However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sounds like good fun, & a brawl at the end of the game too. Steelers were wearing throwback uniforms today, which for the Steelers is, the current uniforms with the old style block numbers & letters, which i wish the Steelers would go back to on a permanent basis.
FFS Dak
The tank for Caleb game next week will be fun. But I am sure we'll find an ingenious way for the Giants to beat us!!
I'm in NY that weekend and not sure I can make myself go watch that shitbag of a game. Bill might get to 301 this year before he's fired I guess.
I got freebies for that game, may have overpaid
The 4th goal-line failure (taking the 4th qtr Vs Eagles + 1st qtr here), and both Ints (Dak & Rush) were just stupid football. How can they not convert 1 yard into a TD on 16 attempts is beyond me. Both Ints were forced throws into 2- and 3-man coverage. Taking a sack would have been a more intelligent decision on both of those plays.
Yeah davis has just got to catch the ball there
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.87]