Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2485349 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69040 on: November 12, 2023, 10:11:49 pm »
FFS Dak
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69041 on: November 12, 2023, 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 12, 2023, 09:52:57 pm
Sounds like good fun, & a brawl at the end of the game too.

Steelers were wearing throwback uniforms today, which for the Steelers is, the current uniforms with the old style block numbers & letters, which i wish the Steelers would go back to on a permanent basis.


Steelers in block numbers is a great look. It almost (almost) made up for me having to watch the bears in orange the other night.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69042 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 am »
The tank for Caleb game next week will be fun. But I am sure we'll find an ingenious way for the Giants to beat us!!
Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69043 on: Yesterday at 10:25:39 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 12, 2023, 10:11:49 pm
FFS Dak

The 4th goal-line failure (taking the 4th qtr Vs Eagles + 1st qtr here), and both Ints (Dak & Rush) were just stupid football. How can they not convert 1 yard into a TD on 16 attempts is beyond me. Both Ints were forced throws into 2- and 3-man coverage. Taking a sack would have been a more intelligent decision on both of those plays.
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69044 on: Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:24:49 am
The tank for Caleb game next week will be fun. But I am sure we'll find an ingenious way for the Giants to beat us!!
I'm in NY that weekend and not sure I can make myself go watch that shitbag of a game. Bill might get to 301 this year before he's fired I guess.
Offline filopastry

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69045 on: Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
I'm in NY that weekend and not sure I can make myself go watch that shitbag of a game. Bill might get to 301 this year before he's fired I guess.

I got freebies for that game, may have overpaid
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69046 on: Yesterday at 04:42:15 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm
I got freebies for that game, may have overpaid

:lmao still asking nearly 100quid a ticket, ain't paying that!
Offline redan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69047 on: Yesterday at 05:42:03 pm »
Off to LA on Wednesday and going to the SoFi Sunday to watch Rams v Seahawks, absolutely buzzing!

Game might be a bit shit but having been a Rams fan since the St Louis, Jeff Fisher days, I cant believe Im actually going to a home game
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69048 on: Yesterday at 06:12:21 pm »
I'm really enjoying this Texans story. Stroud ripping it up.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69049 on: Yesterday at 08:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 10:25:39 am
The 4th goal-line failure (taking the 4th qtr Vs Eagles + 1st qtr here), and both Ints (Dak & Rush) were just stupid football. How can they not convert 1 yard into a TD on 16 attempts is beyond me. Both Ints were forced throws into 2- and 3-man coverage. Taking a sack would have been a more intelligent decision on both of those plays.
I've not got so much of an issue with the 4th down goal line failure, although the play calling is a little suspect it has to be said.

To be fair to Dak he had a good game after that but to me he's too flaky under pressure to win many playoff games, particularly away from home.

Cooper Rush's throw was stupid though
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69050 on: Today at 01:34:44 am »
Allen can be quite cavalier with some of his interceptions, but he also has quite a few that come down to poor WR play. Gabe David is not a solid no 2 for a team with playoff expectations.

Disaster start again for the Bills. Fans getting on the backs in stadium as well.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69051 on: Today at 02:04:08 am »
Yeah davis has just got to catch the ball there
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69052 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:04:08 am
Yeah davis has just got to catch the ball there

Another dropped pass, Allen throwing it well but appears only Diggs can catch the ball. This offence looks truly broken.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #69053 on: Today at 02:17:22 am »
Seemed like quite a poor game. Almost glad I've got to get on a flight meaning I can't watch any more.

Depends if its got wifi I guess...
