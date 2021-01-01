9ers lose on a last ditch field goal. Wow. To be fair they looked off colour all day, but credit to the Browns, without their starting QB, defense was immense.
Browns deserved to win. Their defence was awesome.
Despite that 49ers probably still should have won. A 41 yard field goal to win the game should be pretty straight forward.
CMC and Deebo injured. Trent Williams on 1 leg vs Myles Garrett. A few iffy calls by officials (Bosa fumble TD called incomplete pass before HT, poor call on Gipson for unnecessary roughness on a 3 and 10 play on gaming winning FG drive). Purdys worst performance of career. Missed last kick FG.
Needed a lot of things to go against the 49ers against a good Browns team (with great defence) to narrowly lose a game.
Fingers crossed CMC, Samuel and Williams dont missed significant time. Dust yourself off and take it out on the Vikings next Monday night.