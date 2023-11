I still can't believe the end of that Bills vs Broncos game, Broncos on 3rd & 10, with Broncos out of FG range, [after Wilson got sacked on the previous play], Bills call for a blitz, & then get burned, & give away a PI penalty on the subsequent play, Broncos miss the FG attempt, but penalty called on the Bills for 12 players on the field, so Broncos have another shot at the FG & make it, mad meltdown by the Bills.