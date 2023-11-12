The 4th goal-line failure (taking the 4th qtr Vs Eagles + 1st qtr here), and both Ints (Dak & Rush) were just stupid football. How can they not convert 1 yard into a TD on 16 attempts is beyond me. Both Ints were forced throws into 2- and 3-man coverage. Taking a sack would have been a more intelligent decision on both of those plays.



I've not got so much of an issue with the 4th down goal line failure, although the play calling is a little suspect it has to be said.To be fair to Dak he had a good game after that but to me he's too flaky under pressure to win many playoff games, particularly away from home.Cooper Rush's throw was stupid though