The NFL Thread

PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68840 on: Yesterday at 06:50:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm
Any truth in the Kirk Cousins trade rumours?

Supposedly Falcons, Jets and Patriots are potential destinations.

Not sure what comp Vikings would want. If Cousins is a free agent come March 24 then maybe multiple Day 2 draft picks? Or a conditional 1st?

Please no!!!!!!!!!!
Statto Red

  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68841 on: Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.
voodoo ray

  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68842 on: Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm
Since 2013 Bill Belichick has drafted only 2 players that have made it to all pro, one was a punter, the other a punt returner, :o Belichick should be removed from GM duties, just stick to coaching, if he refuses that then this should be his last season in the NFL.

is that bad drafting, or is that bad development?
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68843 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 04:08:40 pm
The individual games are never an option for me on the sunday, always go with Redzone!
100%.

I think as I got older my attention span has gone to bits, I can't believe how I used to sit through an individual game with all the ad breaks, and players chatting to each other between snaps etc...    Scott Hanson's the man!

I suppose the playoff ones are ok because of what's at stake, but undivided attention to a regular season game? Just can't!
voodoo ray

  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68844 on: Today at 12:06:57 am
as someone with diagnosed issues with attention I'm fine watching one game, as long as it's a decent one. by it's nature the sport is very stop/start anyway but watching US coverage with so many ads can be hard work on the times I've tried it.

if there are too many games on RZ it's all a bit too much. I tend to prefer it in the 'late window' when there are 4 games or so on.
Statto Red

  Legacy Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68845 on: Today at 12:31:17 am
I'm not too keen on RZ, you get engrossed in a drive, then it breaks to cover another game when a team is in the RZ, & you lose focus on the game you were watching, that theirs no ad breaks in one bonus of RZ.

 How does Scott Hanson manage to present RZ for what 6 hours straight without seemingly taking a break? :o
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68846 on: Today at 10:24:51 am
It's actually "Seven Hoooourssss of commercial free football" as his catchphrase goes ;D

He has answered that question before with regards to breaks, in fairness the 2nd batch of games tends to be quieter and you often don't hear from him at all for long stretches as they simply flip between the 3 or 4 games on display at that time.

The busiest has to be the opening weeks without byes or international fixtures.

I dunno, I just can't sit through a whole regular season game when a team scores a TD they go to an ad break, they kick off and immediately go on another ad break  :boring   watching Red Zone was a bit frenetic at first, but you get used to the pace after a few shows.
