Is there not some unwritten rule about running up the score? I know teams got all whiney when New England regularly battered teams.Stop scoring it's not fair!



With the exception of the long throw in the 4th by Mike White for the TD, every other point after, let's say 40, were points Denver should've stopped. An IT run back for a TD, a running game that ran it in for a TD, etc. Short of stopping and dropping on the 1 yard line, there was nothing Miami could do to NOT score. The Broncos defense was just that shit. Achane (Dolphins) ran for 203yds, and Mostert had 142 in rushing and receiving. Over 700 total yards!Interestingly enough, Wilson and Tua had almost the exact same com/yards. 23 completions for each, 306 to 309 respectively. But Wilson threw it 12 more times, and their rushing total was less than Mostert all by himself. (69 to 82) Just an absolute shambles. The fact Payton let Wilson stay in until the late 4th quarter was ridiculous, too.