Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2458269 times)

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68840 on: October 11, 2023, 06:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 11, 2023, 04:18:28 pm
Any truth in the Kirk Cousins trade rumours?

Supposedly Falcons, Jets and Patriots are potential destinations.

Not sure what comp Vikings would want. If Cousins is a free agent come March 24 then maybe multiple Day 2 draft picks? Or a conditional 1st?

Please no!!!!!!!!!!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68841 on: October 11, 2023, 08:39:36 pm »
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68842 on: October 11, 2023, 08:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 11, 2023, 08:39:36 pm
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.

is that bad drafting, or is that bad development?
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68843 on: October 11, 2023, 11:54:36 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on October 11, 2023, 04:08:40 pm
The individual games are never an option for me on the sunday, always go with Redzone!
100%.

I think as I got older my attention span has gone to bits, I can't believe how I used to sit through an individual game with all the ad breaks, and players chatting to each other between snaps etc...    Scott Hanson's the man!

I suppose the playoff ones are ok because of what's at stake, but undivided attention to a regular season game? Just can't!
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68844 on: October 12, 2023, 12:06:57 am »
as someone with diagnosed issues with attention I'm fine watching one game, as long as it's a decent one. by it's nature the sport is very stop/start anyway but watching US coverage with so many ads can be hard work on the times I've tried it.

if there are too many games on RZ it's all a bit too much. I tend to prefer it in the 'late window' when there are 4 games or so on.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68845 on: October 12, 2023, 12:31:17 am »
I'm not too keen on RZ, you get engrossed in a drive, then it breaks to cover another game when a team is in the RZ, & you lose focus on the game you were watching, that theirs no ad breaks in one bonus of RZ.

 How does Scott Hanson manage to present RZ for what 6 hours straight without seemingly taking a break? :o
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68846 on: October 12, 2023, 10:24:51 am »
It's actually "Seven Hoooourssss of commercial free football" as his catchphrase goes ;D

He has answered that question before with regards to breaks, in fairness the 2nd batch of games tends to be quieter and you often don't hear from him at all for long stretches as they simply flip between the 3 or 4 games on display at that time.

The busiest has to be the opening weeks without byes or international fixtures.

I dunno, I just can't sit through a whole regular season game when a team scores a TD they go to an ad break, they kick off and immediately go on another ad break  :boring   watching Red Zone was a bit frenetic at first, but you get used to the pace after a few shows.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68847 on: October 12, 2023, 11:30:10 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 11, 2023, 04:47:24 pm
if he's a FA at the end of the season I'm not sure any cap hit would apply to the vikings. some cap wizard would know more though.

to me these rumours seem to be missing the obvious obstacles but who knows?
Think the cap hit won't impact the trade. The team will only take on the remaining salary for the year which is around $6m and the Vikings will still have the same cap hit next year of $28.5m as he was going to be a free agent but they save themselves the $5/6m which they can role into next year.

I imagine Cousins would insist on any trade coming with a new contract at the new team. I think the Patriots makes a lot of sense. Bill needs to win now and can't afford to wait on another rookie QB. If they can get him for a day 2 pick then they will still have a decent 1st round pick in the draft.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68848 on: October 12, 2023, 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October 12, 2023, 11:30:10 am
Think the cap hit won't impact the trade. The team will only take on the remaining salary for the year which is around $6m and the Vikings will still have the same cap hit next year of $28.5m as he was going to be a free agent but they save themselves the $5/6m which they can role into next year.

I imagine Cousins would insist on any trade coming with a new contract at the new team. I think the Patriots makes a lot of sense. Bill needs to win now and can't afford to wait on another rookie QB. If they can get him for a day 2 pick then they will still have a decent 1st round pick in the draft.


It might make sense for them, but cousins holds all the leverage.

He's better off waiting to be a free agent. There will probably be more options for him if teams don't have to give up draft capital and if you like him you like him and even if the vikings bench him out of spite because he turns down a trade, that won't affect whether you like him in 4 months.

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68849 on: October 12, 2023, 01:38:21 pm »
Wouldn't shock me to see Cousins end up back in Washington.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68850 on: October 12, 2023, 06:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  9, 2023, 02:18:55 pm
Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.



Love that people are still disrespecting Purdy.

You should listen to what people like Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice and Richard Sherman (you know, greats who actually played the game) are saying about him. Not the gushing comments but the breakdowns of what he's doing to a technical level.

One thing that I have heard a LOT is that he excels in just moving those chains. You know who else had that as a huge strength? Tom Brady.
Now I'm not calling him Tom Brady. Not even going to compare him to others or predict his future. Just saying that when you add up the measurables, the intangibles and the eye test, Purdy is currently much more than a steady hand.
Offline Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68851 on: Yesterday at 02:39:37 am »
Thats quite the kick!

67 yard field goal.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68852 on: Yesterday at 09:23:02 am »
67???? I watched the Youtube highlights and thought it said 60, on the graphic.

Anyway, the Broncos are awful and the Chiefs look like they need some more receivers. How can an offence with Mahomes as QB make the Broncos defence look halfway competent for parts of the game?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68853 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 am »
16 wins vs one team in a row
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68854 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on October 12, 2023, 06:19:13 pm
Love that people are still disrespecting Purdy.

You should listen to what people like Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice and Richard Sherman (you know, greats who actually played the game) are saying about him. Not the gushing comments but the breakdowns of what he's doing to a technical level.

One thing that I have heard a LOT is that he excels in just moving those chains. You know who else had that as a huge strength? Tom Brady.
Now I'm not calling him Tom Brady. Not even going to compare him to others or predict his future. Just saying that when you add up the measurables, the intangibles and the eye test, Purdy is currently much more than a steady hand.
This really isn't disrespecting Purdy. Proving yourself to be a starting QB after 10 starts is a big deal. Him and Stroud are like the only people to do that since Herbert. Just saying people don't need to use the word great with him yet. He looks really promising and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops.

Where would you ran him in quarterbacks right now in terms of what he is producing?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68855 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:23:02 am
67???? I watched the Youtube highlights and thought it said 60, on the graphic.

Anyway, the Broncos are awful and the Chiefs look like they need some more receivers. How can an offence with Mahomes as QB make the Broncos defence look halfway competent for parts of the game?
The Chiefs were ok last night. Moved down the field easily and then messed up some 3rd and short situations. Rice looks decent and will continue to develop. The defence looks great though.
Offline redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68856 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 am »
The Broncos always treat the Chiefs games like a super bowl but Chiefs had some horrific play calling on Offence, especially in the red zone. The fake punt (holder sneak) was just disgusting. Its 4th and 2 at the 5 yard line, if you are going for it why the hell would you take the best QB in the league off the field
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68857 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 am »
Offline oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68858 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:35:14 am
This really isn't disrespecting Purdy. Proving yourself to be a starting QB after 10 starts is a big deal. Him and Stroud are like the only people to do that since Herbert. Just saying people don't need to use the word great with him yet. He looks really promising and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops.

Where would you ran him in quarterbacks right now in terms of what he is producing?
Everyone knows he will only be recognised as one of the greats in time.
It's about judging his skills now and giving him the credit for it.
San fran looked very impressive from the very first game of the season, you could see the potential then but the same sort of arguments were made then, don't get carried away. then praise for Purdy and the same point made again to play down the potential. don't get carried away.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68859 on: Yesterday at 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:35:14 am
This really isn't disrespecting Purdy. Proving yourself to be a starting QB after 10 starts is a big deal. Him and Stroud are like the only people to do that since Herbert. Just saying people don't need to use the word great with him yet. He looks really promising and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops.

Where would you ran him in quarterbacks right now in terms of what he is producing?

Fair enough.

It's a difficult question to answer as I typically only watch RedZone (for fantasy) and then watch 9ers games, as I am a fan. So I have not seen a lot of other QBs in full games yet this year.
As a more general thing, I've watched NFL for long enough to feel like I can recognise a proper QB when I see them. For example, I was lucky enough in the first week of Mahones, that RedZone showed a LOT of the Chiefs game and it wasn't his box score that made me sit up, it was his demeanour. It was HOW he did what he did, not that he did it. It's an intangible thing and I felt similar when I saw Brock play. Okay so the explosiveness was less than Mahomes and still is but there's more than one way to be great.

For example, Dak and Wentz both had really good starts their careers as rookies, however they always looked like they were walking a tightrope a little. Since those early seasons they have either stayed like that or regressed. Since Purdy's first start, he's just looked completely assured. My only real caveat with him is that I'd like to see how he performs with a proper sub par O-line. I've seen many a great QB fall in the dirt because they have no time. One of the few who it did not affect too much was Brady. QBs like Brees and Rodgers were amazingly talented, especially down the field. They excelled at big plays and tight windows, which is headline grabbing, obviously. Brady could do big plays but if he had no time to throw and often even if he did, he'd just take what he could get. If he had to move down the field 3-5 yards at a time but still move those chains, he did that. The game is about 1st downs and a QB who knows that will likely have a better career than someone like Colin with a K.

I see a lot of the same with Purdy and how he holds himself (composure) and how he assesses the field. I think he'd do well even without such an array of weapons as he has. I suppose another test is if he had to play from behind a fair bit and again this has yet to be measured. The 9ers D has been dominant for some time and that brings opportunity and likely helps with his composure.

I've been a fan of Tua since his first year. I never really understood why people were down on him in his first year. His main weakness (concussions and injuries aside) seems to be his interceptions. Not just the volume but he seems to make them at critical times. I'd have him quite high up though.

I like Goff. In the year before Mcvay took over, I thought he looked like he could come good with the right coaching and set up. He did but he seems way too volatile when things are tight and his confidence is a little low. Similar to Kaepernick in that the talent is very much there but he his composure lets him down and will probably stop him from ever being truly Elite.

That's my thing with QBs. Composure is absolutely key. I see so many college QBs drafted to much fanfare but when they hit the NFL and experience the difference in speed and defensive quality, they fall apart. I think one of the biggest things that helped Purdy was his sheer amount of game time before he was drafted. That experience and the calm that is brings is what makes him a potential great.

If I were to list who I think the best are I'd probably go with Hurts, Mahomes, Allen, Purdy, Tua as my top 5. Fields looked like he might be becoming what he could be last year but he's probably in the Goff bracket for talent let down by lack of composure.

I'm not including the new guys this year, Stroud and Richardson, etc
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68860 on: Yesterday at 05:17:38 pm »
Who are the best 5 current players on the NFL team you follow?

Ill start:

49ers

5. Brandon Aiyuk
4. Fred Warner
3. CMC
2. Nick Bosa
1. Trent Williams

Found number 5 difficult. Talona Hufanga, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszcyk, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead were al close to 5th. Just went with Aiyuk due to how last season and the start of this have gone.

Number 1 was a no brainer. 2-4 could have been in any order.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68861 on: Yesterday at 05:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 12:58:24 pm

If I were to list who I think the best are I'd probably go with Hurts, Mahomes, Allen, Purdy, Tua as my top 5.

Is this based on this season?

In terms of best 5 QB in the league Id say Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Allen and Hurts.

Lamar Jackson, Tua, Lawrence and Stafford are probably just below that.

I didnt place Purdy due to limited starts but his performances so far would put him in that 2nd bracket IMO
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68862 on: Yesterday at 07:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:17:38 pm
Who are the best 5 current players on the NFL team you follow?

Ill start:

49ers

5. Brandon Aiyuk
4. Fred Warner
3. CMC
2. Nick Bosa
1. Trent Williams

Found number 5 difficult. Talona Hufanga, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszcyk, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead were al close to 5th. Just went with Aiyuk due to how last season and the start of this have gone.

Number 1 was a no brainer. 2-4 could have been in any order.
 

Based on this season... fucking hell!! 
Mathew Judon injured out for the season
Christian Gonzalez out injured
 Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendrick Bourne 
One of the big guys in the trenches maybe Ja'whaun Bentley he has most tackles.
Offline Stevo79

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68863 on: Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm »
TJ
Minkah
Heyward

It's a bit of a struggle after that!

It looks as if Pickens is the real deal, and Highsmith has started the season well, so they are probably four and five
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68864 on: Yesterday at 08:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:25:10 pm
Is this based on this season?

In terms of best 5 QB in the league Id say Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Allen and Hurts.

Lamar Jackson, Tua, Lawrence and Stafford are probably just below that.

I didnt place Purdy due to limited starts but his performances so far would put him in that 2nd bracket IMO

Based on the last few seasons.

Burrow is an interesting one. I'll freely admit I have a bit of a blind spot where the Bengals are concerned. Might be that as a kid I thought their helmets were stupid. Dunno it's one of those unexplainable personal biases, so I often kind of need reminding that Burrow exists, if that makes sense.

Herbert I'm putting close to Tua. I just think Tua is better but Tua's injury history has kept him off of the field enough to sort of disguise that a little. Again probably a little personal bias as I still don't understand why there appeared to be so much doubt about him after, what I thought, was a decent 1st season as Dolphins starter.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68865 on: Yesterday at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:17:38 pm
Who are the best 5 current players on the NFL team you follow?

Ill start:

49ers

5. Brandon Aiyuk
4. Fred Warner
3. CMC
2. Nick Bosa
1. Trent Williams

Found number 5 difficult. Talona Hufanga, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszcyk, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead were al close to 5th. Just went with Aiyuk due to how last season and the start of this have gone.

Number 1 was a no brainer. 2-4 could have been in any order.

I'd have Kittle in my top 5 for sure. For me it's how much he clearly LOVES blocking as much as the more glamourous side of being an elite TE.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68866 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:42:30 pm
 

Based on this season... fucking hell!! 
Mathew Judon injured out for the season
Christian Gonzalez out injured
 Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendrick Bourne 
One of the big guys in the trenches maybe Ja'whaun Bentley he has most tackles.


Christian Gonzalez looked really good in his 1st 4 games. Shame he's now injured.

I've been disappointed with Rhamondre Stevenson this season but may be o-line issues rather than all down to him.  expected Stevenson to be a breakout player this season.

Kendrick Bourne was good at the 49ers as WR3. Been decent at Patriots, especially 2021. 49ers replaced him with Jauan Jennings who whilst a decent RZ target and WR3, isn't as good as Bourne IMO. Jennings is decemt though for a 7th round pick. Bourne was an excellent pick up as an undrafted player.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68867 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm
TJ
Minkah
Heyward

It's a bit of a struggle after that!

It looks as if Pickens is the real deal, and Highsmith has started the season well, so they are probably four and five

Pickens looks good to me. Always liked Dointae Johnson as well.

Pat Freiermuth looks a good TE also.

Najee Harris is a >1000yard rushing back every season so far.

Is Patrick Peterson still any good?

Steelers don't seem an elite team currently but they do have a few good to very good players on both sides of ball. I think Pickett might end up decent as well.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68868 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm
TJ
Minkah
Heyward

It's a bit of a struggle after that!

It looks as if Pickens is the real deal, and Highsmith has started the season well, so they are probably four and five

I'm due to be going to a game there next month and if watt or pickens are out I'll be pretty miffed.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68869 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm »
I couldn't help smiling last weekend comparing Purdy to Giants Jones, Jones standing their like a Deer in the headlights as the Blitz breaks through, you can see it happening in real time yet he still doesn't know what to do, unsure whether to scramble or throw but nobody's wide open so ends up being sacked, then you look at Purdy, he takes the piss out of the Blitz, sees it coming and like all great QB turns it against them, people could say am being unfair as Jones had nobody to throw too, if you look at some of the throws Purdy makes you see some of those players are covered by 2players as well but Purdy is confident enough to make a very fast decision  and doesn't hesitate for a split second and drills a very accurate throw, this is down to skill under pressure,  his attitude, the confidence. this is a situation many QB fail in, intercepted because they made the wrong choice or just not accurate enough under pressure, Purdy looks one of the best around in this situation so if I had to pick something which makes him stand out then it would be how he handles the Blitz. he has to be near the top of best players in the 49rs at the moment as the teams offence would be off the field far more without him.


Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68870 on: Today at 03:08:19 am »
Russell Wilson looks done in the NFL, had an all time low of 10.1 passer rating against the Chiefs, he's been struggling for a couple of years too, & Denver can't trade him because of that contract either.
