Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2451918 times)

Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68720 on: October 3, 2023, 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  3, 2023, 11:07:37 am
This is why I listen to Chris Simms. He was one of the only guys during the draft saying Stroud was the no brainer number 1 pick. He had a miss with Wilson but his QB evaluation is the best in the media.

:lmao
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68721 on: October 3, 2023, 12:04:18 pm »
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68722 on: October 3, 2023, 12:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  3, 2023, 12:04:18 pm
Go on. Whats there to laugh at?

he's a complete fucking moron?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68723 on: October 3, 2023, 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on October  3, 2023, 12:15:10 pm
he's a complete fucking moron?
He really isn't. He is one of the only guys to fully break down film and analyse plays in the media. He isn't some hot take junkie. He gets things wrong but he shows you how actually scouting teams in the NFL think. He also sticks to his guns rather than parroting what other people think.

 2018

    Lamar Jackson

    Josh Allen

    Baker Mayfield

    Sam Darnold

    Josh Rosen

2019

    Kyler Murray

    Drew Lock

    Dwayne Haskins

    Ryan Finley

    Jarrett Stidham

    Daniel Jones

    Clayton Thorson

    Will Grier

2020

    Joe Burrow

    Justin Herbert

    Jordan Love

    Tua Tagovailoa

He didn't make the QB prospect ranking video for the 2017 draft class, but while he was at Bleacher Report he had came out to say that Patrick Mahomes Is 2017 NFL Draft's Most Special QB Talent.
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68724 on: October 3, 2023, 02:07:14 pm »
Simms’ quarterbacks ranked 1-40:

    The King   20.   Mac Jones, New England
1.   Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City   21.   Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
    Hall of Game   22.   Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas
2.   Joe Burrow, Cincinnati   23.   Justin Fields, Chicago
3.   Josh Allen, Buffalo   24.   Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay
    The Machine       Sophomore Supremes
4.   Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers   25.   Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
    The Leapers & Lamar   26.   Brock Purdy, San Francisco
5.   Lamar Jackson, Baltimore       Backup Supremes
6.   Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville   27.   Sam Darnold, San Francisco
7.   Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia   28.   Andy Dalton, Carolina
    Still a GOAT?   29.   Tyler Huntley, Baltimore
8.   Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets   30.   Davis Mills, Houston
    Still a Superstar?       What is Love? (Baby Don’t Hurt Me)
9.   Deshaun Watson, Cleveland   31.   Jordan Love, Green Bay
10.   Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams       Buzzworthy Backups
    What’s Your Ceiling?   32.   Jarrett Stidham, Denver
11.   Daniel Jones, New York Giants   33.   Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta
12.   Kirk Cousins, Minnesota   34.   Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis
13.   Dak Prescott, Dallas   35.   Mike White, Miami
    Clock’s Ticking       Rookies
14.   Russell Wilson, Denver   36.   Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis
15.   Geno Smith, Seattle   37.   CJ Stroud, Houston
16.   Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee   38.   Bryce Young, Carolina
17.   Jared Goff, Detroit       Show Me More, Sophomores
18.   Derek Carr, New Orleans   39.   Sam Howell, Washington
19.   Kyler Murray, Arizona   40.   Desmond Ridder, Atlanta



yeh he's a complete fucking moron. He even tried to argue Taysom Hill was A BETTER QB than Tua, and you don't think he's a complete idiot?
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68725 on: October 3, 2023, 02:18:05 pm »
Not sure if Deshaun Watson at 9 or Daniel Jones at 11 is the craziest thing here. But I think we can all agree on Mac Jones being better than Tua.
Offline Red Viper

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68726 on: October 3, 2023, 02:25:31 pm »
To be fair, pre-Tyreek, virtually every NFL analyst around was writing Tua off as a bust.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68727 on: October 3, 2023, 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on October  3, 2023, 02:07:14 pm
Simms quarterbacks ranked 1-40:

    The King   20.   Mac Jones, New England
1.   Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City   21.   Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
    Hall of Game   22.   Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas
2.   Joe Burrow, Cincinnati   23.   Justin Fields, Chicago
3.   Josh Allen, Buffalo   24.   Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay
    The Machine       Sophomore Supremes
4.   Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers   25.   Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
    The Leapers & Lamar   26.   Brock Purdy, San Francisco
5.   Lamar Jackson, Baltimore       Backup Supremes
6.   Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville   27.   Sam Darnold, San Francisco
7.   Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia   28.   Andy Dalton, Carolina
    Still a GOAT?   29.   Tyler Huntley, Baltimore
8.   Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets   30.   Davis Mills, Houston
    Still a Superstar?       What is Love? (Baby Dont Hurt Me)
9.   Deshaun Watson, Cleveland   31.   Jordan Love, Green Bay
10.   Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams       Buzzworthy Backups
    Whats Your Ceiling?   32.   Jarrett Stidham, Denver
11.   Daniel Jones, New York Giants   33.   Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta
12.   Kirk Cousins, Minnesota   34.   Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis
13.   Dak Prescott, Dallas   35.   Mike White, Miami
    Clocks Ticking       Rookies
14.   Russell Wilson, Denver   36.   Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis
15.   Geno Smith, Seattle   37.   CJ Stroud, Houston
16.   Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee   38.   Bryce Young, Carolina
17.   Jared Goff, Detroit       Show Me More, Sophomores
18.   Derek Carr, New Orleans   39.   Sam Howell, Washington
19.   Kyler Murray, Arizona   40.   Desmond Ridder, Atlanta



yeh he's a complete fucking moron. He even tried to argue Taysom Hill was A BETTER QB than Tua, and you don't think he's a complete idiot?

Not seeing much which is super outrageous in that list. No. 9 and 20 are a long way out I guess but did he do this before the season started?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68728 on: October 3, 2023, 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  3, 2023, 02:26:08 pm
Not seeing much which is super outrageous in that list. No. 9 and 20 are a long way out I guess but did he do this before the season started?

He does qb rankings in June or so of each year so they've something to talk about when there's fuck all else going on.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68729 on: October 3, 2023, 04:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  3, 2023, 11:07:37 am
This is why I listen to Chris Simms. He was one of the only guys during the draft saying Stroud was the no brainer number 1 pick. He had a miss with Wilson but his QB evaluation is the best in the media.

In 2021 he was quite keen on Mac Jones but not Trey Lance.

Outside of Lawrence that whole QB 2021 class has under performed at NFL level. Maybe Davis Mills has performed at a R3 pick level also. Others have underperformed (some massively so) so far IMO.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68730 on: October 3, 2023, 04:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  3, 2023, 02:26:08 pm
Not seeing much which is super outrageous in that list. No. 9 and 20 are a long way out I guess but did he do this before the season started?

Brock Purdy is 27th on that list more due to his draft position than his performances.

People will say its easy with weapons he has and Shanahans scheme but hes definitely far better than 25-30 QB in NFL currently. Maybe somewhere around 10-15 is fairer.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68731 on: October 3, 2023, 04:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  3, 2023, 04:19:23 pm
Brock Purdy is 27th on that list more due to his draft position than his performances.

People will say its easy with weapons he has and Shanahans scheme but hes definitely far better than 25-30 QB in NFL currently. Maybe somewhere around 10-15 is fairer.

Bear in mind again these rankings are from about June when purdy was still potentially a 1-hit wonder who had been injured. No doubt if they were done now it'd be different.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68732 on: October 3, 2023, 05:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  3, 2023, 02:18:05 pm
Not sure if Deshaun Watson at 9 or Daniel Jones at 11 is the craziest thing here. But I think we can all agree on Mac Jones being better than Tua.
I mean in Sando's QB tier list which polls lots of people in the league - Watson is at 11 (he was bad when he came back but the potential was still potentially there), Jones was 19 (clearly the highest bump but he is a Giants fan), Mac Jones was 23 and Tua was 17. So it isn't a mile off.

The thing with Tua is that he was injured a lot last year and there were genuine concerns about how much he could play going forward.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68733 on: October 3, 2023, 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  3, 2023, 04:56:47 pm
Bear in mind again these rankings are from about June when purdy was still potentially a 1-hit wonder who had been injured. No doubt if they were done now it'd be different.

Definitely.

I wonder if my evaluation of Purdy is tinted by supporting the 49ers.

Do others see Purdy as the real deal as a franchise QB or still a lot to prove?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68734 on: October 3, 2023, 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  3, 2023, 06:13:21 pm
Definitely.

I wonder if my evaluation of Purdy is tinted by supporting the 49ers.

Do others see Purdy as the real deal as a franchise QB or still a lot to prove?

he's carried on this season doing everything that's been asked of him. as long as his teammates and his HC are happy with him, which they clearly are, I'm not sure if anything else really matters.

I'm not sure if the team's really been under any scoreboard pressure since he's been there, relying on him to 'pull them back into the game with his arm' or whatever but you can't criticise him for being on a good team.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68735 on: October 3, 2023, 07:51:10 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  2, 2023, 01:36:41 pm
The non-call on the Mahomes run was worse.  The Sauce one looks worse with that in context.

Honestly, I stopped watching very early on.  I should've given Zach Wilson more of a chance, but it was the entire narrative that drove me nuts.  I love Taylor Swift as an artist and was gutted that I passed up on a last-minute chance to see her.  So this isn't a anti-Swift thing, but the NFL narratives when the networks play into it just make it unbearable.  I can't stand Collinsworth, and when he's consistently playing up Mahomes (despite an awful game) while making Taylor Swift references, it just gets old real quick.

The NFL's a marketing machine and I get it.  For their kids stuff (like with Toy Story, the Nicklodeon game, etc), it's meant to bring young parents to the screen and to get kids into football.  With Swift, there's probably not much overlap between the Swiftie fanbase and the NFL viewer, so this is another marketing bonanza.  In fact, given Taylor's age and her popularity among people around that age, I wouldn't be shocked if there are a lot of younger moms getting excited about football as well (which works well with the NFL kids stuff funnily).  It all makes sense, and good for the league to take advantage.

But then there's really no incentive to call the game "fairly."  And as someone puts it online:  "It's not rigged, but it feels like it is."  After what happened in the PL this weekend, I'm not too surprised.

I love Taylor Swift, and I love football.  I don't like the intersection when my team is involved I guess.
That was not hold or one the ref would call he basically inside the shoulder pads and just has all the leverage. The Sauce Gardner hold was correct but the ref flag delay and the double clutch made it look weird.
Also Taylor Swift is bringing in ratings to the one demo NFL never could they 100% should keep playing it up
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68736 on: October 3, 2023, 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  3, 2023, 06:13:21 pm
Definitely.

I wonder if my evaluation of Purdy is tinted by supporting the 49ers.

Do others see Purdy as the real deal as a franchise QB or still a lot to prove?

Im pretty ignorant about NFL (although I probably pay more attention to QBs because theyre easier to get a handle on). But I think given the start hes had hes definitely top 15. May well be higher. Not that he needs to be. The weapons he has around him are ridiculous.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68737 on: October 4, 2023, 03:15:21 am »
Who's idea it was to give Jones that stupid contract, seriously anyone who agreed with it in the front office should resign.

Season is finished for the Giants.

Online Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68738 on: October 4, 2023, 04:56:30 am »
Quote from: Jookie on October  3, 2023, 06:13:21 pm
Definitely.

I wonder if my evaluation of Purdy is tinted by supporting the 49ers.

Do others see Purdy as the real deal as a franchise QB or still a lot to prove?

Obviously 49ers have a probably the most loaded roster in the league currently but Purdy to me looks decent. Id agree with you thats hes somewhere around 10-15 currently in that Cousins, Prescott, Goff range where you can win with them as long as you have all or most of the pieces in place to help them succeed.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68739 on: October 4, 2023, 07:02:31 am »
a 7th rounder.

I mean I'm no fan of jones but saying you think he was a 7th rounder is just as bad as taking him #6 overall.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68740 on: October 4, 2023, 08:15:09 am »
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68741 on: October 4, 2023, 08:29:28 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  2, 2023, 01:36:41 pm
The non-call on the Mahomes run was worse.  The Sauce one looks worse with that in context.

Honestly, I stopped watching very early on.  I should've given Zach Wilson more of a chance, but it was the entire narrative that drove me nuts.  I love Taylor Swift as an artist and was gutted that I passed up on a last-minute chance to see her.  So this isn't a anti-Swift thing, but the NFL narratives when the networks play into it just make it unbearable.  I can't stand Collinsworth, and when he's consistently playing up Mahomes (despite an awful game) while making Taylor Swift references, it just gets old real quick.

The NFL's a marketing machine and I get it.  For their kids stuff (like with Toy Story, the Nicklodeon game, etc), it's meant to bring young parents to the screen and to get kids into football.  With Swift, there's probably not much overlap between the Swiftie fanbase and the NFL viewer, so this is another marketing bonanza.  In fact, given Taylor's age and her popularity among people around that age, I wouldn't be shocked if there are a lot of younger moms getting excited about football as well (which works well with the NFL kids stuff funnily).  It all makes sense, and good for the league to take advantage.

But then there's really no incentive to call the game "fairly."  And as someone puts it online:  "It's not rigged, but it feels like it is."  After what happened in the PL this weekend, I'm not too surprised.

I love Taylor Swift, and I love football.  I don't like the intersection when my team is involved I guess.
Collinsworth hates the Chiefs. He led a one-man mission against Jawaan Taylor that has led to an insane amount of penalties on him throughout the rest of the season.

The Sauce call is correct and it is bizarre to say otherwise.

I am not going to claim to understand holding on OL as it is complex but most respected OL pundits have said it isn't a hold on the scramble.

https://twitter.com/BigDuke50/status/1708872162579259841

The Chiefs also had penalties against them in crucial situations that led to a lot of points. The Chiefs OL has also had more penalties on them than any other team.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68742 on: October 4, 2023, 08:31:09 am »
Quote from: Jookie on October  3, 2023, 06:13:21 pm
Definitely.

I wonder if my evaluation of Purdy is tinted by supporting the 49ers.

Do others see Purdy as the real deal as a franchise QB or still a lot to prove?
In June it would be hard to place him anywhere else than mid 20s. He is now probably higher up as we have more of a sample size. Still hard to put him above Cousins etc when he has had so few games.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68743 on: October 4, 2023, 09:28:04 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  4, 2023, 03:15:21 am
Who's idea it was to give Jones that stupid contract, seriously anyone who agreed with it in the front office should resign.

Season is finished for the Giants.



I'm not sure i can take someone who benched Eli Manning for Geno Smith seriously, but definitely stupid giving Jones that contract, when the Giants are refusing to pay Barkley.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68744 on: October 4, 2023, 02:50:13 pm »
JC Jackson back to Patriots.

Not really worked out at the Chargers
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68745 on: October 4, 2023, 08:14:11 pm »
Makes sense for Patriots,need help back there.Looks like Judon is done for the year,having an op today i think.Dunno what to make of the rest of this year for New England.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68746 on: Yesterday at 01:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October  4, 2023, 08:14:11 pm
Makes sense for Patriots,need help back there.Looks like Judon is done for the year,having an op today i think.Dunno what to make of the rest of this year for New England.

Tank for Caleb! Good to have JC back though. Next year with Judon and Gonzalez plus a couple of the other guys the defense will be very formidable. But we need a QB who can a)throw deep and b) run plus a WR1 who can also run and get free!

I think we'll be lucky to get 6 wins now with those 2 out. 6-11 or 5-12. Will that be enough for No.1 overall?! Doubt it.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68747 on: Yesterday at 01:42:03 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:27:02 pm
Tank for Caleb! Good to have JC back though. Next year with Judon and Gonzalez plus a couple of the other guys the defense will be very formidable. But we need a QB who can a)throw deep and b) run plus a WR1 who can also run and get free!

I think we'll be lucky to get 6 wins now with those 2 out. 6-11 or 5-12. Will that be enough for No.1 overall?! Doubt it.
Will be tough to get to 6 as your schedule is hard too. Basically have to win all the easier games.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68748 on: Yesterday at 01:57:52 pm »
I don't think the patriots will even finish bottom of their division let alone be picking #1.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68749 on: Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm »
Not an avid follower of this sport but go Kansas City Chiefs!
Online Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68750 on: Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm
Not an avid follower of this sport but go Kansas City Chiefs!

Alright Taylor
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68751 on: Yesterday at 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm
Not an avid follower of this sport but go Kansas City Chiefs!

Horrible fans
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68752 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
Ahead of tonight's game, Bears announce Dick Butkus has passed away RIP. Old Skool.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #68753 on: Today at 01:38:00 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
Ahead of tonight's game, Bears announce Dick Butkus has passed away RIP. Old Skool.

Oh, wow...

True legend of the game. RIP...
