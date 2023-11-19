So Brock Purdy had a pretty good game huh. Put the couple of poor performances firmly in the rear window, with a rating of 148.88 last week, then perfect 158.33 this. Phenomenal back to back performances. Of all QBs to have attempted at least 25 passes, he: leads the league (by miles) on Yards/Attempt; leads the league on completion %; is joint 6th (with 18) in number of TDs (but with only 5 Ints, a better TD/Int ratio than 4 of the 7 with at least 18); leads the league (by miles) on Passer Rating; leads the league on pass attempts on 1st down (despite having CMC - so its not like he gets the easier passes); is 2nd in number of completed 20+ yard passes (and joint top in 40+).



Should be back in the conversation for MVP really



I like Purdy and think hes definitely a Top10-12 QB as a minimum.The current knock on him, and in fact the 49ers offence, is that once Trent Williams and Deebo werent there they were average. For me, Williams is a future Hall of Famer, best LT in the league over last 3-4 years and probably Top5 players at least irrespective of position. Any team would miss him.I do think Deebo was the bigger miss despite his numbers being average this season. Lining Deebo and CMC up together stresses defences pre-snap. Got 2 players who are both comfortable running the ball or catching. Becomes a massive headache for defences when you add in Aiyuk and Kittle. Removing Deebo makes it slightly simpler for defences and probably takes away some of the smoke and mirrors Shanahan can dial up pre-snap when you add players in motion. With the 9ers offence they look like they are winning the plays via scheme and teams just having too many players and play options to cover. Deebo not there makes them easier to handle IMO. No CMC would be the same or even bigger impact.Purdy is operating the offence really well though. Even with the scheme and talent I dont think just any average QB could be doing what Purdy has so far.Seahawks -Eagles -Seahawks is a 3 game streak that will say a lot about strength of 49ers this season. Havent really won a close game yet and I expect the next 3 to be close