Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 05:48:17 pm

Not sure what to watch with no Patriots game today?

Could always watch the Cowboys beat the Panthers


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 06:06:40 pm
Browns v Steelers on CBS,at the moment.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 06:12:15 pm
never realised how skinny that browns QB is before.


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 06:27:19 pm
They varred  out absolutely every ounce of celebration for that td.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 08:19:21 pm
Commanders are absolutely blowing this game.


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 09:10:35 pm
Imagine if the Browns had Chubb this season, never mind a decent QB.



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 09:13:11 pm
I really don't like the way a few results ended up going this evening, but that's sport for you.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 10:08:46 pm
REPORT: Giants and Commanders players weren't able to shower with hot water after the game due to a water heater issue at FedEx Field.




sounds like the change in ownership hasn't stopped it being a shithole.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 10:27:01 pm
It takes skill to lose to the giants ... TWICE


PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 10:40:40 pm

It takes skill to lose to the giants ... TWICE

I'm not complaining  ;D


Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
November 19, 2023, 11:26:14 pm
Tampa hanging around in this game despite being 2nd best for most of the 1st 3 quarters.

Baker Mayfield has been quite impressive for them.




Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:21:43 am
I am absolutely flabbergasted that the Jets have won 4 games with Zack Wilson as QB. Like, no matter how good the defence is there's no way that offense could have ever scored more than 13 points in any game. NFL.com are trying to claim they beat the Eagles 20-14, but that has to be a pisstake of some sort.





voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:30:09 am

I am absolutely flabbergasted that the Jets have won 4 games with Zack Wilson as QB. Like, no matter how good the defence is there's no way that offense could have ever scored more than 13 points in any game. NFL.com are trying to claim they beat the Eagles 20-14, but that has to be a pisstake of some sort.

Jets fans are NOT happy. I mean I'm pretty sure that tim boyle isn't the answer to anything but Wilson clearly isn't either.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:35:56 am
Atrocious play call by Pete Carroll, running it up the middle for 2 yards when a spike could have produced 2 more throws to get 10 yards which would make a FG so much easier.





Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:19 am
Talonoa Hufanga doing his ACL is a big blow for the 49ers. All-Pro safety is not easy to replace for any team. Big opportunity for rookie  JiAyir Brown. Some big 4th quarter plays by him in the 4th v Tampa




Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:48:33 am

Could always watch the Cowboys beat the Panthers

Do you not like Boston or something? ;)

Yes, Dallas won "easily" in the end, but they once again played down to a pretty average team, displayed a disturbing softness against the run and constantly relied on the Panthers handing out stupid penalties to keep drives going.

The Pick 6 by Bland though....  8)



Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:09:49 am

Do you not like Boston or something? ;)

Yes, Dallas won "easily" in the end, but they once again played down to a pretty average team, displayed a disturbing softness against the run and constantly relied on the Panthers handing out stupid penalties to keep drives going.

The Pick 6 by Bland though....  8)

Could the Cowboys catch the Eagles?

Next 5 games Eagles have Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys & Seahawks.

The Eagles are  good enough to go 5-0 or 4-1 in those games. Equally would it be that surprising if they went 2-3 and were 10-4 going into final 3 regular season games.

Due to strength of schedule I think Lions are probably favourites to get 1 seed in NFC. Weak division plus getting AFC West and NFC South this season presents some winnable games. Eagles and 49ers got each others division so at least 2 hard games plus 49ers got AFC North and Eagles got AFC East.  Much harder match ups throughout the season.




bryanod

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:40:11 am

Jets fans are NOT happy. I mean I'm pretty sure that tim boyle isn't the answer to anything but Wilson clearly isn't either.

Hopefully continues on Friday when I am there with 1k dolphin fans :D





skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:38:52 pm

Jets fans are NOT happy. I mean I'm pretty sure that tim boyle isn't the answer to anything but Wilson clearly isn't either.

It's imploding over here in Jetland.  The fact that Dobbs has looked decent for the Vikings, that Tommy Devito had 3 TDs today despite taking all those sacks, and that the Jets did nothing after Rodgers went down has cost the front office any goodwill they might've built.  It's just like last season, and the defense is starting to give up.

It's likely ownership interfered in decision making (because Woody Johnson is a clown like that), and both Douglas/Saleh were pushed to stick with Wilson and ride out this season (after all, season tickets and hype for Rodgers were baked in).  In any case, Hackett calling plays for Zach Wilson behind a crappy O-Line (also on Douglas' mistakes) is a recipe for disaster.

Decision making on personnel will depend on: 1) Rodgers, 2) how the Jets finish/implode, 3) Woody Johnson's ego (he'll probably clean house if Rodgers doesn't come back and think he'll land Jim Harbaugh, but will probably end up with another clown).


Hopefully continues on Friday when I am there with 1k dolphin fans :D

A quarter of the stadium might be Dolphin fans.  Maybe a third.



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:58:29 pm

It's imploding over here in Jetland.  The fact that Dobbs has looked decent for the

It's likely ownership interfered in decision making (because Woody Johnson is a clown like that), and both Douglas/Saleh were pushed to stick with Wilson and ride out this season (after all, season tickets and hype for Rodgers were baked in).  In any case, Hackett calling plays for Zach Wilson behind a crappy O-Line (also on Douglas' mistakes) is a recipe for disaster.

Decision making on personnel will depend on: 1) Rodgers, 2) how the Jets finish/implode, 3) Woody Johnson's ego (he'll probably clean house if Rodgers doesn't come back and think he'll land Jim Harbaugh, but will probably end up with another clown).

A quarter of the stadium might be Dolphin fans.  Maybe a third.

I did ask a jet fan if he could take any pleasure in being really good on one side of the ball or whether it was just annoying and and, unsurprisingly, it's annoying.

I was quite surprised at how many charger fans there were in there at the time, and if there were that many charger fans I'd imagine it'll be very 'aqua' in there on friday.


another thing about the jets is that whenever I see them take an offensive snap it looks like wilson (or whoever else) is running away from pressure. I'm not sure any QB could thrive in those situations. lets not forget the reason rodgers is injured is because he had to run away from pressure on 3 successive plays and ended up doing his achilles.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:08:59 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69100 on: Yesterday at 03:01:23 pm »
So Brock Purdy had a pretty good game huh.  Put the couple of poor performances firmly in the rear window, with a rating of 148.88 last week, then perfect 158.33 this.  Phenomenal back to back performances.  Of all QBs to have attempted at least 25 passes, he:  leads the league (by miles) on Yards/Attempt; leads the league on completion %; is joint 6th (with 18) in number of TDs (but with only 5 Ints, a better TD/Int ratio than 4 of the 7 with at least 18); leads the league (by miles) on Passer Rating; leads the league on pass attempts on 1st down (despite having CMC - so its not like he gets the easier passes); is 2nd in number of completed 20+ yard passes (and joint top in 40+).

Should be back in the conversation for MVP really
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69101 on: Yesterday at 04:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:01:23 pm
So Brock Purdy had a pretty good game huh.  Put the couple of poor performances firmly in the rear window, with a rating of 148.88 last week, then perfect 158.33 this.  Phenomenal back to back performances.  Of all QBs to have attempted at least 25 passes, he:  leads the league (by miles) on Yards/Attempt; leads the league on completion %; is joint 6th (with 18) in number of TDs (but with only 5 Ints, a better TD/Int ratio than 4 of the 7 with at least 18); leads the league (by miles) on Passer Rating; leads the league on pass attempts on 1st down (despite having CMC - so its not like he gets the easier passes); is 2nd in number of completed 20+ yard passes (and joint top in 40+).

Should be back in the conversation for MVP really

The 49ers are a supremely well coached team, add in a skillset that Purdy seems to have and everything just takes off. Those 3 bad performances just look even stranger now.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69102 on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:01:23 pm
So Brock Purdy had a pretty good game huh.  Put the couple of poor performances firmly in the rear window, with a rating of 148.88 last week, then perfect 158.33 this.  Phenomenal back to back performances.  Of all QBs to have attempted at least 25 passes, he:  leads the league (by miles) on Yards/Attempt; leads the league on completion %; is joint 6th (with 18) in number of TDs (but with only 5 Ints, a better TD/Int ratio than 4 of the 7 with at least 18); leads the league (by miles) on Passer Rating; leads the league on pass attempts on 1st down (despite having CMC - so its not like he gets the easier passes); is 2nd in number of completed 20+ yard passes (and joint top in 40+).

Should be back in the conversation for MVP really

I like Purdy and think hes definitely a Top10-12 QB as a minimum.

The current knock on him, and in fact the 49ers offence, is that once Trent Williams and Deebo werent there they were average. For me, Williams is a future Hall of Famer, best LT in the league over last 3-4 years and probably Top5 players at least irrespective of position. Any team would miss him.

I do think Deebo was the bigger miss despite his numbers being average this season. Lining Deebo and CMC up together stresses defences pre-snap. Got 2 players who are both comfortable running the ball or catching. Becomes a massive headache for defences when you add in Aiyuk and Kittle. Removing Deebo makes it slightly simpler for defences and  probably takes away some of the smoke and mirrors Shanahan can dial up pre-snap when you add players in motion. With the 9ers offence they look like they are winning the plays via scheme and teams just having too many players and play options to cover. Deebo not there makes them easier to handle IMO. No CMC would be the same or even bigger impact.

Purdy is operating the offence really well though. Even with the scheme and talent I dont think just any average QB could be doing what Purdy has so far.

Seahawks -Eagles -Seahawks is a 3 game streak that will say a lot about strength of 49ers this season. Havent really won a close game yet and I expect the next 3 to be close
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69103 on: Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:35:56 am
Atrocious play call by Pete Carroll, running it up the middle for 2 yards when a spike could have produced 2 more throws to get 10 yards which would make a FG so much easier.

Smith's radio wasn't working apparently tbf to him.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,612
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69104 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
Wilson benched, Jets to start Boyle against the Phins on Friday.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69105 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm »
Tim Boyle at Uconn:  1 TD, 13 INTs
Tim Boyle after transferring to Eastern Kentucky a level lower:  11 TDs, 13 INTs
Tim Boyle in the NFL:  3 TDs, 9 INTs

I'm sure he's a great third-stringer/coach and is a good locker room guy, and Rodgers likes him, but this is the alternative this clown team comes up with.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69106 on: Today at 01:13:20 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 04:39:15 pm
The 49ers are a supremely well coached team, add in a skillset that Purdy seems to have and everything just takes off. Those 3 bad performances just look even stranger now.

Those "3 bad performances"? Let's go through them.

Game 6 away at a very good browns side. Twice purdy brought the team down for a 40, and then a 35 yard fg attempt. Both missed by a kicker who hasn't missed a kick this season. Lost by 2 points. Not really a bad game from.
 him.

Then game 7. Down by less than a score against an ok vikings team. Purdy gets concussed in the third quarter, but doctors don't notice, goes onto throw 2 TDs. Again, he was concussed. Not really his fault that he had a bad day.

Onto game 8. Only 6 days after the previous, and even though he was concussed, purdy was rushed back (when he shouldn't have been). Early in the first quarter (or possibly second) gets sacked, and holding the back of his head like it hurts. Against a very decent Bengals team he then throws 2 interceptions and was bad.

Not only was he concussed for over a quarter Vs Minnesota, and rushed back and took a hit to the head early - he was also missing the LT (who is the best in the league) and his best WR; and CMC was not 100%. Oh, and *with* our LT our. O-Line is bottom 10 in the league. Without? Probably bottom 5. So all these factors combined to make it 1 good game let down by two bad misses; 3 ok quarters before concussion; and then a bad game 6 days later after being rushed back too early and getting another hit to the head early. Hardly difficult to identify why they happened.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,763
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69107 on: Today at 02:53:20 am »
Only 10 points but I don't see the game working out for my eagles. Giving up far too many yards on the run, Hurts not being protected in the way you would expect and he is also guilty of not throwing away when he has a chance under pressure and then taking multiple sacks.

Not game over but big changes need to be made to make this a real contest late in the fourth.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69108 on: Today at 03:46:37 am »
Brian Johnson calling the worst offensive calls right now. Two screen passes to wr in a row when you're pinned in your own 15. What the f is going on.
Logged
