It's actually "Seven Hoooourssss of commercial free football" as his catchphrase goes



He has answered that question before with regards to breaks, in fairness the 2nd batch of games tends to be quieter and you often don't hear from him at all for long stretches as they simply flip between the 3 or 4 games on display at that time.



The busiest has to be the opening weeks without byes or international fixtures.



I dunno, I just can't sit through a whole regular season game when a team scores a TD they go to an ad break, they kick off and immediately go on another ad break watching Red Zone was a bit frenetic at first, but you get used to the pace after a few shows.



Yeah, same here. I used to hate Red Zone, because it's just information overload at times. But then again, I usually just watched one Sunday game, as that was the only thing that was available on TV here and my interest wasn't big enough to go looking for streams or something like that. Fantasy and DAZN then made me watch Red Zone and it can be pretty interesting. Haven't really gotten into it this year so far though.And yeah, I'm pretty sure Scott Hanson goes for a bite to eat or whatever he does in his break whenever there's long silence and they just go from game to game. Happens both during the early and late window.