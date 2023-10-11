This really isn't disrespecting Purdy. Proving yourself to be a starting QB after 10 starts is a big deal. Him and Stroud are like the only people to do that since Herbert. Just saying people don't need to use the word great with him yet. He looks really promising and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops.



Where would you ran him in quarterbacks right now in terms of what he is producing?



Fair enough.It's a difficult question to answer as I typically only watch RedZone (for fantasy) and then watch 9ers games, as I am a fan. So I have not seen a lot of other QBs in full games yet this year.As a more general thing, I've watched NFL for long enough to feel like I can recognise a proper QB when I see them. For example, I was lucky enough in the first week of Mahones, that RedZone showed a LOT of the Chiefs game and it wasn't his box score that made me sit up, it was his demeanour. It was HOW he did what he did, not that he did it. It's an intangible thing and I felt similar when I saw Brock play. Okay so the explosiveness was less than Mahomes and still is but there's more than one way to be great.For example, Dak and Wentz both had really good starts their careers as rookies, however they always looked like they were walking a tightrope a little. Since those early seasons they have either stayed like that or regressed. Since Purdy's first start, he's just looked completely assured. My only real caveat with him is that I'd like to see how he performs with a proper sub par O-line. I've seen many a great QB fall in the dirt because they have no time. One of the few who it did not affect too much was Brady. QBs like Brees and Rodgers were amazingly talented, especially down the field. They excelled at big plays and tight windows, which is headline grabbing, obviously. Brady could do big plays but if he had no time to throw and often even if he did, he'd just take what he could get. If he had to move down the field 3-5 yards at a time but still move those chains, he did that. The game is about 1st downs and a QB who knows that will likely have a better career than someone like Colin with a K.I see a lot of the same with Purdy and how he holds himself (composure) and how he assesses the field. I think he'd do well even without such an array of weapons as he has. I suppose another test is if he had to play from behind a fair bit and again this has yet to be measured. The 9ers D has been dominant for some time and that brings opportunity and likely helps with his composure.I've been a fan of Tua since his first year. I never really understood why people were down on him in his first year. His main weakness (concussions and injuries aside) seems to be his interceptions. Not just the volume but he seems to make them at critical times. I'd have him quite high up though.I like Goff. In the year before Mcvay took over, I thought he looked like he could come good with the right coaching and set up. He did but he seems way too volatile when things are tight and his confidence is a little low. Similar to Kaepernick in that the talent is very much there but he his composure lets him down and will probably stop him from ever being truly Elite.That's my thing with QBs. Composure is absolutely key. I see so many college QBs drafted to much fanfare but when they hit the NFL and experience the difference in speed and defensive quality, they fall apart. I think one of the biggest things that helped Purdy was his sheer amount of game time before he was drafted. That experience and the calm that is brings is what makes him a potential great.If I were to list who I think the best are I'd probably go with Hurts, Mahomes, Allen, Purdy, Tua as my top 5. Fields looked like he might be becoming what he could be last year but he's probably in the Goff bracket for talent let down by lack of composure.I'm not including the new guys this year, Stroud and Richardson, etc