Simms’ quarterbacks ranked 1-40:
The King 20. Mac Jones, New England
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 21. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
Hall of Game 22. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 23. Justin Fields, Chicago
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo 24. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay
The Machine Sophomore Supremes
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers 25. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
The Leapers & Lamar 26. Brock Purdy, San Francisco
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Backup Supremes
6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville 27. Sam Darnold, San Francisco
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia 28. Andy Dalton, Carolina
Still a GOAT? 29. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore
8. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets 30. Davis Mills, Houston
Still a Superstar? What is Love? (Baby Don’t Hurt Me)
9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland 31. Jordan Love, Green Bay
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Buzzworthy Backups
What’s Your Ceiling? 32. Jarrett Stidham, Denver
11. Daniel Jones, New York Giants 33. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 34. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis
13. Dak Prescott, Dallas 35. Mike White, Miami
Clock’s Ticking Rookies
14. Russell Wilson, Denver 36. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis
15. Geno Smith, Seattle 37. CJ Stroud, Houston
16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee 38. Bryce Young, Carolina
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Show Me More, Sophomores
18. Derek Carr, New Orleans 39. Sam Howell, Washington
19. Kyler Murray, Arizona 40. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta
