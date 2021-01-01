« previous next »
The NFL Thread

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68800 on: Today at 11:11:13 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:08:12 am
I thought Patrick Willis was the best LB Id ever seen play for the 49ers. An unbelievable player who should be in the Hall of Fame IMO.

However, Fred Warners current level is getting close to Willis. Warner was already a top LB but this season through 5 games hes taken it to another level. He was brilliant against the Cowboys. The best player on the pitch.

Think Warner and Roquan Smith are the best linebackers in the NFL right now (excluding 3-4 OLBs). Dont think its even close though Wagner, Leonard, Milano and Greenlaw are v.good players

as a casual fan with no experience in the nuances of playing the game some positions can be hard to 'grade' players but warner is one of those players who always seems to do something noticeable every game.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68801 on: Today at 11:16:01 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:14:02 am
yeah that's a long way off yet.

nfc championship game barring anything odd looks like it will be eagles/9ers though. they both seem quite a lot better than anything else in that conference.

I felt yesterday was one of the most encouraging days for the Eagles this season. The Offense we're putting up some elite numbers up until the RedZone, drives were taking up a lot of time and killing the game, and second half the Defense did incredibly well to smother out LA

Eagles still need to get a bit more up to speed, and the schedule going forward is real tough, but there's definitely encouraging signs

But then the 49ers look absolute beasts at the moment
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68802 on: Today at 11:19:31 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:00:50 am
The Bills dismantled the Dolphins just last week!

It's still too early to predict how things will shake out. What does seems clear is that the 49ers are clearly the best team in the league and are going to take a lot of stopping.

Bills losing Milano is huge, every time they get someone back they lose someone just as important.

I agree, long way off ofcourse but as things stand this is the match up i think we will see. NFC is a straight shoot out between Eagles & Niners, AFC is really wide open IMO. Bengals will turn it on eventually, Chiefs are the Chiefs and as long as Mahomes can stand up straight they are top dogs, Dolphins Offence is peak, Ravens started very strong
Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68803 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm
49ers are easily the best team in the NFL right now in my, not very informed, opinion. Can they stay healthy enough?
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #68804 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:11:13 am
as a casual fan with no experience in the nuances of playing the game some positions can be hard to 'grade' players but warner is one of those players who always seems to do something noticeable every game.

Think linebacker is one of the hardest positions to compare players because in different schemes they do different things.

In a 4-3 scheme, Warner is amazing. Can blitz and his run stop ability is high. Where he excels though is coverage in the passing game. This is where some linebackers struggle to cover offensive players who are smaller but faster. Warner is consistently elite in that regard.

Warner and Greenlaw as a tandem at LB is as good as it gets across the NFL
