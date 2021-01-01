There are options, just saying it is probably the worst pass catching group of any contending team currently, even if you count Kelce.



If 1-2 of the untested guys hit then there is definitely for it to improve but currently it is what it is.



Plus Richie James doesn't have a consistent track record of putting up those numbers, he has one season in 4 where he was WR3 for the Giants last year.



Agreed on their receiving options compared to Bengals and Dolphins are worse. Potentially Jags with Ridley and Kirk. I think the Kelce factor makes them, as a unit, comparable to Ravens, Jets. Find it hard to place Chargers personally. Like Williams, Allen and Ekeller as receiving options but dont think any are elite. Where the. Niece will struggle is if Kelce is unavailable. 2nd to 4th choice options are generally weaker and/or unproven compared to other teams and I think that where the perceived weakness is compared to others.On Richie James he did get about 390 receiving yards in his last season with 49ers from 11 games. He was trending into that 400-700 yard receiver and then hit that over a full season with Giants.