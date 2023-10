What could go wrong went wrong, wind rain, injurys to key players, bad calls. fuming when the 49RS didn't at least try to run the ball again to make the field goal easier. 41 yrd to win the game is no gimmie.

It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.

“But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasn’t.”

Emily Maitlis