarter Vs Minnesota, and rushed back and took a hit to the head early - he was also missing the LT (who is the best in the league) and his best WR; and CMC was not 100%. Oh, and *with* our LT our. O-Line is bottom 10 in the league. Without? Probably bottom 5. So all these factors combined to make it 1 good game let down by two bad misses; 3 ok quarters before concussion; and then a bad game 6 days later after being rushed back too early and getting another hit to the head early. Hardly difficult to identify why they happened.