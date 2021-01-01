« previous next »
I thought Patrick Willis was the best LB Id ever seen play for the 49ers. An unbelievable player who should be in the Hall of Fame IMO.

However, Fred Warners current level is getting close to Willis. Warner was already a top LB but this season through 5 games hes taken it to another level. He was brilliant against the Cowboys. The best player on the pitch.

Think Warner and Roquan Smith are the best linebackers in the NFL right now (excluding 3-4 OLBs). Dont think its even close though Wagner, Leonard, Milano and Greenlaw are v.good players

as a casual fan with no experience in the nuances of playing the game some positions can be hard to 'grade' players but warner is one of those players who always seems to do something noticeable every game.
yeah that's a long way off yet.

nfc championship game barring anything odd looks like it will be eagles/9ers though. they both seem quite a lot better than anything else in that conference.

I felt yesterday was one of the most encouraging days for the Eagles this season. The Offense we're putting up some elite numbers up until the RedZone, drives were taking up a lot of time and killing the game, and second half the Defense did incredibly well to smother out LA

Eagles still need to get a bit more up to speed, and the schedule going forward is real tough, but there's definitely encouraging signs

But then the 49ers look absolute beasts at the moment
The Bills dismantled the Dolphins just last week!

It's still too early to predict how things will shake out. What does seems clear is that the 49ers are clearly the best team in the league and are going to take a lot of stopping.

Bills losing Milano is huge, every time they get someone back they lose someone just as important.

I agree, long way off ofcourse but as things stand this is the match up i think we will see. NFC is a straight shoot out between Eagles & Niners, AFC is really wide open IMO. Bengals will turn it on eventually, Chiefs are the Chiefs and as long as Mahomes can stand up straight they are top dogs, Dolphins Offence is peak, Ravens started very strong
49ers are easily the best team in the NFL right now in my, not very informed, opinion. Can they stay healthy enough?
as a casual fan with no experience in the nuances of playing the game some positions can be hard to 'grade' players but warner is one of those players who always seems to do something noticeable every game.

Think linebacker is one of the hardest positions to compare players because in different schemes they do different things.

In a 4-3 scheme, Warner is amazing. Can blitz and his run stop ability is high. Where he excels though is coverage in the passing game. This is where some linebackers struggle to cover offensive players who are smaller but faster. Warner is consistently elite in that regard.

Warner and Greenlaw as a tandem at LB is as good as it gets across the NFL
49ers are easily the best team in the NFL right now in my, not very informed, opinion. Can they stay healthy enough?
I remember the great 49rs teams of the late 80s/90s.
They had it all, offence that can exploit the opposition in the Air and the run, defence, attitude which hardly gets a mention, play calling
This 49rs team also has it all.
I remember the great 49rs teams of the late 80s/90s.
They had it all, offence that can exploit the opposition in the Air and the run, defence, attitude which hardly gets a mention, play calling
This 49rs team also has it all.
Except Purdy isn't Joe Montana.
and there's a salary cap
Except Purdy isn't Joe Montana.

49ers don't need Joe Montana & Purdy fit's them well right now.

Pretty happy with the final result. Dallas can't pretend to paper over the cracks that the Cards game opened up. This was supposed to be the game that showed that they are here to compete and SF shut them down hard. If things are going to change they need to be given some home truths with no wiggle room.
Except Purdy isn't Joe Montana.
I was a big fan of Montana, watched him and Young play for that great team so am not knocking him but he had the weapons to go too in the Air, the play calling was superb as well which left so many of those receivers wide open, used to love watching Montana take a few steps back after the snap and stand side ways, you knew he was going to launch a bomb downfield for a player wide open, Post Runs was a regular part of their game.
Time will tell on whether Purdy is one of the greats but he is doing everything asked of him so he's just as effective as Montana, that doesn't make him better obviously but it's the whole team that's so impressive not just the QB, it can be spread around in the Air and on the ground, defence hard and the play calls that make me think this team reminds me of the old 49rs team.
I was a big fan of Montana, watched him and Young play for that great team so am not knocking him but he had the weapons to go too in the Air, the play calling was superb as well which left so many of those receivers wide open, used to love watching Montana take a few steps back after the snap and stand side ways, you knew he was going to launch a bomb downfield for a player wide open, Post Runs was a regular part of their game.
Time will tell on whether Purdy is one of the greats but he is doing everything asked of him so he's just as effective as Montana, that doesn't make him better obviously but it's the whole team that's so impressive not just the QB, it can be spread around in the Air and on the ground, defence hard and the play calls that make me think this team reminds me of the old 49rs team.
Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.

Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.
People are rightly impressed with what they have seen, he is very fast releasing the ball when needed, he's also accurate. that's a talent that I saw but as I say that isn't the reason why am thinking this 49rs team could be special, they had a great team when Kapernick was QB as well but I thought some of the play calling got predictable when the game was on the line. so this is not just about Purdy, it's the whole set up which we all know played the biggest part in the old 49rs team success.
Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.

5 Games in, he is league leader in QBR AND Passer Rating by a country mile, is 2nd in Yards per Passing attempt, is second in completion %, and has 9 TDs for 0 Ints (the only other person with more than 2TDs without an Int is CJ Stroud).  How is that only "doing what needs to".  Compare that to Garropolo, who had the *same* offensive weapons at his disposal (and he is a veteran, having been the 5th QB pick in 2014 and starting for the Raiders this year) - he averaged 5% less completion rate, 1.4 yards less per attempt, had a QBR or 28 points lower and a RTG of 20 lower, threw no more often, and got 16 TDs and 4 INTs - in 11 games (so a 1.45 TD every game, compared to Purdy who is average 1.8, with a INT more than 1 every 3rd game).

As a 9er fan, he is *easily* the best QB at the club I've seen since Kaep broke through (he was definitely a better runner, Purdy is a better passer ) - and before that for me he is 100% better than any other starter since Steve young probably.  You could try and argue Alex Smith, but you'd be wrong -  Smith was maybe a bit better in Kansas, but at the 9ers was bang average - his best ever season he only played 10 games in 2012 before the injury (and CK becoming first choice), for a completion % of 70.2, YpA of 8, only 13 TDs vs 5 Ints, and a QBR of 64.3 and Passer Rating of 104.1 (and that was his *eigth* season in the league).

 So yes, at least for me, especially with the circumstances of him being Mr Irrelevant, he has more than proven his need to be rewarded after
With how good the 49ers Offence is, from OL to RB to WR toTE, all you need is a consistent QB that does what he is told and takes what is infront of him. And tbf he has done that. Really, he is perfect for that offence. When you watch him, you dont see 'wow' but you also dont see any 'eww' plays
In his first game back from the torn left ACL he suffered in Week 5 last year, Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his right ACL in Week 5 this year vs. the Panthers
In his first game back from the torn left ACL he suffered in Week 5 last year, Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his right ACL in Week 5 this year vs. the Panthers

Feel sorry for Moseley. Undrafted free agent who did really well with the Niners. Was emerging as a genuine starter at CB in 2019 and 2020.

2 ACL injuries in 2 years has really hurt his career. Hope he can come back because he has a ton of talent
Everyone needs to calm down on the Purdy stuff. The team is incredible and he is doing what he needs to. He is a starting quality QB with a lot of talent around him and it is impressive considering how few games he has played. Great isn't even a word that needs to be uttered with him. He just needs to do enough to prove he is worthy of a second contract first.


Rightly or wrongly, people would be raving more about Purdy and his performances if he was a 1st Round draft pick.

Im pretty sure the caveats with his performances so far are a reflection in some degree to his draft position. Its pretty unusual for a Day 3 draft pick to excel at QB in NFL. Even more so to do it straight off the bat as a rookie.

Im not sure Purdy is a Top10 QB but his NFL performances so far are equal to or better than any QB drafted in last 3 seasons (including Lawrence). I dont think hell end up with an individual career as good as Lawrence and maybe 1 or 2 others but so far his play has been exceptional. Even taking into account scheme and weapons, his poise and execution in tge pocket has been so impressive for a young QB
it will always amuse me how a player's draft position is still considered by so many people years into their career. it doesn't apply to purdy yet because he's only in year 2 but at some point you have to just go with what you've seen and not evaluations made 4-5 years ago.
