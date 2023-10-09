Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.



5 Games in, he is league leader in QBR AND Passer Rating by a country mile, is 2nd in Yards per Passing attempt, is second in completion %, and has 9 TDs for 0 Ints (the only other person with more than 2TDs without an Int is CJ Stroud). How is that only "doing what needs to". Compare that to Garropolo, who had the *same* offensive weapons at his disposal (and he is a veteran, having been the 5th QB pick in 2014 and starting for the Raiders this year) - he averaged 5% less completion rate, 1.4 yards less per attempt, had a QBR or 28 points lower and a RTG of 20 lower, threw no more often, and got 16 TDs and 4 INTs - in 11 games (so a 1.45 TD every game, compared to Purdy who is average 1.8, with a INT more than 1 every 3rd game).As a 9er fan, he is *easily* the best QB at the club I've seen since Kaep broke through (he was definitely a better runner, Purdy is a better passer ) - and before that for me he is 100% better than any other starter since Steve young probably. You could try and argue Alex Smith, but you'd be wrong - Smith was maybe a bit better in Kansas, but at the 9ers was bang average - his best ever season he only played 10 games in 2012 before the injury (and CK becoming first choice), for a completion % of 70.2, YpA of 8, only 13 TDs vs 5 Ints, and a QBR of 64.3 and Passer Rating of 104.1 (and that was his *eigth* season in the league).So yes, at least for me, especially with the circumstances of him being Mr Irrelevant, he has more than proven his need to be rewarded after