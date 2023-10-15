« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2462415 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68880 on: October 15, 2023, 09:35:28 pm »
Damn,some hit there and an interception..the season starts here.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68881 on: October 15, 2023, 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 15, 2023, 09:35:00 pm
9ers lose on a last ditch field goal. Wow. To be fair they looked off colour all day, but credit to the Browns, without their starting QB, defence was immense.
What could go wrong went wrong, wind rain, injurys to key players, bad calls. fuming when the 49RS didn't at least try to run the ball again to make the field goal easier.  41 yrd to win the game is no gimmie.
 
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68882 on: October 15, 2023, 10:17:32 pm »
Horrific throw by Mac Jones for an INT. Credit to the Patriots they're attempting something incredibly difficult, they're making the Raiders look competent.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68883 on: October 16, 2023, 12:53:55 am »
Jets beat Philly
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68884 on: October 16, 2023, 12:58:17 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on October 16, 2023, 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

Brian Johnson, the Philly OC, has been fucking awful all season with today taking the cake. The play calling has been atrocious
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68885 on: October 16, 2023, 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on October 16, 2023, 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

That was great. As a Giants fan I always love to see the Eagles lose. Jets defense was awesome.
« Reply #68886 on: October 16, 2023, 01:00:59 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on October 16, 2023, 12:53:55 am
Jets beat Philly

First time in Jets history that they beat Philly in the regular season.

Hurts/Allen/Mahomes combined for 3 TDs and 8 INTs against the Jets defense.  As much as they could talk some shit, they do bring it on in some big games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68887 on: October 16, 2023, 07:11:29 am »
I really like the Jets. Im not sure I would have if it hadnt been for the Rodgers injury but theres something about them battling through after the worst possible scenario playing out in their first game thats got me rooting for them. Also Wilson being written off by literally everyone is makes him feel like a massive underdog. So yeah, loved the win yesterday, theyre definitely showing some real life and Wilson isnt as inept as he was. With my uneducated eye feels like he needs a little more improvement to make them properly competitive (getting to the playoffs and then having a shot in them).
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68888 on: October 16, 2023, 09:25:14 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 15, 2023, 09:35:00 pm
9ers lose on a last ditch field goal. Wow. To be fair they looked off colour all day, but credit to the Browns, without their starting QB, defense was immense.

Browns deserved to win. Their defence was awesome.

Despite that 49ers probably still should have won. A 41 yard field goal to win the game should be pretty straight forward.

CMC and Deebo injured. Trent Williams on 1 leg vs Myles Garrett. A few iffy calls by officials (Bosa fumble TD called incomplete pass before HT, poor call on Gipson for unnecessary roughness on a 3 and 10 play on gaming winning FG drive). Purdys worst performance of career. Missed last kick FG.

Needed a lot of things to go against the 49ers against a good Browns team (with great defence) to narrowly lose a game.

Fingers crossed CMC, Samuel and Williams dont missed significant time. Dust yourself off and take it out on the Vikings next Monday night.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68889 on: October 16, 2023, 09:29:22 am »
I'm not convinced that defensive play does "win championships" any more, but yesterday showed that it does still have its place and can get you results.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68890 on: October 16, 2023, 09:45:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 16, 2023, 09:29:22 am
I'm not convinced that defensive play does "win championships" any more, but yesterday showed that it does still have its place and can get you results.

I agree.

Think Denver Broncos in 2016 are last team to win SuperBowl based on their defence (think they scored 30 or more points only twice all season).

Jets and Browns showed you can win individual games with a great defence. I wouldnt be surprised if either of both ended up as playoff teams. Id be amazed if either had a long lost season run unless their offences improved massively. Browns might if Watson hits form and Hunt/Ford can compensate for Chubb loss. Jets its harder to see that happening due to Zach Wilson. Would need Bryce Hall and Garrett Wilson to be unworldly and OL to perform at a high level despite some key injuries.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68891 on: October 16, 2023, 10:05:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 12, 2023, 10:24:51 am
It's actually "Seven Hoooourssss of commercial free football" as his catchphrase goes ;D

He has answered that question before with regards to breaks, in fairness the 2nd batch of games tends to be quieter and you often don't hear from him at all for long stretches as they simply flip between the 3 or 4 games on display at that time.

The busiest has to be the opening weeks without byes or international fixtures.

I dunno, I just can't sit through a whole regular season game when a team scores a TD they go to an ad break, they kick off and immediately go on another ad break  :boring   watching Red Zone was a bit frenetic at first, but you get used to the pace after a few shows.

Yeah, same here. I used to hate Red Zone, because it's just information overload at times. But then again, I usually just watched one Sunday game, as that was the only thing that was available on TV here and my interest wasn't big enough to go looking for streams or something like that. Fantasy and DAZN then made me watch Red Zone and it can be pretty interesting. Haven't really gotten into it this year so far though.

And yeah, I'm pretty sure Scott Hanson goes for a bite to eat or whatever he does in his break whenever there's long silence and they just go from game to game. Happens both during the early and late window.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68892 on: October 16, 2023, 10:11:42 am »
Delighted the Jets won..........Come on Pats tank for Caleb!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68893 on: October 16, 2023, 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October 16, 2023, 10:11:42 am
Delighted the Jets won..........Come on Pats tank for Caleb!

At this rate we don't even have to actively tank, we're easily the worst team in the NFL
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68894 on: October 16, 2023, 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2023, 09:25:14 am
Browns deserved to win. Their defence was awesome.

Despite that 49ers probably still should have won. A 41 yard field goal to win the game should be pretty straight forward.

CMC and Deebo injured. Trent Williams on 1 leg vs Myles Garrett. A few iffy calls by officials (Bosa fumble TD called incomplete pass before HT, poor call on Gipson for unnecessary roughness on a 3 and 10 play on gaming winning FG drive). Purdys worst performance of career. Missed last kick FG.

Needed a lot of things to go against the 49ers against a good Browns team (with great defence) to narrowly lose a game.

Fingers crossed CMC, Samuel and Williams dont missed significant time. Dust yourself off and take it out on the Vikings next Monday night.

Browns hit 42, 47 and 50 yard FGs earlier in the game, so  yeah 41 yard miss is pretty bad - I'd imagine you'd usually be 90% for that.

Purdy was still ok - the 1 interception was close to being caught, but Aiyuk had a poor game overall, and he did what you want, by bringing the team down for an easy FG to then somehow have it miss - but people seem to be blaming him more than Hurts for the Eagles loss, and he was truly absymal
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68895 on: October 16, 2023, 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 16, 2023, 01:39:19 pm
Browns hit 42, 47 and 50 yard FGs earlier in the game, so  yeah 41 yard miss is pretty bad - I'd imagine you'd usually be 90% for that.

Purdy was still ok - the 1 interception was close to being caught, but Aiyuk had a poor game overall, and he did what you want, by bringing the team down for an easy FG to then somehow have it miss - but people seem to be blaming him more than Hurts for the Eagles loss, and he was truly absymal

Aiyuk had a few big drops.

But if Moody hits that game winning FG the narrative would have been how Aiyuk and Purdy stepped up when the team needed them on that final drive. Thought Aiyuk was really good those last few mins.

If Samuel and CMC are out for a prolonged period then Aiyuk has the chance to really shine. Same with either Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell at RB
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68896 on: October 16, 2023, 05:02:32 pm »
That was such a dumb call by Tyrod Taylor at the end of the first half. Giants could've won.

But the Jets beating the Eagles was a pleasant surprise. Let's hope the Cowboys get beat as well.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68897 on: October 16, 2023, 08:35:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 16, 2023, 09:29:22 am
I'm not convinced that defensive play does "win championships" any more, but yesterday showed that it does still have its place and can get you results.
This has been true for a while. Elite Passing game the most important thing. The Thing the defense has to be able is make those key stops.
This goes for more then just NFL too.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68898 on: October 16, 2023, 10:33:29 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October 16, 2023, 08:35:18 pm
This has been true for a while. Elite Passing game the most important thing. The Thing the defense has to be able is make those key stops.
This goes for more then just NFL too.

It used to be the case great defenses win championships, but now if you have a offence like KC, & some of the young head coaches that are now the NFL, you need to be dynamic on offence, the old school coaches can't cope as they're still stuck in the past, why the likes of Tomlin & McCarthy have struggled recently, they're still coaching like it's 2010.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68899 on: Yesterday at 07:27:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 16, 2023, 10:33:29 pm
It used to be the case great defenses win championships, but now if you have a offence like KC, & some of the young head coaches that are now the NFL, you need to be dynamic on offence, the old school coaches can't cope as they're still stuck in the past, why the likes of Tomlin & McCarthy have struggled recently, they're still coaching like it's 2010.
The NFL rule changes over the years benefit the offense was more. Still need defense but it more making sure you get the stops along with not being terrible.
McCarthy comes from Offense background btw.
Tomlin one of the best coaches in the NFL still however he very loyal to his OC.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68900 on: Yesterday at 08:00:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:27:10 am
The NFL rule changes over the years benefit the offense was more. Still need defense but it more making sure you get the stops along with not being terrible.
McCarthy comes from Offense background btw.
Tomlin one of the best coaches in the NFL still however he very loyal to his OC.

Fair points.

You can be too loyal to your coaches though, NFL being a results driven league, their are times when you need to cut people loose regardless how loyal you are to them, before they drag you down with them, Tomlin needs to get rid of the OC.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68901 on: Yesterday at 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October 16, 2023, 10:11:42 am
Delighted the Jets won..........Come on Pats tank for Caleb!
Did you watch Caleb this weekend?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68902 on: Yesterday at 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:15:10 am
Did you watch Caleb this weekend?

I think theirs a lot more wong at the Patriots than just the QB right now.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68903 on: Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm »
Chargers going to Charger
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68904 on: Yesterday at 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:00:32 am
Tomlin needs to get rid of the OC.

Getting rid of a co-ordinator needs to be done post season.

Quite difficult to implement a new scheme mid season. Teams have done it but normally when everything is going wrong. Steelers still feel like a potential play-off team to me so I'd be amazed if they change Matt Canada before this season was close to mathematically over.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68905 on: Yesterday at 06:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:15:10 am
Did you watch Caleb this weekend?

Who we talking about here,i don't watch college.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68906 on: Yesterday at 06:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:27:12 pm

Who we talking about here,i don't watch college.

Was awful, threw 3 picks, USC were humiliated 48-20 @ Notre Dame.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68907 on: Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm »
the eagles have signed (the ghost of?) julio jones
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68908 on: Today at 02:55:07 am »
Seems like CMCs injury isn't as bad as first feared & could well play on Monday night @ the Vikings.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68909 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:55:07 am
Seems like CMCs injury isn't as bad as first feared & could well play on Monday night @ the Vikings.

Should rest him, they should have enough to beat the Vikings
